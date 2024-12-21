JW Marriott Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary in Greater China

JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of more than 30 brands, celebrates its 40th anniversary by unveiling a renewed version of its signature 'Stay in the Moment' campaign in Greater China.

The campaign renewal kicked off at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, with a special guest appearance from international supermodel Xiao Wen Ju, who shared her personal insights on well-being and mindfulness.

The milestone celebration underscores the JW Marriott brand's enduring commitment to offering mindful experiences, inspired service, and healthy culinary options, providing guests with a haven for the mind, body, and soul.

"We are delighted to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the JW Marriott brand with the launch of the revitalized 'Stay in the Moment' campaign, a true reflection of our philosophy and signature offerings," said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International.

"In a world of constant change, JW Marriott remains dedicated to creating spaces where guests can reconnect with themselves, rejuvenate their mind, body, and spirit, and enjoy the thoughtful details that define our brand." "I appreciate the JW Marriott brand's seamless attention to the details in individuals, families, and nature," said Xiao Wen Ju, International Supermodel.

"Family is an important source of emotional support and happiness for me. I look forward to sharing meaningful moments with my family during travels, cherishing this precious connection. This aligns perfectly with the concept of the 'Stay in the Moment' campaign, which encourages me to live in the present and enjoy peaceful, memorable times."

As the only luxury brand bearing the name of Marriott, JW Marriott pays homage to J. Willard Marriott, the founder of Marriott International, and fulfills the ambitious promise of his son, Bill Marriott.

Established in 1984 with its first property in Washington, D.C., the brand reflects the core values of warmth, care, and people-centered hospitality embedded in Marriott International's DNA.

The brand expanded to Greater China in 1989, opening its first property in Hong Kong, setting a benchmark for luxury hospitality in Asia and ushering in a wave of luxury brands into the region.

Over the past four decades, JW Marriott has grown its global footprint to more than 125 properties across 40 countries and regions, including 23 in Greater China. Inspired by the principles of mindfulness, JW Marriott has thoughtfully curated a threefold experience – 'Be Mindful and Present,' 'Nourish the Soul,' and 'Come Together' - inviting guests to indulge in comfort and tranquility while savoring meaningful moments with nature.

JW Garden offers a serene sanctuary that welcomes guests and grows herbs and ingredients while connecting with nature.

Building on the core experience of JW Garden, Garden Party curates unparalleled mindful and healthy food and beverage experiences, allowing guests to enjoy joyful gatherings in a lush, verdant setting.

Savor by JW elevates in-room dining with a sophisticated selection of healthy dishes that are as flavorful as they are nourishing.

Spa by JW is a tranquil sanctuary of indulgence designed to relieve fatigue and provide deep relaxation with luxury spa treatments.

Meanwhile, Family by JW offers bespoke family-friendly experiences, ensuring unforgettable moments shared with loved ones.

Exclusive 'Stay in the Moment' Stay Experiences Invite Guests to Embrace Mindful Moments



JW Marriott hotels across Greater China now offer new 'Stay in the Moment' packages, inviting guests to explore and experience JW Marriott properties such as JW Marriott Hotel Taiyuan, JW Marriott Hotel Beijing, JW Marriott Hotel Shanghai Fengxian, JW Marriott Hotel Zhejiang Anji and JW Marriott Sanya Haitang Bay Resort & Spa.

The package offered is unique and different at every JW Marriott destination: JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong offers a JW Garden to Table experience, where signature mocktails and cocktails are crafted from hand-picked fresh seasonal ingredients.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong offers special turn-down amenity with customized bookmarks inspired by JW Garden and healthy energy bars, allowing guests to embark on a journey of relaxation for the body, mind and spirit.

JW Marriott Hotel Changsha presents an exclusive welcome experience, offering guests a selection of locally inspired snacks with fresh herbs and vegetables from JW Garden, including Chocolate Stinky Tofu, Cheese Fermented Bean Curd, Chocolate Chili, and Pavilion-shaped Chocolate.

JW Marriott Hotel Xi'an introduces the Emerald Wilderness mocktail, crafted with fresh thyme and mint from JW Garden that accentuates the refreshing flavors of nature.

From its inception to the present, JW Marriott has garnered the trust and admiration of global travelers with its exceptional service and unique philosophy.

The brand is committed to offering modern luxury with meticulous attention to detail, allowing guests to rediscover inner peace and comfort in a tranquil environment.

Looking ahead, JW Marriott will expand its offerings of mindful experience to new destinations, including Guangzhou, Nanjing, and Shenzhen Qianhai, inviting guests to embrace fleeting yet profoundly meaningful moments in life.