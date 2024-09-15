23 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in the GBA

Foshan



New Year Celebration Party at Sofitel Foshan

Ring in the New Year in style at Sofitel Foshan's Sky Bar! This glamorous celebration features a night of entertainment with a live band, an exciting magic show, and a thrilling lucky draw. Countdown to the new year with friends and enjoy an unforgettable evening full of festive cheer and spectacular views. Don't miss out on the most magnificent New Year's Eve party in Foshan!



Price: from RMB528/person

December 31, 6.30pm - 1am (New Year's Day)

Sky Bar, 60/F, Sofitel Foshan 佛山卢浮宫索菲特酒店60层天际酒吧

Spring Festival Poon Choi from InterContinental Foshan Dongping



Celebrate the Spring Festival with a traditional Poon Choi feast at InterContinental Foshan Dongping! Enjoy early bird offers on Poon Choi for 4 or 8 people, perfect for sharing with family and friends. Indulge in a hearty and festive meal packed with delicious ingredients, bringing the spirit of the season to your table. Reserve now for a memorable Spring Festival celebration!



Poon Choi for 4, from RMB688/set

Poon Choi for 8, from RMB988/set

Early Bird Price until January 10, 2025

InterContinental Foshan Dongping, No.8 Wenhua Nan Lu, Lecong, Shunde 佛山市顺德区乐从文华南路8号佛山东平保利洲际酒店

Marine Themed Afternoon Tea Set at Foshan Marriott Hotel



Foshan Marriott Hotel collaborates with Diving Air, drawing inspiration from the azure ocean to create a dreamy afternoon tea experience. Indulge in a meticulously crafted selection of exquisite treats, each as captivating as a deep-sea adventure. This underwater-inspired afternoon tea promises a visual and flavorful journey that will immerse you in a sea of indulgence. The package also includes access to the hotel’s popular infinity pool, offering a truly relaxing experience for two.



Price: RMB498/set

Until December 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86-1331831397

Lobby Lounge, 2/F, Foshan Marriott Hotel, No.38 Haibadong Road, Guicheng Street, Nanhai 佛山市南海区桂城街道海八东路38号

Christmas Eve Celebration at Cordis, Foshan, Lingnan Tiandi

Celebrate Christmas Eve in style at Cordis, Foshan, with a themed buffet dinner that brings together a delightful range of festive dishes and fine wines. Indulge in signature delights like cheese-baked lobster, premium Buddha Jumps Over the Wall, Christmas roasts, and homemade Christmas cakes. The event is filled with festive magic, featuring live performances, magic tricks, clowns, and a visit from Santa himself. Immerse yourself in a lively holiday atmosphere where music, laughter, and joy blend seamlessly into this unforgettable Christmas celebration.



Early Bird Price: RMB428/adult, RMB288/child, RMB1,088/2 adults & 1 child, before December 15, 2024

Now until December 25, 2024

For Reservations: +86757-8250 1218

Cordis, Foshan, Lingnan Tiandi, No.97 Renmin Road, Chancheng 佛山市禅城区人民路97号

Happy Hour at Frida's Tacos & Bar



Join us for the ultimate Happy Hour experience! Enjoy draught beer and refreshing frozen margaritas in mango and lime flavors for only RMB20 per glass. Available every day from 5pm to 8pm. Don't miss out on this unbeatable deal—bring your friends and unwind with us!



Every day, 5pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86-18124802826

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Xin Tian Di), No.107 Fuxian Road, Chancheng 佛山市禅城区福贤路107号墨西哥餐厅

Dongguan

I Am Here! Witness of a City and 200 Million People

The Exhibition showcases Li Jinghu's art until January 2025. Experience the transformation of Dongguan through his creative lens.



Until January 22, 2025

Tang Museum, No.63 Wentang Taochang Road, Dongcheng Street, Dongguan 东莞市东城街道温塘陶厂路63号

Hong Kong



Selected RICHKAT Craft Beers 50% Off

Hosting or attending a party? Celebrate with a whole case of beer! Whether you're throwing a party or just attending one, make it even better by taking home a whole case of RICHKAT craft beer! For only HKD456 (originally at HKD912), you can grab a 24-can case of selected RICHKAT beers — perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying throughout the night. That's 50% off the original price, so you're getting an incredible deal! Don't miss out on this amazing offer!



From November 2024



RichKat Craft Brewing (Hollywood Road), 238 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan

RichKat Craft Brewing (Pottinger Street), 33-35 Pottinger Street, Central

Hong Kong WinterFest

Winter in Hong Kong is an enchanting time of year, when the shimmering skyline shines even brighter with festive displays. Immerse yourself in the spectacular Christmas Town at the WestK, featuring a sparkling Christmas tree and whimsical decorations set against the iconic Victoria Harbour. As night falls, the Winter Harbourfront Pyrotechnics will illuminate the city with stunning marine displays, followed by a joyous New Year Countdown Celebration and a magnificent fireworks spectacle. The holiday season brings a delightful array of experiences that elevate the city's joyful spirit. Enjoy captivating events at popular attractions, special shopping offers, exclusive menus at top restaurants, themed tours and more! Join us at Hong Kong WinterFest for an unforgettable time with your loved ones!



Until January 1, 2025

For various venues, please check the details:

www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/hong-kong-winterfest.html

Hong Kong Tourism Board organizes these events

Shine Brighter at 'A Disney Christmas'

One of Hong Kong's most cherished Christmas traditions is spending an enchanting day and magical night with 'A Disney Christmas.' Embrace beloved Christmas traditions in melodiously wondrous ways. The treasured 'A Holiday Wish-Come-True' Tree Lighting Ceremony returns like never before with glistening lighting effects, snowfall and dancing drones, accompanied by Santa Goofy and Christmas Carolers. Indulge in a dazzling array of festive feasts and unwrap a sparkling holiday getaway.



Until January 1, 2025

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

PANDA GO! FEST HONG KONG



Hong Kong's largest panda exhibition, PANDA GO! FEST HONG KONG. The exhibition will showcase 2,500 panda sculptures in eight unique designs, creatively displayed at iconic landmarks with four exhibitions throughout the city, starting in December.



December 21 - 22, 2024

Ocean Park Hong Kong, 180 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Aberdeen, Hong Kong Island

December 25 - 26, 2024

Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park, Eastern Street North, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong Island

'Hong Kong · Morning' Chow Yun Fat Charity Photography Exhibition



In the tranquil early hours of Hong Kong, the usually bustling streets are quiet. At this serene moment, you might encounter the legendary Chow Yun Fat on the roads, capturing the essence of the city through his camera.



Until January 2, 2025

Ocean Terminal Main Concourse, Harbour City, 3–27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Irene Tu Live! In Hong Kong



Irene Tu is a Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian, actor and writer who honed her chops in San Francisco. Her first comedy album WE'RE DONE NOW debuted at #1 on the iTunes comedy charts. You may recognize Irene from After Midnight, Hulu, Comedy Central, Netflix is a Joke, or her viral stand up clips which have amassed over 30 million views on social media.



December 21, from 8.30pm

BaseHall 2, LG/F, 1 Connaught Place, Hong Kong

Multicultural Christmas Market



This will be a Christmas Market like no other in Hong Kong. To celebrate the festive season, our booths will proudly feature ethnic minority enterpreneurs and their products. Walk in anytime from 2pm to 9pm for the market. There will also be games and cultural performances throughout the evening. Take this opportunity to get to know other cultures in Hong Kong.



December 21, 2pm - 9pm

Africa Center Hong Kong, 8/F, Breakthrough Centre, 191 Woosung Street, Jordan

Comedy at The Blue Girl Dai Pai Dong



Did you miss us? Jokerz is back after a long hiatus, and we're bringing the laughs to somewhere pretty special. On December 21, we're teaming up with TakeOut Comedy and taking over the incredible Blue Girl Dai Pai Dong at AIA Carnival for a night that could only happen in Hong Kong.



December 21, from 7.30pm

Blue Girl Dai Pai Dong, AIA Carnival, Central Harbourfront

58th Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo



Hong Kong’s biggest outdoor shopping extravaganza and carnival – the 58th Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo – features 11 thematic zones. The event gathers 900 outdoor booths, offering fantastic deals, price reductions, redemptions and promotions, with many prizes up for grabs. A series of stage performances and game booths will also take place at the Expo.



December 14, 2024 – January 6, 2025

Victoria Park, Causeway Bay

Live out the Cinematic Charm of Hong Kong



'Live out the Cinematic Charm of Hong Kong' Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In Exhibition promises both locals and travellers an exhilarating journey through recreations of the iconic scenes from the movie. The first phase of the exhibition is set at the Arrival Hall of Hong Kong International Airport, where visitors will be greeted by the meticulously restored film set upon arrival. The second phase of the exhibition will bring the set home to the AIRSIDE shopping mall in Kowloon City, providing the audience with an immersive indoor experience that is unlike any other.



Free Admission

First Phase: 7 October to late November 2024

Arrival Hall, Hong Kong International Airport

In Retrospect: The Early Chinese Photography Collection of Moonchu Foundation

The exhibition showcases over 500 selected pieces from the Moonchu Collection of Chinese Photography, covering major historical events in China during the Qing dynasty, such as the Second Opium War, the Self-Strengthening Movement, the First Sino-Japanese War, the Invasion of the Eight-Nation Alliance and the Russo-Japanese War.



Until February 3, 2025

Moonchu Historical Images and Culture Gallery, Hong Kong Museum of History

Hong Kong Marathon 2025



The annual Hong Kong Marathon is back for its 27th year and boasts the highest participation rate in Hong Kong, drawing thousands of local runners and elite athletes from around the world. The race features three categories: 10 km, Half-Marathon and the full Marathon.



Registration open from September 15, 2024

To Register: www.hkmarathon.com

Event Date: February 9, 2025

Various venues, please visit www.hkmarathon.com for details

Macao

Winter Market & Free Golden Reel Ride at Studio City

Explore a vibrant marketplace full of small and medium-sized local businesses, showcasing more than a hundred exquisite Christmas-themed gifts and handcrafted treasures. Filling your heart with warmth and sweetness in a joyful holiday atmosphere.Plus, enjoy a free ride on the world’s highest figure-8 Ferris wheel, the Golden Reel, when you wear Christmas-themed or costume!



Winter Market

December 20, 2024 to January 2, 2025, 1pm - 9pm

Times Square, L1/F

Free Golden Reel Ride

December 25, 2pm - 5pm

Level 3 East Wing, Golden Reel

*Only applicable for Standard Cabin

Studio City Macao

Macau 2049



7 years of waiting for a chance to unfold MGM brand-new residency, Zhang Yimou and MGM join forces to present a groundbreaking residency show through the integration of art and cutting-edge technology that transcends boundaries and time. The masterpiece showcases the epitome of millennia-old Chinese culture, redeﬁning the imagination of intangible cultural heritage arts and performing arts while transcending the language and cultural boundaries.



Price: from MOP288

Until December 31, 2024

MGM Theater, MGM Cotai

Macao Christmas Market 2024



This year's Christmas Market will be held in the Tap Seac Square in Macao from December 16, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Activities at the market will include Booths selling Christmas gifts and snacks, Interactive performances, Children's play facilities, a Merry-go-round, a Little Christmas train, and an inflatable slide!



December 16, 2024 to January 1, 2025

Open daily from 2pm

Tap Seac Square, Concelho de Macau, Macao

A Racing Legacy – Drivers' Collection Exhibition



Under the management of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the 'Museum') unveils a series of activities themed around the Macau Grand Prix in collaboration with integrated resort enterprises, in active support of the upcoming 71st Macau Grand Prix. Set to paint the motorsport month with more vibrant color, theseries includes an exhibition of memorabilia from racing drivers, pit station challenge, release of a new book about go-karting history, display of a formula racing car made of chocolate, as well as sharing session of racing drivers and teams.



Until Febuary 28, 2025

Macao Grand Prix Museum, No.431 Rua de Luís Gonzaga Gomes, Macao

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

READ MORE: 24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

READ MORE: 15 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: