Highlights from the 3rd Sino-French GBA Business Summit

By That's GBA, December 19, 2024

On December 5, the 3rd Sino-French Greater Bay Area (GBA) Business Summit was successfully held at the Ritz-Carlton Guangzhou. 

Organized by CCI FRANCE CHINE in partnership with the Consulate General of France in Guangzhou, the Guangdong-HK-Macao Bay Area Entrepreneurs Union, and the Guangdong Committee of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the event received support from French Foreign Trade Advisors (CCEFs) in China, Business France, and other notable organizations.

With over 350,000 online viewers and numerous high-level speakers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from both France and China in attendance, the summit highlighted the deepening collaboration between the two countries. The discussions centered on innovation, sustainability, and cross-cultural partnerships within the rapidly developing GBA. Keynotes, roundtables, and signing ceremonies throughout the day demonstrated the strength and potential of Sino-French cooperation.

Strengthening Strategic Partnerships

Two pivotal agreements underscored the growing synergy between China and France:

  • Marché International de Rungis (SEMMARIS), operator of the world's largest wholesale food market, signed a partnership with Kingold Group, focusing on cooperation in agriculture and food.

  • SKEMA Business School partnered with the Guangdong University of Foreign Studies to foster educational exchanges and collaborations in business and management.

Driving Innovation: Sino-French Cooperation in the GBA

The summit's first session emphasized innovation as a catalyst for growth in the GBA.

Highlights included:

  • Dr. Ma Chaode from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) addresses innovation's role in sustainable development.

  • Peter Helis, Chief Advisor for Guangzhou's Huangpu District, showcasing the GBA's potential as a hub for technology and investment.

A roundtable moderated by Fabien Pacory of CCI FRANCE CHINE brought together industry leaders to discuss the future of mobility, sustainable practices, education, and digital transformation. Panelists included representatives from Michelin, SKEMA Business School, Alibaba Cloud, HONOR, and Sunwah Group.

Impactful Sino-French Cooperation Projects

The second session highlighted successful collaborations between French and Chinese companies.

Key takeaways:

  • Crédit Agricole explored the future of green mobility financing in the GBA.

  • Industry leaders from EDF Group, Innopharm, and Saint-Gobain Sekurit shared insights into sustainable practices and global innovation.

  • Rungis International Market and other organizations illustrated the value of international trade partnerships.

Looking Ahead

The summit concluded with remarks from Christian Gianella, Minister Counselor for Economic Affairs at the French Embassy in China, who emphasized the enduring importance of Sino-French partnerships. With innovation, sustainability, and impactful business collaborations as central themes, the 3rd Sino-French GBA Business Summit set the stage for continued growth.

As the ties between France and China deepen, CCI FRANCE CHINE and its partners look forward to shaping the future of business and cultural exchange in the GBA. Stay tuned for the 4th edition next year!

