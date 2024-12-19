15 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

Premium Turkish Brunch @ Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from the daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86 173 1803 4968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场

Special Offer @ Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian 福田区民田路购物公园北园134.135商铺

Food & Drink

Christmas Party at The Happy Monk Uniway

The Happy Monk Uniway and Shenzhen Pirates Rugby Club proudly present the ultimate Christmas Party on December 21! Enjoy a festive buffet dinner (including turkey!) and free-flow drinks. It's the perfect opportunity to celebrate the season with great food, drinks, and even better company. Don’t miss out – sign up now for an unforgettable evening!

December 21, 7.30pm - 8.30pm

For Reservations: +86-13822550437

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Da Dao, Nanshan 前海深港合作区南山街道听海大道5059号前海壹方汇L2-010

Christmas Street Market with Cafe Society

What’s Happening? Discover unique gifts and handmade treasures at the Christmas Gift Vendors, embrace sustainable style at the Clothes Swap, enjoy festive beats with a Live DJ & Live Music, and warm up with holiday-inspired Christmas Drink Specials! Gather your friends and festive spirit for a magical evening at the Christmas Street Market with Cafe Society. In collaboration with Let’s Geaux and Shuiwei 1368, let’s make this holiday season unforgettable!



December 21, from 3pm

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian 福田区水围村1368文化街区153栋101

Sip & Paint Christmas Luxury Edition at Brass House

Indulge in an evening of creativity and festive cheer at the Sip & Paint Christmas Luxury Edition at Brass House! Enjoy premium wines or holiday cocktails as you create your own Christmas-inspired masterpiece, guided by a professional artist. With fine drinks, music, dancing, and a joyful holiday atmosphere, this event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of art and the season. Limited spots available, so secure your place today!



Price: from RMB130 with discounts on drinks!

December 22, from 7pm

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian 福田区皇岗公园一街水围新村150栋1368国际文化街

Christmas Wonderland at Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan

Step into a magical Christmas Wonderland at Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan, where the spirit of the season comes alive with a lavish festive buffet! Indulge in exquisite dishes including King Crab legs, grilled lobster, roast turkey, and oysters from New Zealand and France. Enjoy the festive charm with a special Alpha Children’s Choir performance, live band music, a lucky draw, a fun clown show, and a joyful interaction with Santa Claus. Join us for an unforgettable holiday celebration filled with delicious food and delightful entertainment!



Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

Price: RMB888/person, RMB1,688/2 persons

December 24, 6pm - 9.30pm

Christmas Day Dinner Buffet

Price: RMB588/person

December 25, 6pm - 9.30pm

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

Price: RMB588/person

December 31, 6pm - 9.30pm

Early bird offers are available from until December 23, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8436 8233

*Above pieces are inclusive of 10% service charge and 6% VAT on the total

Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan, No.88 Haide Yi Dao, Nanshan 南山区海德一道88号深圳中洲万豪酒店

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Dinner Buffets at The Langham Shenzhen



Celebrate the holidays in style with The Langham Shenzhen’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinner Buffets! Enjoy the Children's Christmas Choirs, a special door gift from Santa Claus, live jazz performances, exciting lucky draws, and magical surprises. The Christmas Eve Buffet features an Honor Folding Phone and a magic show, while the Christmas Day Buffet includes a Nespresso Automatic Coffee Machine. Join us for an unforgettable holiday feast filled with joy and holiday spirit!



Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

Price: from RMB888 net/person (RM688 net/person before December 20)

December 24, from 6pm

Christmas Day Dinner Buffet

Price: from RMB652 net/person (RM488 net/person before December 20)

December 25, from 6pm

For Reservations: +86755-8828 9888 ext.8996

The Langham Shenzhen, No.7888 Shennan Da Dao, Futian 福田区深南大道7888号深圳东海朗廷酒店

A Festive Fantasia at FOO



Celebrate in the dazzling ambience of FOO, where a bountiful festive buffet awaits. Indulge in bubbles, live music and mulled wine, alongside stations featuring caviar, lobster, turkey and more.



Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner

December 24, 5.30pm – 9.30pm

Price: RMB988*/person

Christmas Day Buffet Dinner

December 25, noon – 2.30pm, 5.30pm – 9.30pm

Price: RMB638*/person for lunch, RMB788*/person for dinner

*The above rates are subject to tax and service charge

For Reservations: +86755-8826 8888

FOO, 6/F, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, No.138 Fuhua San Lu, Futian 福田区福华三路138号深圳四季酒店

Celebration in Festive Season at Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen



Create an exceptional MOment with festive cheers at Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, the city’s FANtastic place. Join us to embark on the seasonal sparkle with curated experiences of a Christmas buffet at Bazaar, winter afternoon tea with irresistible desserts at LIAN Lounge and Cake Shop, exquisite cuisine of French at OPUS 388, new Teppanyaki at RIN and tapas-style dishes of Spanish at Tapas 77. Celebrate your festive season above the clouds in themed treatment with family and loved ones.



Bazaar

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner for 1

Price: RMB1,288*

Christmas Dinner Buffet for 1

Price: RMB988 net

OPUS 388

Christmas Set Dinner for 1

Price: RMB1,688*

Tapas 77

Christmas Eve 6 Courses Set Dinner for 1

Price: RMB1,518*

RIN Japanese Restaurant

Christmas Set Dinner for 1

Price: RMB1,988*

LIAN Lounge

Seasonal Afternoon Tea for 2

Price: from RMB588*/set

*The above price is subject to service charge and tax fee

December 24 & 25, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8802 6888

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Lu, Futian 福田区皇岗路5001号深业上城A栋深圳文华东方酒店

White Christmas at Brass House

Experience a truly unique White Christmas at Brass House! Join Brass House for festive fun with free Christmas gifts for everyone, happening on December 24, 25, 27, and 28. Brass House is going all out with a dress code of all WHITE, so come dressed to impress and celebrate the season in style. With limited space, make sure to book your table in advance and enjoy a one-of-a-kind holiday experience with us!



December 24, 25, 27 and 28, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian 福田区皇岗公园一街水围新村150栋1368国际文化街

Christmas Menu at MADLOBA



Join MADLOBA for a festive feast! The special Christmas Menu, serving up to 5 guests, features highlights like Khinkali, Chicken BBQ, Dolma Cheese Boat, Salad Olivier, and Phali Saperavi, plus 5 bottles of Georgian beer. Don’t miss out on the special drink offer — buy one and get one free! Enjoy cocktails, mixed drinks, wine, and a Mulled Wine Special (RMB 55 regular, RMB 35 happy hour). Celebrate the season with great food, drinks, and festive cheer!



Price: RMB566

December 25, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13510390507

MADLOBA, No.20-21 Taizi Lu, Nanshan 南山区蛇口鸿隆公寓（太子路连100米）南山区太子路20-21号

8th Annual New Year's Eve Masquerade by PandoraParties



Celebrate the arrival of 2025 in style at the 8th Annual New Year's Eve Masquerade by PandoraParties! Join us on December 31 from 9pm to 4am at RE-LAB, Wanxia, Nanshan, Shenzhen, for a night filled with electrifying beats from DJ Pax, Traxtarr, DJ Olu, and DJ Dooopeboi. Dance the night away to the best in Pop, Afrobeats, Caribbean, Latin, Hip-Hop, and House music. Get ready for an unforgettable New Year's Eve party with a masquerade twist — grab your tickets now and ring in the new year in glamorous style!



To Sign Up: via WeChat PandoraParties

December 31, 9pm - 4am



RE-LAB, Wanxia, Nanshan, Shenzhen 南山湾厦Re-Lab

Set Lunch Combo Menu at Dawat Indian Restaurant



Enjoy a delicious and satisfying set lunch at Dawat Indian Restaurant from noon to 3pm! Come savor these flavorful dishes for a fulfilling and authentic Indian meal! Choose from two mouthwatering combos:



Veg Combo: Hara Bhara Kebab, Dal Makhani, Mix Vegetable Masala, Salad, Raita, and your choice of Rice or 2 pieces of Bread (Chapati, Roti, or Naan).

Non-Veg Combo: Hara Bhara Kebab, Dal Makhani, Kadai Chicken, Salad, Raita, and your choice of Rice or 2 pieces of Bread (Chapati, Roti, or Naan).

Every Day, noon - 3pm

For Reservations: +86-19129358376

Dawat Indian Resturant, No.101 Zhen Zhong Lu, Huaqiang Bei, Futian 福田区华强北振中路101号(天天酒店正对面)达瓦印度餐厅

Music

Shenzhen Family New Year's Concert 2025



Celebrate the New Year with your family in the heartwarming tradition of Vienna's iconic New Year's concert, now tailored for parents and children in Shenzhen! The Shenzhen Family New Year's Concert 2025 is more than just a performance — it's a fully immersive experience for families to enjoy music, art, and joyful activities together. Dress up your little ones for a festive red-carpet fashion show, write wishes for the New Year at the magical wishing tree, and enjoy fun interactive sessions designed to spark kids' imagination and energy.

Scan the QR code for tickets

Price: Early Bird, from RMB60; Standard, from RMB100

December 28, from 10.30am

Poly Theater Shenzhen, No.3013 Houhaibin Lu, Nanshan 南山区后海滨路3013号保利剧院

National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) 2025 New Year's Concert



Celebrate the New Year with the UK's esteemed National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), an ensemble admired worldwide for its exceptional artistry and vibrant repertoire. Led by master conductor Paul Bateman, the NSO will deliver a unique British New Year's concert, featuring Strauss' iconic New Year classics and Dvořák's powerful Symphony No. 9 in E minor, From the New World. Joining the orchestra, renowned British soprano Annette Wardell will captivate the audience with operatic highlights, including O mio babbino caro from Puccini, Je veux vivre from Romeo and Juliet, and Lehar's The Gypsy Princess. Expect an evening of both orchestral and vocal brilliance, promising a delightful fusion of symphony and opera for an unforgettable start to the new year.

Scan the QR code for tickets

Price: from RMB384 (Early Bird before November 30)

December 28, from 8pm

Poly Theater Shenzhen, No.3013 Houhaibin Lu, Nanshan 南山区后海滨路3013号保利剧院

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

