6 Amazing Winter Trips to Take Around China

Enjoy exclusive deals! Join our

Travel News & Deals WeChat Group!

7-Day Yubeng Village Trekking Tour





Image courtesy of C Adventure

Due to no highway to access, Yubeng Village can only be reached by trekking or horse-riding for 18 kilometers, and crossing over a 3,700 meter pass.

Under the extraordinary craftsmanship of nature, Yubeng Village is deemed a miniature of Shangri-la and representation of a fairyland.

Staying in mythic Yubeng and trekking in and around this mountain range allows hikers the opportunity not only to experience its beautiful nature.

Situated in the back of Meili Snow Mountain, Yubeng Village has a unique geographical environment with only some 30 resident families and one-way access to the outside world.

Yubeng Village includes the Upper Yubeng, where the Sino-Japanese Joint Climbing Camp is located, and the Lower Yubeng, where trekkers and Tibetan Buddhist pilgrims continue their journey to bathe in the Sacred Yubeng Waterfall.

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World + Siberian Tigers



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Experience the magical winter wonderland of Harbin, home to one of the four largest ice festivals in the world.

Witness the giant, lit-up ice sculptures of Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, intricately designed and glowing in vibrant colors. This annual festival is a spectacle of art and engineering, showcasing castles, towers, and monuments made entirely of ice.

Visit stunning Russian-style Orthodox church St. Sophia Cathedral, known for its Byzantine architecture and iconic green dome, a symbol of Harbin’s rich history and cultural fusion.

Stroll along this Central Street, or Zhongyang Dajie, a historic pedestrian street lined with old Western-style buildings, charming shops, and restaurants offering Russian and local delicacies.

Enjoy thrilling winter activities on the frozen Songhua River, including ice skating, sledding, and even winter swimming for the adventurous.

Head to Siberian Tiger Park and get up close with the majestic Siberian tigers, one of the world’s most endangered species.

This trip is a must for anyone eager to embrace the magic of winter in one of the most unique destinations in China!

8-Day Stunning Tibet & Everest Base Camp





Image courtesy of C Adventure

This eight-day Tibet tour is a once-in-a-lifetime journey into the heart of the Himalayas, blending stunning landscapes with rich cultural experiences.

Starting in Lhasa and culminating with the breathtaking sight of Mount Everest, this tour is perfect for those seeking both adventure and spiritual enrichment.

Tour highlights include Lhasa, where you will explore the awe-inspiring Potala Palace, former residence of the Dalai Lamas, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a symbol of Tibetan Buddhism; visit Jokhang Temple, Tibet’s holiest temple, a spiritual hub for Tibetan pilgrims; and stroll through Barkhor Street, with its vibrant marketplace.

Travel on to Gyantse and Shigatse and visit Pelkor Monastery and the striking Kumbum Stupa, known for its unique architecture and detailed murals, and explore Tashilhunpo Monastery, the seat of the Panchen Lamas.

The trip culminates at world-famous Everest Base Camp, surrounded by the towering Himalayas. On the way, marvel at the stunning views of Yamdrok Lake, Karo La Glacier, and the vast Tibetan Plateau.

End your journey with an unforgettable sunrise or sunset over Mount Everest, the pinnacle of this adventure.

This is a tour that promises memories that will last a lifetime!

1-Day Chengdu Giant Panda & Leshan Giant Buddha





Image courtesy of C Adventure

A must in a lifetime trip to vist the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding and to marvel at the grandeur of the Leshan Giant Buddha... all in one day! And for just RMB668!

3-Day Mount Siguniang Ice Climb





Image courtesy of C Adventure

Mount Siguniang Scenic Area, also known as the 'Four Sisters Mountain,' is a breathtaking wilderness destination in western Sichuan Province.

Located about 220 kilometers (136 miles) from Chengdu, it is a 4-hour drive to this pristine nature reserve near Rilong town in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture.

The area is renowned for its diverse landscapes, including the towering peaks of Mount Siguniang and three enchanting valleys: Shuangqiao Valley, Changping Valley, and Haizi Valley.

A haven for nature lovers, the region is known for its untouched beauty. The scenery features dramatic contrasts, from towering snow-capped peaks to serene blue skies, mysterious mist and clouds to ancient cypress forests and expansive alpine meadows.

And, of course, rushing waterfalls that turn into ice-climbing spots in winter. Perfect for adventurers and those seeking tranquility, this trip promises unforgettable experiences.

7-Day Yunnan: Dali, Shangri-la, Lijiang,

Jade Snow Mountain & Tiger Leaping Gorge



Image courtesy of C Adventure

If you’ve never been to Yunnan, this trip is the perfect introduction to the province’s rich culture, stunning landscapes, and vibrant local life. You’ll have the chance to immerse yourself in the daily routines of local people, explore iconic sites, and participate in unique cultural activities.

The trip starts in Dali, where you can walk through the cobblestone streets of its charming Ancient Town, before taking you to Erhai Lake and the traditional villages of Xizhou and Zhoucheng to see Bai minority architecture and culture, as well as taking part in tye-dyeing and partaking in a three-course Bai tea ceremony.

Then travel to Shangri-la, and Pudacuo National Park with its pristine lakes, meadows, and forests of this high-altitude haven; Dukezong Ancient Town & Guishan Park to discover Tibetan culture and history, and spin the world’s largest prayer wheel; Songzanlin Monastery, known as 'Little Potala Palace'; and world-famous Tiger Leaping Gorge where you can witness the dramatic scenery of one of the world’s deepest gorges.

Finally, head to Lijiang, where you can admire magnificent glacier-capped Jade Dragon Snow Mountain and its diverse ecosystems, as well as visit Baisha Old Town to view the famous Baisha murals, which showcase a blend of Tibetan, Naxi, Han, and Bai artistic influences.

The itinerary seamlessly combines cultural experiences, natural beauty, and historical landmarks, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to explore the essence of Yunnan in a single journey!

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image courtesy of C Adventure]