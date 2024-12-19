24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Mr. Rocky Boots Party

Put on your best cowboy boots and join the Mr. Rocky Boots Party on December 24, 25 and 31! Enjoy a complimentary 'Cowboy Boots Cool Drink Storm' cocktail and feel the first snowfall of the season. The night features live bands, a DJ spinning the best tunes, 'Happy Cowboys' offering loyalty points and prizes, and games with prizes to win. Plus, count down to the New Year with your favorite cowboys on December 31! You won't want to miss a night of fun, music, and celebration!

December 24, 25 & 31, 2024

Mr. Rocky Party Pier, No.6-7, Area B, Zhujiang Party Pier, No.118 Modiesha Dajie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江琶醍啤酒文化创意艺术区B区06-07铺

Mr. Rocky Taigucang Wharf, Warehouse 6-7, Taigucang, No.124 Gexin Lu, Haizhu 海珠区革新路124号太古仓6-7号仓

Mr. Rocky Time Square, Shop 115, 117-121, 1/G, Time Square Guangzhou, No.28 Tianhe Bei Lu, Tianhe, near Linhexi Station Line 3, 8mins walk from Exit B 天河北路28号时代广场首层115、117-121号



Mr. Rocky Pearl River Avenue, Shop 06-07, No.38 Zhujiang Dao, Tianhe, near Liede Station Line 5, 5mins walk from Exit C 天河区猎德大道珠江道美食广场06-07铺

Mr. Rocky G5, Shop 2, G5 Food Plaza, Baiyun, near Baiyun Park Station Line 2, 10mins walk from Exit D 白云区云霄路353号停机坪购物广场酒吧街2号馆

Pre-Christmas Happy Hour Week at LETO

Get into the holiday spirit with LETO's Pre-Christmas Happy Hour Week! Enjoy 50% off all drinks at the bar now until December 23, from 9 pm to midnight. It's the perfect way to celebrate the season with great drinks, good vibes, and festive cheer. Don’t miss out on this holiday treat!

Now until December 23, 9pm - midnight

For Reservations: +86-18126847618

LETO, Unit 2, No.2 Huacheng Da Dao, Tianhe 天河区花城大道2号2号商铺LETO西餐厅

Christmas & New Year Celebration at LOGIS Pub & Grill



LOGIS Pub & Grill is gearing up for an unforgettable Christmas and New Year celebration! With a special festive menu, enjoy an atmosphere filled with candlelight, fresh flowers, and hot mulled wine. Live musicians will set the mood, while a photographer captures your memories with complimentary photos. Embrace the holiday spirit with thoughtful Christmas and New Year gifts, making this celebration even more magical. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of joy and cheer!



December 24, 25, 31, 2024

Price: from RMB988

For Reservations: +8620-8930 9544

LOGIS Pub & Grill, Shop 101, No.30 Yuhan Lu, Haizhu, near Canton Tower Station Line 3/APM Line, 8mins walk from Exit B

Francesco Yabe New Year's Party



Ring in 2025 in style at Francesco Yabe's Countdown Party! From 9.30 pm to midnight, enjoy a vibrant celebration with free-flowing Aperol Spritz and 7 other drinks, accompanied by the energetic beats of DJ Marcy. Get ready for exciting games, a thrilling lottery, and a fantastic view of the Canton Tower. Let's come together to celebrate the start of a brand-new year in unforgettable fashion!

Price: from RMB198

December 31, 9.30pm - midnight

Francesco Yabe, Ground Floor Park Entrance, Building F, GTLand Plaza Autumn, Tianhe 天河区高德置地秋广场一楼公园广场侧

Christmas & New Year Set Dinner at Le Hachoir



Celebrate the festive season with a luxurious six-course dinner at Le Hachoir, expertly crafted to delight your senses. Start with Le Saumon Mariné, marinated Norwegian salmon paired with chive dressing, yogurt, homemade anise crumb, and black lumpfish roe. Indulge in the richness of Le Foie Gras, a goose liver terrine with Burgundy Meursault peel, walnut flakes, roasted figs, and raspberry coulis. Warm up with Le Capuccino de Champignons, a wild mushroom soup enhanced with truffle mousse, dried Portobello mushrooms, and Parmigiano Reggiano tuile. For the main course, enjoy Le Bar au Champagne, pan-fried seabass with zucchini spaghetti, sun-dried tomatoes, dill oil, caramelized onions, crusted herbs bread, and champagne foam. Then indulge in the decadent Le Tournedos Rossini, a chargrilled tenderloin on toasted bread soaked in beef and truffle juice, topped with pan-fried goose liver and fresh truffle. Finish your meal with La Bûche, a festive chocolate log with nuts, crispy grains, and fresh raspberries to sweeten the occasion.



Price: from RMB498/person

December 24, 25, 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025

Le Hachoir, The Canton Place, Tianhe 天河区广粤天地亚莎法式餐厅

Immersive Experience at ChaoYue

Step into ChaoYue, a Michelin-selected and one-diamond Black Pearl restaurant, where dining feels like an immersion into the ocean's serene beauty. With warm lighting mimicking the tide, Chef Seven's creations redefine Chaoshan cuisine, taking it to unprecedented heights. His celebrated 'Fish Rice' captures the essence of Chaoshan flavors, blending traditional roots with modern finesse. Journey through a menu inspired by mountains and seas, and experience a culinary expression that transforms Cantonese cuisine into pure art.



For Reservations: +86-18922252999

ChaoYue, Unit 36-1, West Gate, The Canton Place, TIanhe 天河区广粤天地西门36-1

Christmas Family Live Brunch at The Happy Monk Kingold



Celebrate the holiday season with your family at The Happy Monk Kingold's Christmas Family Live Brunch on December 22! Enjoy a festive brunch menu and bring the little ones for a Gingerbread Man and Christmas Ornament DIY workshop. It's the perfect way to enjoy quality family time and get into the Christmas spirit.

Price: RMB88 for DIY workshop

December 22, 1pm - 4pm

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼一层1号铺

Christmas Feast at Yoting

Celebrate the holiday season with a delicious Christmas Feast at Yoting! Choose from set menus for 4 starting at RMB688 per set, or for 2 starting at RMB288 per set. As a special treat, enjoy complimentary mulled wine for all guests visiting on December 24 and 25. Join us for a festive dining experience filled with holiday cheer and mouthwatering dishes!



December 24 & 25, 2024

Yoting, Shop 103-104, Ground Floor, Building R7, Agile Plaza, Nancun, Panyu 番禺区南村镇敏捷广场R7栋1楼103-104铺

Christmas & New Year's Eve Menu at Morton's Grille



Celebrate the holidays with a perfect Christmas & New Year's Eve Menu at Morton’s Grille. Savor wonderful food and fine wine with a stunning river view, creating a memorable experience this festive season. The Christmas menu is available in two seating sections, starting from RMB888 per person.



Price: from RMB888/person with 10% service charge

December 24 & 25, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Lu, Tianhe 天河区兴民路222号天汇广场五层505号和六层603号

Exquisite Christmas Feast at Mercato

This Christmas, Mercato Italian Restaurant invites you to indulge in a festive celebration like no other. With a gorgeous Christmas tree, sparkling ornaments, and cozy holiday decorations, the ambiance is set for a magical evening filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable culinary delights. Seats are limited, so be sure to make your reservation early. Come and celebrate the season of love and joy at Mercato!



Christmas Sharing Menu at RMB1,388 for 2 guests

*Above price is subject to 10% service charge

*Only available for December 24 and 25. Advanced booking is required

For Reservation: +8620-6681 8086

Mercato, Shop 802, 8/F, K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江东路6号K11购物艺术中心8楼802商铺

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Set Dinners at Hooley's



Celebrate Christmas in style with Hooley's festive set dinners! On Christmas Eve, enjoy a Traditional US imported turkey and ham set dinner with all the trimmings, starting at RMB168 or RMB248 with two hours of free flow drinks. On Christmas Day, indulge in a buffet featuring unlimited food options, from RMB218 or RMB298 with two hours of free flow! Both evenings will be enhanced by a live band performance starting at 10pm, ensuring a memorable celebration for you and your loved ones!

December 24 & 25, 6pm - 9pm

For Reservations: +8620-3886 2675

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Unit 101, No.8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Il Ponte Christmas All You Can Eat Dinner



The All-you-can-eat Christmas Eve and Day Dinner thoughtfully crafted by our international culinary team encompasses a wide selection of premium ingredients, including freshly shuck oysters, Siberian caviar, foie gras, Australian beef and many more. Besides, you'll also be granted access to our dinner buffet at Café @ 2, allowing you and your beloved one a memorable and romantic Christmas dining experience.



Price: RMB788/person

December 24, 25 and 31, 2024

Il Ponte Restaurant, 2/F, Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Lu, Tianhe 天河区林和西横路215号广州天河希尔顿酒店2楼

Christmas Day Carvery at CAGES

On December 25, CAGES invites you to join us for a day filled with festive feasting and celebrations! Indulge in classic holiday flavors, including our signature smoked Angus prime rib, glazed ham, Christmas pudding, and much more to get you in the festive spirit.



December 25, 1pm - 7pm

For Reservations: +86-18054250188

CAGES, 3rd & 4th Floor, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum. No.118 Modiesha Da Jie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层、4层

Christmas Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland



This Christmas season, indulge in Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails during their Christmas Cocktails Happy Hour! Enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer on all drinks, with a selection of special Christmas-themed cocktails to add to the festive cheer. Celebrate with a drink (or two) in the perfect holiday atmosphere!

Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu 番禺区南村万博四海城下沉广场

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Lu, Tianhe 天河区华明路4号星汇云锦一层

Winter Festival 2024 at Ginour Garden

Celebrate the season at the Winter Festival 2024 at Ginour Garden in Panyu on December 28! Enjoy live music, comedy, games, delicious food, arts, and exciting lucky draws. Early bird tickets are available until December 25: VIP – RMB99, Regular – RMB69. At the door: VIP – RMB169, Regular – RMB138. VIP perks include 3 lucky draws, 2 free drinks, a gift, and VIP seating. Don't miss out on the ultimate holiday celebration – grab your tickets now!



December 28, 10am - 10pm

Ginour Garden Panyu, No.4 Binjiang Lu, Shitou, Nancun, Panyu 番禺区南村镇市头滨江路4号

InterNations Guangzhou New Year's Eve Countdown Party



Caribbean Feast Night is happening on Tuesday, December 31! Join InterNations Guangzhou at Grand Hyatt Guangzhou for the largest event of the year in the community. Let's ring in 2025 and celebrate together! Ticket includes: 4 hours of free flow and snacks, New Year and Caribbean Feast decoration, New Year props, international live band, dance floor, photo booth, and countdown celebration with a big screen in a 5-star hotel! Best chance to build your network with international professionals!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

December 31, 9.30pm - 1.30am

G Restaurant, Grand Hyatt Guangzhou, No.12 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路12号

Hoodoo 10th Anniversary Party

Hoodoo, Guangzhou's longest-running techno party, celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a huge event in the city's cultural music heart, Enlightening. Fifteen artists will combine their talents for a three-stage event. Beginning with an electronic acoustic ambient concert and a live hardware acid jam, the night will continue outside as a terrace party with house and techno in the city's night sky before heading back inside for a late night club event until morning.



December 21, from 8pm

Enlightening, 6/F, Guangzhou Bookshop Center, No.123 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe 天河区天河路123号广州购书中心6楼

The Mammoths



Experience the poetic fusion of music, theater, and literature in 'The Mammoths,' featuring the groundbreaking compositions of Zhang Guangtian and his talented disciples. Don't miss this dynamic, melodious journey through decades of cherished tunes. Book now for an unforgettable evening of artistic legacy.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: RMB800

December 13 & 14, 20 - 22, 24 & 25, 27 - 29, January 3 - 5, from 7.30pm

The Summer Palace for Artists in South of South Lake, NO.9 Nanhu East Road, Baiyun 广州市白云区南湖东路9号南湖南艺术家夏宫

Swan Lake



The Tatar Musa Jalil State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, one of Russia's oldest and most prestigious theatres, will bring its renowned ballet company and symphony orchestra to Guangzhou this December. Led by Russian Honored Artist Vladimir Yakovlev as the Ballet Artistic Director and the Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre, Ayub Guliyev, the performance will offer a breathtaking live accompaniment by the orchestra, delivering a visual and auditory feast with the iconic ballet masterpiece Swan Lake.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB180

December 23, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

The Nutcracker



The Tatar Musa Jalil State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, one of Russia's oldest and most important theatres, will bring its renowned ballet company and symphony orchestra to Guangzhou this December. The Nutcracker is a ballet based on the fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by German writer E.T.A. Hoffmann, set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, one of the greatest Russian composers of the 19th century. Along with Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty, it is part of Tchaikovsky's famous ballet trilogy, often referred to as the 'crown jewels of ballet or 'the three brightest diamonds on the ballet crown.'

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB180

December 24, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

House of Mask & Mime



House of Mask & Mime is a performance that seamlessly combines mask acting, mime, clowning, object theatre, and dance. It is packed with seven short acts, each with its own unique story and style. From the singing-loving lips in Karaoke, to the chaotic astronauts trying to put a flag on the moon in La Luna, and even the heartwarming relationship between The Old Man and A Dog in Homeless.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB80

December 25 & 26, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

2025 Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert



Discover the enchanting '2025 Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert!' Join us for an unforgettable musical journey that brings families together in the festive spirit. Experience the magic of live music with your loved ones, creating cherished memories this New Year's. Don't miss out on this spectacular event! Book your tickets now for a night filled with joy and harmony.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: Early Bird, from RMB108; Standard, from RMB180

December 29, from 10.30am

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号

British National Symphony Orchestra 2025 New Year's Concert

Ring in the New Year with the renowned British National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) in an unforgettable 2025 concert. As the UK's only national symphony orchestra by name, the NSO has been celebrated worldwide since 1940, with a long-standing recording legacy with Decca Records. Under the masterful direction of Paul Butterman, this 'Crown' orchestra will captivate Chinese audiences with a blend of tradition and innovation. Expect a majestic repertoire, featuring Strauss' New Year classics alongside Dvořák's powerful Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, From the New World. Soprano star Annette Wardell will grace the stage with a selection from Puccini, enriching the concert with operatic beauty. Celebrate 2025 with an iconic performance that merges the best of symphony and opera for an enchanting start to the New Year!



Price: from RMB180

December 29, from 8pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号



*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House New Year's Concerts 2025

By London Philharmonic Orchestra with Paavo Järvi and Julia Hagen

Welcome 2025 with the internationally celebrated London Philharmonic Orchestra, under the esteemed baton of maestro Paavo Järvi. Joined by the brilliant young cellist Julia Hagen, this two-night musical celebration in Guangzhou will feature pieces that spotlight the national styles of Britain, Germany, and Russia. The repertoire includes Elgar's stirring Enigma Variations, Tchaikovsky's landmark Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, and the lively overture to Smetana's opera The Bartered Bride. Weber's Oberon Overture, his operatic swan song, will also take center stage. Showcasing her virtuosity, Julia Hagen will perform Dvořák's beloved Cello Concerto in B Minor on one evening, followed by Haydn's elegant Cello Concerto in C Major on the next. With rich melodies and captivating performances, the London Philharmonic's New Year concerts are set to make the transition into 2025 truly memorable.



Price: from RMB480

December 30 & 31, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

