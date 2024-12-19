  1. home
Cheers to Christmas with 10% Off LIBER Wines

By That's Shanghai, December 19, 2024

As Christmas draws near, LIBER is here to make your celebrations even more special.

For those seeking the perfect wines for your Christmas party, enjoy a 10% discount on all wines in the LIBER WeChat shop.

And for those looking for a thoughtful gift for your loved ones, LIBER is introducing their exclusive Membership & Gift Cards – offering an even more generous discount and making it easier than ever to find the perfect present to treat those you care about.

Pic2.jpg

Scan below QR code to get a 10% discount
Pic-3-QR-Code-for-10-off-discount.png

Scan below QR code to get LIBER membership cards

Select 'USED BY YOURSELF' to enjoy the membership cards for yourself, or select the 'GIFT TO SOMEONE' if you are using it as a gift to someone else.

Pic-4-QR-Code-for-Membership-Card.png 

LIBER is an independent wine importer and distribution company based in China fully committed to curating an exquisite selection of crafted wines.

Already well known by fine dining restaurants, chefs and sommeliers, LIBER wines are now accessible to private consumers.

pic-5.jpg

Pic-6.jpg

With the launch of their WeChat shop, LIBER brings high quality wines, champagnes and spirits to all epicures in China.

The platform offers a user-friendly experience, allowing customers to explore and purchase a wide collection of wines whilst also learning about the artisans behind each bottle.

Pic-7.jpg

Pic-8.jpg

Pic-9.jpg

The LIBER WeChat shop provides an extensive range of choices to suit various needs, tastes, and preferences – starting from as little as RMB188.

Pic-10.jpg

A Commitment to Quality & Choice

In the LIBER WeChat shop you can find high quality and boutique champagnes, wines, and spirits from France, as well as a small portion dedicated to other countries such as Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.

As the exclusive importer of numerous wines popular among Michelin star chefs around the world, LIBER ensures that everyone, from casual drinkers to connoisseurs, can find something exceptional.

Pic-11.jpgPic-12.jpg

Partnering with Exceptional Producers

LIBER has introduced to China outstanding producers, collaborating with talented winemakers who dedicate their lives to creating the best wines from their unique terroirs.

Pic-13.jpg#Billecart Salmon Champagne

Pic-14.jpg#Domaine Pattes Loup, Thomas Pico

Pic-15.jpg#Domaine Faiveley

Go visit the LIBER WeChat shop to discover the art of handcrafted beverages delivered straight to you!

Scan the QR code to visit the LIBER WeChat Shop

Pic-16.jpg

Pic17.png

