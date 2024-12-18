Guangzhou Announces 2025 Spring Festival Flower Fair Dates

In a city where visiting a flower fair during the Spring Festival is a cherished tradition, Guangzhou's flower fairs are an integral part of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

On December 16, the Guangzhou Municipal Government officially revealed the locations and opening dates for the 2025 Spring Festival Flower Fairs across the city, continuing the successful 'one district, one flower fair' model introduced in 2024.

Flower fair in Guangzhou. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

The festivities will begin with the earliest market opening in Zengcheng District, which will run from January 19 to January 29, and will last for a full 10 days.



In the central city areas, the fairs in Yuexiu and Tianhe will run for 4 days, while the flower fairs in Haizhu, Liwan, and Baiyun will be open for 3 days.

Here's a breakdown of the locations and opening times across 11 districts:

Baiyun Flower Fair

Location: Baiyun Wanda Plaza, Yuncheng Dong Lu (from Yuncheng Nan Er Lu to Yuncheng Nan Si Lu) 白云万达广场、云城东路（云城南二路至云城南四路段）

Opening Dates: January 26, 8.30am – January 28, 10pm (3 days)

Conghua Flower Fair

Location: Fengyunling Park, Jiekou Jie 街口街风云岭坪地公园

Opening Dates: January 24, 9am – January 28, 10pm (5 days)

Haizhu Flower Fair



Location: Binjiang Xi Lu (from Renmin Bridge to Jiefang Bridge), Baogang Da Dao (from Binjiang Lu to Nanhua Xi Lu) 海珠区滨江西路（人民桥以东至解放桥以西）、宝岗大道（滨江西路口至南华西路口）

Open: January 26, 8.30am – January 29, 2am (3 days)

Huadu Flower Fair



Location: Guangzhou Flower City District, No.37 Furong Da Dao 花都区芙蓉大道37号广州花卉之都园区内

Opening Dates: January 25, 8.30am – January 28, 10pm (4 days)

Huangpu Flower Fair



Location: Main venue at Huangpu Haishi City (Huangpu Park); sub-venues in Science City (Heyuan Zhongxin Lu) and China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City (Kaifang Yi Lu) 主会场设在海丝城片区（黄埔公园）；分会场分别设在科学城片区（和苑中心路）和知识城片区（南起步区开放一路）；各街镇设置多个鲜花售卖点。

Opening Dates: January 24, 8.30am – January 28, 10pm (5 days)

Liwan Flower Fair

Location: Liwan Lu (South to Zhongshan Ba Lu, North to Xihua Lu) 荔湾路（南至中山八路口，北至西华路口）

Opening Dates: January 26, 8.30am – January 29, 2am (3 days)

Nansha Flower Fair



Location: Seaside of Nansha Jie (from Jingang Da Dao to Xinan Da Dao) 南沙区南沙街海滨路段（进港大道路口至市南大道路口）

Opening Dates: January 22, 9am – January 27, 10pm (6 days)

Panyu Flower Fair



Location: Nancun Wanbo Commercial Street 南村镇万博中心商业街

Opening Dates: January 24, 8.30am – January 28, 10pm (5 days

Tianhe Flower Fair

Location: Aoti Utopia, No.12 Aoti Nan Lu 奥体南路12号奥体优托邦

Opening Dates: January 25, 8.30am – January 29, 2am (4 days)

Yuexiu Flower Fair



Location: Xihu Lu , Jiaoyu Lu 西湖路、教育路

Opening Dates: January 25, 8.30am – January 29, 2am (4 days)

Zengcheng Flower Fair



Location: Zengcheng Plaza 增城广场

Opening Dates: January 19, 8.30am – January 29, 10pm (10 days)

Flower fair in Guangzhou. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

As always, the flower fairs are more than just shopping destinations; they are cultural landmarks that bring together traditional and modern elements of Guangzhou.

The fairs not only feature vibrant flowers and plants for the Spring Festival, but also showcase a rich cultural heritage with traditional performances, food stalls, and festive decorations.

Given the popularity of these markets, That's Guangzhou recommends planning ahead and arriving early to avoid long queues, especially during peak hours.

The Spring Festival Flower Fair in Guangzhou is always a highly anticipated event, and the 2025 edition is shaping up to be just as exciting, if not more so.

Pro Tip: If you're looking for the best local experience, stop by the flower fairs in the evening, when they are beautifully lit up, and enjoy the lively, festive atmosphere.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

