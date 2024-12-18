Augustina Droze’s Resplendent Rebirth at Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Waldorf Astoria Beijing inaugurated the latest exhibition of American artist Augustina Droze, ‘Resplendent Rebirth,’ in the hotel's first-floor art gallery.

This artistic feast is not only a visual pleasure, but also a memorable experience, leading guests into the artist's own unique world of beauty and nature.

Augustina Droze, born in the United States in 1981, combines her personal life experiences with the symbolism of animals and plants to create works that integrate Eastern and Western elements, rich in color and bold in composition.

Having lived in Beijing for nine years, she has integrated her image as a westerner and otherworldly landscapes into her paintings, which are akin to modern mythological stories.

Droze believes that exploring local culture as a foreigner can lead to more interesting discoveries, so she has incorporated her years of living abroad into her creations, using symbols such as dragons, zodiac animals, and porcelain to express her life experiences.

Curator Dr. Joyce Wan said, "Although there are many differences between Eastern and Western art, we prefer to seek common ground rather than dwell on differences. The ultimate pursuit of humanity is happiness and beauty, and thus art should express the same."

As the theme of this exhibition suggests, ‘Resplendent Rebirth’ symbolizes the beauty and eternal strength illustrated in the phoenix's rebirth and showcases the ingenious fusion of Eastern delicate aesthetics and Western grandeur.

In her paintings, Droze interprets the dialogue between tradition and modernity, the interweaving of tranquility and passion, and the firmness within flexibility.

Waldorf Astoria Beijing transforms the gallery into a window through which you can view art that not only soothes the soul but also prompts deep reflection on the resilience of life.

In an unpredictable world, Augustina's paintings serve as a haven, allowing us to momentarily escape the burdens of reality, to examine life, and to bestow upon ourselves the necessary tenacity and strength we need to muster when facing challenges.

The art exhibition was elegantly opened on December 17 in the first-floor art space of Waldorf Astoria Beijing and will continue until March 11, 2025.

They look forward to exploring the art world of Augustina Droze with their guests, feeling the visual and spiritual impact of this exhibition, and etching this artistic journey into our hearts within the vast ocean of creative pursuits.

[All images are courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Beijing]



