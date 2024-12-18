  1. home
  2. Articles

Gift Ideas! Christmas Hampers & Nuremberg Lebkuchen

By That's Shanghai, December 18, 2024

0 0

As the festive spirit fills every corner of the city with warmth and sweet melodies, celebrate the season with a with a pair of special Christmas surprises: The Sukhothai Shanghai proudly presents its Christmas Hamper and Nuremberg Lebkuchen – two festive treats filled with love and blessings.

Christmas Hamper

The Sukhothai Shanghai has meticulously prepared a Christmas Hamper packed with an exquisite selection of delicacies.

36.jpg

This customizable Christmas hamper acts as a treasure trove of your emotions and creativity: Given to a lover, it carries boundless affection and attachment; presented to a close friend, it conveys heartfelt and warming concern; treated to oneself, it preserves the unique comfort and satisfaction that Christmas brings.

It is not only a gathering of sentiments, but also an ultimate condensation of the holiday atmosphere, full of immense Christmas joy and heartwarming feelings from this hamper.

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your Festive Hamper now:

.jpg

Nuremberg Lebkuchen

Handcrafted from a centuries-old recipe originating in Nuremberg, Germany – known as the 'City of Gingerbread' – each Lebkuchen harmoniously combines timeless tradition with a modern twist.

The Nuremberg Lebkuchen Gift Box from The Sukhothai Shanghai offers three flavors: Delicate Sesame, Rich Peanut, and Classic Hazelnut, indulging your taste buds with every bite.

p2.jpg

With its distinctive spiced aroma, the Lebkuchen awakens the senses, inviting us into a Christmas dreamland brimming with warmth and sweetness.

Share this delicious treat with loved ones and let good fortune and sweetness accompany you through the season.

The Nuremberg Lebkuchen Gift Box from The Sukhothai Shanghai is more than a holiday gift – it’s a heartfelt wish for love, hope, and good fortune.

Let us embark on a heartwarming and unforgettable Christmas journey, led by the sweetness of this cherished tradition.

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your Nuremberg Lebkuchen now:

p1.jpg

The Sukhothai Shanghai, 380 Weihai Lu, by Shimen Yi Lu, Jing'an District 威海路380号, 近石门一路

[All images courtesy of The Sukhothai Shanghai]


more news

A Holly Jolly Hotpot Christmas at JW Marriott Marquis

A Holly Jolly Hotpot Christmas at JW Marriott Marquis

Christmas tradition takes a tasty twist

Waldorf Astoria – Magical Christmas Village More!

Waldorf Astoria – Magical Christmas Village More!

Enter a world of festive elegance

T+ Tickets: Christmas Shows, Silent Disco, Disney + More!

T+ Tickets: Christmas Shows, Silent Disco, Disney + More!

Shanghai at your fingertips

Sweet Prelude to Christmas: Nuremberg Lebkuchen Gift Box

Only at The Sukhothai Shanghai

Useful Mandarin Phrases: Holiday Season

In case you need a little help communicating in Chinese this holiday season.

A Holly Jolly Hotpot Christmas at JW Marriott Marquis

Christmas tradition takes a tasty twist

32 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The most wonderful time of the year!

Celebrate a Sustainable Festive Season at Ôpartment Shanghai

Art, culture, and eco-conscious innovation

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

6 Amazing Winter Trips to Take Around Asia

21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

Ultimate Guide to Festive Feasting in Shanghai

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Batyr Hydyrov: A Visionary Bridging Cultures & Technologies

Batyr Hydyrov: A Visionary Bridging Cultures & Technologies

Guangzhou Announces 2025 Spring Festival Flower Fair Dates

Guangzhou Announces 2025 Spring Festival Flower Fair Dates

Augustina Droze’s Resplendent Rebirth at Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Augustina Droze’s Resplendent Rebirth at Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Cilan: A Taste of West China on the West Bund

Cilan: A Taste of West China on the West Bund

Gift Ideas! Christmas Hampers & Nuremberg Lebkuchen

Gift Ideas! Christmas Hampers & Nuremberg Lebkuchen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives