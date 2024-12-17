  1. home
Mandarin Oriental Pudong Illuminates the Sustainable Christmas Tree

By That's, December 17, 2024

Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai welcomed the festive season with its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Adding to the holiday joy, students from Wellington International School delivered a heartwarming carol performance, setting a magical and celebratory tone for the evening.

6.jpeg

This year’s tree stands out with a unique, eco-friendly twist. In line with Mandarin Oriental’s commitment to sustainability, the hotel partnered with premium New Zealand water brand Oravida to create a dazzling Christmas tree crafted from over 1,000 recycled glass bottles collected from its guestrooms.

1.jpeg

Embodying the spirit of a greener future, the installation reflects Oravida’s sustainable ethos, as the brand utilizes 70% recycled glass for its packaging, merging luxury with environmental consciousness.

7.jpeg

Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai, invites guests to embrace the season of giving, joy, and renewal, while celebrating the beauty of sustainability.

2.jpeg

About Oravida

Established in 2011, Oravida is a premium water brand in wellness representing New Zealand in the world. Oravida Artesian Water is as pure as nature can make it and its goodness is carefully captured and sealed in the bottle at source, untouched until opened by you. The New Zealand lifestyle brand believes in taking a moment to just be, and it also starts to use up to 70% recycled glass in the packaging and making it one of the most sustainable water brand in the world. Oravida Artesian Water is the chosen guest amenity for all rooms and banquet venues at Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai.

3.jpeg

[All images courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai]

