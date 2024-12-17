Juneyao Airlines Launches Its First Shanghai-Sydney Route Expanding into Oceania

Shanghai, December 17, 2024 – Juneyao Airlines has successfully launched its inaugural Shanghai-Sydney route, marking the airline’s first step into the Oceania market. Flight HO1669, operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed at Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport at 6:30 AM local time, greeted with a ceremonial water cannon salute. The arrival was celebrated by representatives from Sydney Airport, Destination NSW, and UnionPay International.

Chairman of Juneyao Airlines, Wang Junjin, highlighted the milestone as a significant step in the airline’s international strategy. “This new route not only strengthens connections between China and Australia but also creates opportunities for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange,” he said.

Flight Details:

• Frequency: 4 flights weekly, increasing to daily from January 14, 2025

• Aircraft: Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring a luxurious business class and ergonomic economy seating

• Schedule:

• Departure from Shanghai Pudong: 17:10, arrival in Sydney: 06:30 (+1)

• Return from Sydney: 08:30, arrival in Shanghai: 16:00

Passengers on the route can enjoy premium dining, featuring dishes such as Braised Abalone Lion’s Head and Pan-Seared Australian Barramundi, co-created with Shanghai Pudong Shangri-La.

Juneyao Airlines also announced new transit options via Shanghai, enhancing connections between Europe and Australia. Additionally, partnerships with Virgin Australia and Air New Zealand now offer seamless travel to destinations such as Melbourne, Brisbane, Auckland, and Bali.

The new Shanghai-Sydney route marks a robust recovery in the China-Australia travel market and underlines Juneyao Airlines’ commitment to providing world-class connectivity for international travelers.

[All images courtesy of Juneyao Airlines]