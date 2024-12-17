Amazing Things to Do This Christmas in Shenzhen

Food & Drink
Christmas Street Market with Cafe Society
What’s Happening? Discover unique gifts and handmade treasures at the Christmas Gift Vendors, embrace sustainable style at the Clothes Swap, enjoy festive beats with a Live DJ & Live Music, and warm up with holiday-inspired Christmas Drink Specials! Gather your friends and festive spirit for a magical evening at the Christmas Street Market with Cafe Society. In collaboration with Let’s Geaux and Shuiwei 1368, let’s make this holiday season unforgettable!
December 21, from 3pm
Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian 福田区水围村1368文化街区153栋101
Sip & Paint Christmas Luxury Edition at Brass House
Indulge in an evening of creativity and festive cheer at the Sip & Paint Christmas Luxury Edition at Brass House! Enjoy premium wines or holiday cocktails as you create your own Christmas-inspired masterpiece, guided by a professional artist. With fine drinks, music, dancing, and a joyful holiday atmosphere, this event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of art and the season. Limited spots available, so secure your place today!
Price: from RMB130 with discounts on drinks!
December 22, from 7pm
For Reservations: +86-19926809043
Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian 福田区皇岗公园一街水围新村150栋1368国际文化街
Christmas Wonderland at Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan
Step into a magical Christmas Wonderland at Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan, where the spirit of the season comes alive with a lavish festive buffet! Indulge in exquisite dishes including King Crab legs, grilled lobster, roast turkey, and oysters from New Zealand and France. Enjoy the festive charm with a special Alpha Children’s Choir performance, live band music, a lucky draw, a fun clown show, and a joyful interaction with Santa Claus. Join us for an unforgettable holiday celebration filled with delicious food and delightful entertainment!
Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet
Price: RMB888/person, RMB1,688/2 persons
December 24, 6pm - 9.30pm
Christmas Day Dinner Buffet
Price: RMB588/person
December 25, 6pm - 9.30pm
New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet
Price: RMB588/person
December 31, 6pm - 9.30pm
Early bird offers are available from until December 23, 2024
For Reservations: +86755-8436 8233
*Above pieces are inclusive of 10% service charge and 6% VAT on the total
Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan, No.88 Haide Yi Dao, Nanshan 南山区海德一道88号深圳中洲万豪酒店
Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Dinner Buffets at The Langham Shenzhen
Celebrate the holidays in style with The Langham Shenzhen’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinner Buffets! Enjoy the Children’s Christmas Choir by Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, a special door gift from Santa Claus, live jazz performances, exciting lucky draws, and magical surprises. The Christmas Eve Buffet features an Honor Folding Phone and a magic show, while the Christmas Day Buffet includes a Nespresso Automatic Coffee Machine. Join us for an unforgettable holiday feast filled with joy and holiday spirit!
Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet
Price: from RMB888 net/person (RM688 net/person before December 20)
December 24, from 6pm
Christmas Day Dinner Buffet
Price: from RMB652 net/person (RM488 net/person before December 20)
December 25, from 6pm
For Reservations: +86755-8828 9888 ext.8996
The Langham Shenzhen, No.7888 Shennan Da Dao, Futian 福田区深南大道7888号深圳东海朗廷酒店
A Festive Fantasia at FOO
Celebrate in the dazzling ambience of FOO, where a bountiful festive buffet awaits. Indulge in bubbles, live music and mulled wine, alongside stations featuring caviar, lobster, turkey and more.
Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner
December 24, 5.30pm – 9.30pm
Price: RMB988*/person
Christmas Day Buffet Dinner
December 25, noon – 2.30pm, 5.30pm – 9.30pm
Price: RMB638*/person for lunch, RMB788*/person for dinner
*The above rates are subject to tax and service charge
For Reservations: +86755-8826 8888
FOO, 6/F, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, No.138 Fuhua San Lu, Futian 福田区福华三路1
Celebration in Festive Season at Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen
Create an exceptional MOment with festive cheers at Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, the city’s FANtastic place. Join us to embark on the seasonal sparkle with curated experiences of a Christmas buffet at Bazaar, winter afternoon tea with irresistible desserts at LIAN Lounge and Cake Shop, exquisite cuisine of French at OPUS 388, new Teppanyaki at RIN and tapas-style dishes of Spanish at Tapas 77. Celebrate your festive season above the clouds in themed treatment with family and loved ones.
Bazaar
Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner for 1
Price: RMB1,288*
Christmas Dinner Buffet for 1
Price: RMB888*
OPUS 388
Christmas Set Dinner for 1
Price: RMB1,688*
Tapas 77
Christmas Eve 6 Courses Set Dinner for 1
Price: RMB1,518*
RIN Japanese Restaurant
Christmas Set Dinner for 1
Price: RMB1,988*
LIAN Lounge
Seasonal Afternoon Tea for 2
Price: from RMB588*/set
*The above price is subject to service charge and tax fee
December 24 & 25, 2024
For Reservations: +86755-8802 6888
Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Lu, Futian 福田区皇岗路5001号深业上城A栋
White Christmas at Brass House
Experience a truly unique White Christmas at Brass House! Join Brass House for festive fun with free Christmas gifts for everyone, happening on December 24, 25, 27, and 28. Brass House is going all out with a dress code of all WHITE, so come dressed to impress and celebrate the season in style. With limited space, make sure to book your table in advance and enjoy a one-of-a-kind holiday experience with us!
December 24, 25, 27 and 28, from 8pm
For Reservations: +86-19926809043
Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian 福田区皇岗公园一街水围新村150栋1368国际文化街
Christmas Menu at MADLOBA
Join MADLOBA for a festive feast! The special Christmas Menu, serving up to 5 guests, features highlights like Khinkali, Chicken BBQ, Dolma Cheese Boat, Salad Olivier, and Phali Saperavi, plus 5 bottles of Georgian beer. Don’t miss out on the special drink offer — buy one and get one free! Enjoy cocktails, mixed drinks, wine, and a Mulled Wine Special (RMB 55 regular, RMB 35 happy hour). Celebrate the season with great food, drinks, and festive cheer!
Price: RMB566
December 25, 2024
For Reservations: +86-13510390507
MADLOBA, No.20-21 Taizi Lu, Nanshan 南山区蛇口鸿隆公寓（太子路连100米）南山区太子路20-21号
Turkey-To-Go
Festive Turkey to Go by The Langham Shenzhen
Celebrate the season with a savory turkey delivered right to your door, perfect for sharing with your loved ones. Enjoy a traditional, juicy turkey that brings festive cheer and gratitude to your table.
Price: RMB1,288/set
Until December 26, 2024
For Reservations: +86755-8828 9888 ext.8921
The Langham Shenzhen, No.7888 Shennan Da Dao, Futian 福田区深南大道7888号深圳东海朗廷酒店二层
Festive Turkey by Four Seasons
Delight in a perfectly roasted, tender turkey, complemented by traditional sides that capture the warmth and joy of the season. Ideal for family gatherings or festive celebrations, this centerpiece will create lasting memories at your holiday table.
Price: RMB1,288 each
*Price is subject to 15% service charges and applicable taxes
For Reservations: +86755-8826 8888
FOO, 6/F, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, No.138 Fuhua San Lu, Futian 福田区福华三路138号深圳四季酒店6层
Festive Feast for Takeaway by Futian Shangri-La Shenzhen
Choose from a variety of festive feasts, including a 5-6kg or 8-10kg roasted turkey, A3 Tomahawk, toasted Australian rib-eye, honey roasted ham, roasted turkey drumsticks, or whole roasted chicken. Find the perfect highlight for your holiday celebrations!
Until December 26, 2024
*Please make reservations at least 24 hours in advance
For Reservations: +86755-2151 3838
Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen, No.4088 Yitian Lu, Futian 福田区益田路4088号福田香格里拉大酒店
