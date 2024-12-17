  1. home
Macao Light Rapid Transit to Offer Free Rides on December 20

By Billy Jiang, December 17, 2024

In a grand gesture to mark the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to China, the Macao Light Rapid Transit (MLRT) will offer free rides to all passengers on December 20. 

On that date, passengers can simply hop on all three lines of the light rail system without the need to purchase tickets. 

As expected, the free ride offer may lead to increased traffic at stations. 

To ensure safety and efficient operations, the MLRT advises passengers to follow the staff’s instructions and to avoid lingering too long in the fare zones. 

During peak times, passengers are encouraged to listen to announcements and follow the station’s signage for a smooth and orderly travel experience.

Macao-Light-Rapid-Transit.jpg

Macao Light Rapid Transit Lines. Image via Macao Light Rapid Transit Company

The light rail currently operates across three main lines, each offering different routes to explore various parts of Macao:

  • Taipa Line (氹仔线): With 12 stations, this line takes passengers across a 27-minute journey from one end to the other, offering access to key locations in Taipa.

  • Seac Pai Van Line (石排湾线): A shorter 2-station route, taking about 2 minutes, it provides quick access between the Seac Pai Van area and surrounding destinations.

  • Hengqin Line (横琴线): Another brief line, consisting of 2 stations, also taking approximately 2 minutes, allowing easy access to the Hengqin area.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime resident, it’s a great chance to rediscover Macao in a special way.

So, hop on board and enjoy Macao’s sights and sounds!

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

