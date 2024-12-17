  1. home
China Extends Visa-Free Transit Stays to 10 Days

By Billy Jiang, December 17, 2024

In a landmark development, China has announced a significant extension of its visa-free transit policy, now permitting travelers from eligible countries to stay up to 240 hours (10 days) within the country. 

This move, which takes effect from today – December 17, 2024  aims to enhance the convenience for international visitors and boost the country’s tourism sector.

The National Immigration Administration of China revealed that this policy adjustment applies to 54 countries, including major global players like Canada, France, the UK, and the US.

eligible-countries.jpg

54 countries eligible for the 240-Hour Visa Free Transit Policy. Image via the National Immigration Administration of China

Travelers from the 54 eligible countries can now transit through 60 open ports across 24 provinces, regions, and municipalities in China. 

For the first time, travelers can freely move across these designated areas during their stay, making it more convenient for tourists to explore multiple regions within China without the need for a visa.

The extension of the visa-free transit period from 72 hours (3 days) and 144 hours (6 days) to 240 hours (10 days) marks another significant step in China’s push to become a more accessible destination for international travelers. 

According to the latest statistics, China welcomed 29.22 million foreign visits between January and November 2024, marking an 86.2% increase year on year. 

Of those, over 17 million travelers entered the country visa-free, a massive 123.3% year-on-year growth.

Wider Access and Greater Flexibility

The most notable change is the introduction of cross-regional travel. 

Previously, travelers were restricted to staying within specific cities or regions. 

With the new policy, visitors can now move across 24 provinces, allowing visitors to make the most of this extended stay.

List-of-ports-and-allowed-areas-for-visa-free-transit-travelers-under-the-240-Hour-Visa-Free-Transit-Policy.-Image-via-the-National-Immigration-Administration-of-China.jpg

List of ports and allowed areas for visa-free transit travelers under the 240-Hour Visa Free Transit Policy. Image via the National Immigration Administration of China

The new entry points include major cities and transport hubs, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu, as well as new additions like Jinan, Fuzhou, Nanning and Hainan. 

New Guidelines for Travelers

Starting December 17, travelers from the eligible 54 countries can enjoy the following benefits:

  • Stay for up to 240 hours (10 days) in China without a visa

  • Free movement across 24 provinces and regions

  • Entry via 60 open ports, including major airports, train stations, and border crossings

  • Available for travelers transiting through China to a third country/region

Your Questions on China’s Visa-Free Travel Answered

As the policy rolls out, the Chinese National Immigration Administration has provided official clarifications on various aspects of the visa-free entry policy, helping travelers understand the new process. 

READ MORE: Your Questions on China's Visa-Free Travel Answered...

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]

