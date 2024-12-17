​NYE Countdown Party at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Get ready to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 with style and grandeur at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai’s exclusive Havana Bar Countdown Party!

Nestled on the 30th floor, Havana Bar offers breathtaking 270-degree views of the dazzling Lujiazui skyline, the Oriental Pearl Tower, and the iconic Bund — making it the ultimate setting for a night to remember.

Dance the night away with electrifying DJ beats and live performances by captivating dancers as you savor unlimited sparkling wine and house drinks.

Tickets & Table Packages

RMB488: Unlimited sparkling wine and house drinks (RMB588 after December 30)

RMB258: Entry ticket with a complimentary drink

Table Packages

RMB1,888 for up to 2 guests, includes set menu

RMB3,888 for up to 4 guests, includes set menu

RMB5,888 for up to 6 guests, includes set menu

Raise your glass to new beginnings at Havana Bar, where luxury, panoramic views, and the finest drinks promise an extraordinary start to 2025!

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Tue Dec 31, from 9pm; RMB488

Havana Bar, 30/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Dongyuan Lu, Pudong District 陆家嘴环路1288号30楼, 近东园路