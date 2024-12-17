  1. home
​NYE Countdown Party at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

By T+ Tickets, December 17, 2024

0 0

Get ready to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 with style and grandeur at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai’s exclusive Havana Bar Countdown Party!

Weixin-Image_20241213112352.jpg

Weixin-Image_20241213112405.jpg

Weixin-Image_20241213112415.jpg

Nestled on the 30th floor, Havana Bar offers breathtaking 270-degree views of the dazzling Lujiazui skyline, the Oriental Pearl Tower, and the iconic Bund — making it the ultimate setting for a night to remember.

Weixin-Image_20241213112425.jpg

Dance the night away with electrifying DJ beats and live performances by captivating dancers as you savor unlimited sparkling wine and house drinks.

Weixin-Image_20241213112412.jpg

Tickets & Table Packages

  • RMB488: Unlimited sparkling wine and house drinks (RMB588 after December 30)

  • RMB258: Entry ticket with a complimentary drink

Table Packages

  • RMB1,888 for up to 2 guests, includes set menu

  • RMB3,888 for up to 4 guests, includes set menu

  • RMB5,888 for up to 6 guests, includes set menu

Raise your glass to new beginnings at Havana Bar, where luxury, panoramic views, and the finest drinks promise an extraordinary start to 2025!

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Weixin-Image_20241213112525.png

Tue Dec 31, from 9pm; RMB488

Havana Bar, 30/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Dongyuan Lu, Pudong District 家嘴1288号30楼, 近园路

