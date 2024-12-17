30 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

It's Christmas!

Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



The Sound of Magic is a live symphonic journey through Disney’s most cherished songs and scenes, reimagined for an unforgettable night at New Bund 31.

With the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra on stage, this concert combines beloved Disney animation with new arrangements, creating a cinematic experience that takes fans through classics like Snow White, The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen, and Moana.

Expect a fresh medley of Disney’s greatest hits, weaving iconic moments and music into an immersive ride down memory lane and beyond. It’s a blend of nostalgia and discovery, capturing a century of Disney magic in a single, captivating evening.

Tue & Wed Dec 24 & 25, 7:30pm; RMB180-680

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 666 Haiyang Xi Lu, by Dongyu Lu, Pudong District 海阳西路666号, 近东育路

Wednesday



Night of Bolgheri: Michele Satta Wine Tasting Dinner @ Bella Vita Bistro

An exclusive wine dinner at Bella Vita Bistro, featuring the renowned Michele Satta wines from Bolgheri, the birthplace of Italy’s finest reds.

Discover the artistry behind these exceptional wines as Bella Vita Bistro pair them with a specially curated Italian menu.

This unforgettable evening celebrates the elegance of Bolgheri and the passion of Italian winemaking.

Reserve your seat for a night of indulgence and sophistication, where every sip and bite transports you to the heart of Italy.

Wed Dec 18, 7pm; RMB688

Bella Vita Bistro, 318 Tianping Lu, by Huashan Lu 天平路318号, 近华山路

T.S.O.L. Live Interviewed by DJ BO @ OKVLT13

A live interview event with T.S.O.L. conducted by DJ BO at OKVLT13 in creative hub 1933. It will also also be available to livestream on Red:

Click the link below to read our interview with T.S.O.L. lead singer Jack Grisham...

READ MORE: Legendary LA Punk Band T.S.O.L. in 4 City China Tour

Wed Dec 18, 8pm; Free Entry

OKVLT13, inside 1933, 611 Liyang Lu, by Haining Lu, Hongkou District 溧阳路611号, 近海宁路

Britney Spears – 2000s Divas Live! @ The Pearl



Get ready to travel back in time to the golden era of pop music with The Pearl's Red Stars as they host an unforgettable tribute concert celebrating the iconic Britney Spears and the influential divas of the 2000s.

Expect the biggest hits from Britney Spears, including timeless tracks that defined a generation. Joining the lineup are chart-topping hits from other beloved artists of the era such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa.

This night promises to be more than just a concert; it will be a celebration of the music that shaped the early 2000s. Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs live, delivered with the passion and energy that only The Pearl's Red Stars can bring to the stage!

There will also be a pre-show from Grace from 7pm.

Wed Dec 18, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Thursday

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl

Experience Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and, of course – Avril Lavigne!

Thu Dec 19, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Friday

Doctor Midnight Irish Live Music @ Abbey Road

Live music from the Emerald Isle and Irish band Doctor Midnight.



Fri Dec 20, 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Coldplay Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Shanghai, it’s time to shake those sleigh bells! The Pearl is thrilled to present the 5th Annual Mrs. Claus 'Jingle Balls' Show, a night of dazzling entertainment, holiday cheer, and plenty of festive mischief.

Mrs. Claus, embodied by the sensational Cocosanti, has returned from her globe-trotting adventures, bringing an arsenal of spicy surprises and performance treats to heat up your holiday season. This is your chance to revel in the most electrifying holiday party in town!

What’s in store:

Shanghai’s beloved Sugar & Salt Burlesque Troupe, bringing sultry 'adults-only' performances to set the night aglow

The stunning Pearl Dancers, delivering captivating routines to keep the energy sizzling

A special debut performance by The Pearl's newest star, the sensational Kitty Kat

An unforgettable set by the incredible Red Stars, featuring a full Coldplay tribute show that will have you singing, dancing, and partying all night long.

This 'naughty or nice' event is the perfect way to celebrate the season in true Pearl fashion — fun, flirty, and fabulous! Don’t miss your chance to join us for an evening of glamour, giggles, and holiday grooves.

Space is limited, and tickets are already flying off the shelves! Gather your friends, don your most festive attire, and get ready for an unforgettable evening.

Fri Dec 20, 8pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Friday & Saturday

Waiting for Secret Santa @ La Suite



This weekend, La Suite is honored to host the Waiting for Secret Santa party, inviting you to uncover the enchanting secrets of Santa.

Through a vibrant holiday celebration, guests will eagerly anticipate the arrival of the enigmatic Santa Claus, as an array of gifts and surprises enhance the festive atmosphere, blossoming within the exclusive confines of La Suite.

Fri & Sat Dec 20 & 21, 10pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11:30pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Rd., by Yanping Rd. 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday



retroLAN XXXVIII @ Agora Space

Since 2020, PC gamers from 14 to 99 years old gather monthly for a LAN party paved with pizza and flooded with good spirit (and booze), crushed armies, relentless frags and shattered shields.

Head along this Saturday for retroLAN XXXVIII.



Sat Dec 21, 12 midday-10pm; RMB100

Agora Space, Bldg 8, 1199 Panyu Lu, by Kaixuan Lu, Xuhui District 番禺路1199弄8号楼, 近凯旋路

6th Annual Ugly Sweater Party @ Tacolicious

The 6th Annual Ugly Sweater Party, and trust us, this is one night where bad fashion is rewarded. So dust off that monstrosity gathering dust in the back of your closet and come flaunt your finest (or worst) knitwear.

There will be prizes for the absolute ugliest, so get ready to compete for glory — and maybe a few laughs along the way. With a grown-up vibe and all the holiday chaos you can handle, it’s going to be a night you won’t soon forget.

Ugly sweaters never looked so good!

Sat Dec 21, 6pm; Free Entry

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Chinese Wine Tasting Event @ Cila

Tinnyu Brewing’s founder, Leqi, will host a wine-pouring event at Cila. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the unique terroir of high-altitude wines from Shangri-La, paired with creative Northwestern cuisine.

Tinnyu Brewing was founded by three passionate winemakers in the high-altitude region of Shangri-La, Yunnan. Using natural farming methods, they aim to showcase the purity and distinctive character of the region through their wines.

Cila is renowned for its innovative Northwestern cuisine, and this event will bring together its signature dishes with Shangri-La’s imaginative wines for a one-of-a-kind culinary experience.

December 21 coincides with the Winter Solstice, a traditional Chinese festival symbolizing reunion. Hosting a wine-tasting event on this day blends tradition with modernity, creating a festive and memorable atmosphere.

Sat Dec 21, 6pm; Free Entry

Cila, 122 Wulumuqi Nan Lu, by Yongjia Lu, Xuhui District 乌鲁木齐南路122号, 近永嘉路

T.S.O.L. @ Specters



Burst City, Trash-A-Go-Go and Specters is bringing legendary punk rock band T.S.O.L. to China for the very first time!

As a pivotal act at the cross section of West Coast punk, deathrock, and metal, this is a unique chance to catch one of the most unique and influential bands in rock at a close-up, in your face club show.

SoCal’s T.S.O.L. (True Sounds of Liberty) burst onto the scene in the late ’70s and quickly became a pillar of the American hardcore punk scene.

Now, 40 years since their formation, T.S.O.L. are bringing the true sounds of the early ’80s L.A. punk scene to China!

Guests: Roundeye, The Molds & Tina Turnatrick

Click the link below to read our interview with T.S.O.L. lead singer Jack Grisham...

READ MORE: Legendary LA Punk Band T.S.O.L. in 4 City China Tour

Sat Dec 21, 8pm; RMB198-368

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Sat Dec 21, 8pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Power Bomb: Heavy Metal & Pro Wrestling Vinyl @ FENRIR

Join the first ever vinyl night at new betal bar Fenrir! Along with metal tunes, dig DJ BO's pro wrestling records, and some classic matches on the projector! A slamming good time.

Sat Dec 21, 9:30pm; Free Entry

B103, B1, No.55, Lane 222, Panyu Lu, Changning District 长宁区新华路街道番禺路222弄55号金地新华道负一层B103

Sunday

Sweat for a Good Cause @ Aboro Academy



Give back this holiday season. Every Sunday until February go to Aboro to punch it out and donate money for children with cancer or congenital heart disease. All proceeds donated! Scan the QR to book.

Every Sun, 10.30am; RMB100

Aboro Academy, Anken Life, S6-S9, 2/F, 667 Changhua Lu, by Anyuan Lu, Jing'an District 昌化路667号2楼S6-S9室, 近安远路

Christmas Cookie Making @ Geneva

Every Sunday in December head along to Geneva from free cookie making, recommended for kids aged three and above.

Sun Dec 22, 1pm; Free

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Monday

¥1 Skating @ RIINK



Holiday super deal for all rollers! This December, check in at RIINK on Mondays, eat or drink at RIINK Diner, and for just 1 RMB, enjoy complimentary skating.

Treat yourself to the festive spirit and glide into the season with joy!

Mon Dec 15, 8-10pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Tuesday

We Love Christmas Quiz @ BNC



This week's themed quiz at BNC is We Love Christmas Movies. Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is RMB78 for a burger and a beer, while liquor is a double for the price of a single all night long!

Tue Dec 24, 7.30pm; Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号, 近昌平路

RuPaul & Divas Trivia Night @ RIINK



This week is Christmas!

Every Tuesday starting at 8pm, Trivia Night at RIINK, simple trivia to tease your brain. Six catagories of fun trivia, RMB300 bar tab for first, RMB200 bar tab for second, and shots for third!

With a different theme each week bring your friends, form a team, food and drinks served till late, participants enjoy happy hour all night long!

Tue Dec 24, 8-10pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Silent Disco Winter Wonderland @ BFC

After successful runs this summer at Shanghai's Rock Bund Historical Building District, EKA Tianwu, and Columbia Circle, the Silent Adventures team are getting festive!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled Silent Disco tour of BFC's Winter Wonderland.

The new dance route and Christmas-themed music will immerse participants in the festive atmosphere, allowing them to lose themselves in a winter fairy tale as soon as they put on their headphones.

Take a journey between winter fairy tales and magical worlds, dancing amidst the scent of mulled wine at the Christmas market; passing by the roller skating rink in search of wizards from Hogwarts’ Great Hall; perhaps even encountering Santa Claus or sharing a laugh with Muggles in front of the Christmas tree.

Whether you’re a seasoned Harry Potter fan or a new participant, put on your Christmas gear and magical accessories to experience this winter’s exclusive surprises!

Dec 14-Jan 5, 4.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280

BFC, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路

The Nutcracker @ Shanghai International Dance Center







Co-produced by Shanghai Ballet and Shanghai Grand Theatre, The Nutcracker is based on the original story, with Victorian scenery, fantasy magic and folk dance, but with Chinese elements to give the audience a new and fresh angle at this classic Christmas ballet.

Expect an immersive experience, with innovative costumes, lavish sets, stunning multimedia effects, and a few surprises in this romantic winter wonderland, all backed by a performance history that highlights Shanghai’s rising influence in the ballet world.

Perfect for lovers of ballet, families, and anyone up for a new take on this Yuletide classic.

Tue-Sat Dec 24-28, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,734

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Swan Lake @ Shanghai International Dance Center



A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form – or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

This version is staged by Shanghai Ballet, and features a 'Swan Ocean' of 48 dancers.

Tue Dec 31, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,734

Wed Jan 1, 2pm; RMB180-1,734

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

The Pet Show @ Fotografiska Shanghai



'The Pet Show,' which will open soon on December 7, will showcase works by 24 artists that have all chosen to portray pets in different ways, the common factor being the great love the artists have for the pets.

With this exhibition, Fotografiska want to celebrate and acknowledge our constant companions, and their presence in art and popular culture. Our mutual dependence leads to the question, “Who owns whom?”

Until Mar 9, 10.30am-11pm; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路