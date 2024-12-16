Amazing Things to Do for Christmas in Guangzhou

The Nutcracker



The Tatar Musa Jalil State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, one of Russia's oldest and most important theatres, will bring its renowned ballet company and symphony orchestra to Guangzhou this December. The Nutcracker is a ballet based on the fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by German writer E.T.A. Hoffmann, set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, one of the greatest Russian composers of the 19th century. Along with Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty, it is part of Tchaikovsky's famous ballet trilogy, often referred to as the 'crown jewels of ballet or 'the three brightest diamonds on the ballet crown.'

Price: from RMB180

December 24, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Special Christmas Set Dinner at CAGES

A Christmas dinner designed for one, featuring smoked turkey, boneless honey-glazed ham, and classic festive sides. Perfect for enjoying a cozy and heartwarming meal this holiday season!



December 14 - 24, 5pm - 11pm

For Reservations: +86-18054250188

CAGES, 3rd & 4th Floor, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No.118 Modiesha Da Jie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层、4层

Christmas & New Year Celebration at LOGIS Pub & Grill



LOGIS Pub & Grill is gearing up for an unforgettable Christmas and New Year celebration! With a special festive menu, enjoy an atmosphere filled with candlelight, fresh flowers, and hot mulled wine. Live musicians will set the mood, while a photographer captures your memories with complimentary photos. Embrace the holiday spirit with thoughtful Christmas and New Year gifts, making this celebration even more magical. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of joy and cheer!



December 24, 25, 31, 2024

Price: from RMB988

For Reservations: +8620-8930 9544

LOGIS Pub & Grill, Shop 101, No.30 Yuhan Lu, Haizhu, near Canton Tower Station Line 3/APM Line, 8mins walk from Exit B

Winter Special at LETO



Only for this winter, LETO restaurant presents new winter and Christmas hot drinks: homemade mulled wine, hot chocolate with marshmallows, cinnamon apple tea, berries black tea.



For Reservations: +86-18145760681/WeChat

LETO, Unit 2, No.2 Huacheng Da Dao, Tianhe 天河区花城大道2号2号商铺LETO西餐厅

Christmas Celebration at ChaoYue

The festive season is almost here, and the holiday spirit is soaring! ChaoYue is proud to be named the 'Outstanding Partner' by The Canton Place, and this Christmas, immerse yourself in the delightful flavors and charm of Guangzhou's CBD. For this special 'Double Holiday' celebration, ChaoYue will prepare exclusive surprises for guests. Christmas reservations are now open, allowing you to explore the modern Chaoshan flavors of the holiday season in a festive setting. Don’t miss out on a truly unforgettable holiday dining experience!



For Reservations: +86-18922252999

ChaoYue, Unit 36-1, West Gate, The Canton Place, TIanhe 天河区广粤天地西门36-1

Christmas & New Year Set Dinner at Le Hachoir



Celebrate the festive season with a luxurious six-course dinner at Le Hachoir, expertly crafted to delight your senses. Start with Le Saumon Mariné, marinated Norwegian salmon paired with chive dressing, yogurt, homemade anise crumb, and black lumpfish roe. Indulge in the richness of Le Foie Gras, a goose liver terrine with Burgundy Meursault peel, walnut flakes, roasted figs, and raspberry coulis. Warm up with Le Capuccino de Champignons, a wild mushroom soup enhanced with truffle mousse, dried Portobello mushrooms, and Parmigiano Reggiano tuile. For the main course, enjoy Le Bar au Champagne, pan-fried seabass with zucchini spaghetti, sun-dried tomatoes, dill oil, caramelized onions, crusted herbs bread, and champagne foam. Then indulge in the decadent Le Tournedos Rossini, a chargrilled tenderloin on toasted bread soaked in beef and truffle juice, topped with pan-fried goose liver and fresh truffle. Finish your meal with La Bûche, a festive chocolate log with nuts, crispy grains, and fresh raspberries to sweeten the occasion.



Price: from RMB498/person

December 24, 25, 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025

Le Hachoir, The Canton Place, Tianhe 天河区广粤天地亚莎法式餐厅

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Set Dinners at Hooley's



Celebrate Christmas in style with Hooley's festive set dinners! On Christmas Eve, enjoy a Traditional US imported turkey and ham set dinner with all the trimmings, starting at RMB168 or RMB248 with two hours of free flow drinks. On Christmas Day, indulge in a buffet featuring unlimited food options, from RMB218 or RMB298 with two hours of free flow! Both evenings will be enhanced by a live band performance starting at 10pm, ensuring a memorable celebration for you and your loved ones!

December 24 & 25, 6pm - 9pm

For Reservations: +8620-3886 2675

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Unit 101, No.8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Special Navidad Menus at Bandidos Mexican Cantina

Celebrate the festive season at Bandidos Mexican Cantina with their special Navidad Menus, available from December 18 to 25. Enjoy two set menu options — perfect for sharing — designed for 2 people (RMB248) or 4 people (RMB498), featuring a delightful selection of appetizers, main courses and drinks. Gather your friends or family for a flavorful Mexican Christmas feast!



December 18 - 25, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3803 8557

Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Jie, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城华讯街2号

Il Ponte Christmas All You Can Eat Dinner



The All-you-can-eat Christmas Eve and Day Dinner thoughtfully crafted by our international culinary team encompasses a wide selection of premium ingredients, including freshly shuck oysters, Siberian caviar, foie gras, Australian beef and many more. Besides, you'll also be granted access to our dinner buffet at Café @ 2, allowing you and your beloved one a memorable and romantic Christmas dining experience.



Price: RMB788/person

December 25 & 31, 2024

Il Ponte Restaurant, 2/F, Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Lu, Tianhe 天河区林和西横路215号广州天河希尔顿酒店2楼

Festive Turkey to Go at Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou



Enjoy a traditional festive dinner at home with a mouth-watering whole-roasted turkey from Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou. Available in 6-7kg for RMB1,688 or 7-8kg for RMB1,988, each turkey includes traditional side dishes and sauce, serving 10-12 people. Pre-order your turkey for an unforgettable festive dinner at home!



Until January 1, 2025



Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路5号

