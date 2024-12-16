Celebrate a Sustainable Festive Season at Ôpartment Shanghai

This festive season, Ôpartment Shanghai Boutique Apartment is ready to bring a magical yet sustainable twist to Christmas in Shanghai.

Known for its fusion of art, culture, and eco-conscious innovation, this independent luxury hotel-apartment brand invites you to enjoy a Christmas filled with warmth, elegance, and – most importantly of all – meaning.

Festive Stay Offer

From December 22 to 28, guests staying in the Terrace One-Bedroom Suite will receive:

• 1 bottle of Christmas welcome red wine

• 2 glasses of Christmas special cocktails

Located on People's Square in the heart of the city, the diverse layouts of Ôpartment Shanghai's 59 suites are designed to meet the needs of everyone from short-term business travelers to long-term yearly renters and from single occupancy to family stays.





The ‘Ô’ in the name is derived from Old French, and means 'home.' Coupled with the English word 'apartment,' the name Ôpartment symbolizes the ethos of the brand.

The Southern France-inspired renovations feature a black and white design with ample free space that allows residents to create their own personalized living environment without added clutter.





Ôpartment Shanghai also offer 24-hour butler-style service, taking care of the needs of guests around the clock; in addition, the space is pet-friendly.

With a fully integrated 'smart home system,' exclusive Stellar Works furniture collection, attached balconies with Shanghai skyline views, and five-star hotel-grade bathroom and linen amenities, the living spaces are designed to center around comfort, convenience, and user-friendly layouts.

A Sustainable Christmas to Remember

At Ôpartment, the festive spirit comes with a green mission. This year, the centerpiece of their Christmas decor is an extraordinary silver Christmas tree made from over 2,000 recycled water bottles.

The bottles were all collected since Earth Day 2024 and have since been transformed into a sparkling display of creativity and sustainability.

After the holiday, the bottles will be sold, with the proceeds going to China’s Greening Foundation to plant trees. It’s a perfect way to celebrate the season while contributing to a greener future.

Introducing VIVANT: A Culinary Masterpiece

Elevate your festive experience with a visit to Ôpartment’s newest dining destination, VIVANT, a fine French restaurant helmed by celebrated chef Johnny Pham.

With a career spanning prestigious Michelin-starred establishments in Lyon, Paris, and Shanghai, Chef Pham brings a refined culinary vision to VIVANT.

His mastery of French gastronomy shines through in every dish, reflecting a perfect blend of tradition and innovation.

From delicate starters to decadent desserts, VIVANT promises an unforgettable dining experience, ideal for celebrating the holidays with loved ones.

Holiday Cheer from the Ôpartment Community

Beyond its luxurious offerings, Ôpartment’s surrounding community adds to the festive atmosphere with special treats.

CRAVE Bakery

Delight in their exclusive King Cakes, including Black Sesame (RMB32/slice, RMB128/6-inch) and Classic Almond (RMB30/slice, RMB120/6-inch), crafted to bring sweet joy to the season.

OPUS Lounge

Warm up with OPUS Lounge's Christmas set (RMB198), featuring two cups of mulled wine paired with a choice of a Christmas Muffin or Chocolate Yule Log.

Dazhuang Department Store

Find the perfect holiday gifts with winter specials at up to 40% off.

Renovated and rejuvenated for its 100-year anniversary, the historic Yuandong Hotel building reopened last year as the high-end Ôpartment Shanghai Boutique Apartments.

Adhering to the principle of 'renovating instead of replacing,' Ôpartment Shanghai preserves the classic French-style exterior while striking a balance between the old and new to showcase contemporary architectural aesthetics.









By integrating local cultural features, balancing Eastern and Western aesthetics, and gathering people with similar tastes and lifestyles, it has created spaces that are both inviting and warm, offering quality services and management that make more people fall in love with the feeling of coming home.

Ôpartment isn’t just a place to stay – it’s a celebration of life, culture, and meaningful experiences. From sustainable practices to world-class cuisine, every detail is designed to make your holiday travels extraordinary.



Book your Christmas getaway now via the Ôpartment WeChat mini program or official account and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Happy holidays!

Ôpartment Shanghai Boutique Apartment, 90 Xizang Zhong Lu, by Beihai Lu 西藏中路90号,近北海路

