Christmas Fundraiser: 2 Tons of Dog Food Needed

With winter setting in, the animals in shelters need all the extra food and warmth they can get! The shelter run by ZhongXiaosong in Hebei and WangLiYuan’s base in Baoji, Shaanxi are in desperate need of your help!

They are trying to raise enough to get two tons of dog food to help them through the next few cold months.

ZhongXiaosong’s shelter is not that far from Beijing, but they rarely get visitors or volunteers. Although ZhongXiaosong was able to hire an elderly gentleman to help her taking care of the dogs and cats, they still need food and funding to get them through the holidays.

Most of the animals are old and sick; they need expensive medical treatment. Despite debt and financial difficulties, the shelter still opens their doors to new arrivals.

They vaccinate dogs and cats at the shelter to avoid extra expenses at animal hospitals. ZhongXiaosong’s animals are very well taken care of, but many of their lives are depending on donations from people like you.

Scan the QR codes on the poster above to send whatever you can or join the group chat for more information by scanning the QR code below. Wishing you and all the furry friends out there a happy holiday season!



