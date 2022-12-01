12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food & Drink

The Best Steak Anywhere at Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse Beijing

This well-known Morton’s annual promotion called The Best Steak Anywhere, takes place in all Morton’s restaurants around the world. It is a collection of prime cuts from different countries.

December 10 to January 6, 11.30-3pm, 5-9.30pm

Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse, 2F Regent Hotel Beijing, No.99 Jinbao Street, Dongcheng

Philippine Gourmet Festival at The Balcony, Grand Hyatt Beijing

Grand Hyatt Beijing Executive Chef Luca, in collaboration with guest chef Michelle Adrillana from the Philippines, invite you to embark on a tropical adventure for your taste buds – immersing you in the fiery island charm and the vibrant culinary seascape of the Philippines.

Adrillana brings a unique flare to Filipino cuisine using local flavors to enhance her modern take on traditional foods. She brings color and creativity to her dishes, as well as works to promote sustainability and awareness to the food industry.

Supported by the Philippine Embassy, guests who dine at The Balcony during the gourmet period will have a chance to win a special airline ticket！

November 29 – December 21

A la carte Phillipine gourmet menu available during lunch daily

Dinner buffet is available daily until December 21: RMB388/person

Tel: 010 6510 9024

Fb.reservation.beigh@hyatt.com

The Balcony, L2 Grand Hyatt Beijing, No.1 Dong Chang'an Avenue, Dongcheng

Slowboat's 12 Pints of Christmas

From December 5-20, celebrate the season with a festive beer journey at any Slowboat 12 stamps as you sip your way through our taps, and you'll be entered to win big prizes for your own Christmas party!

First place will win 20L keg of Drink Like a Fish Pilsner or You Dian Xiang Wheat Ale! Second and third place will receive a case of Slowboat beer to keep the cheer flowing! Join the holiday fun and make this season *hoppier* than ever!

December 5-20

All Slowboat locations

Bringing Families Together Over Delightful Cuisine At Grand Millennium Beijing





Enjoy the happiness that comes from spending time with family and sharing delicious food together. As the holiday season approaches, TCB restaurant at Grand Millennium Beijing is offering a delightful family gathering set, featuring a selection of appetisers, main courses, desserts, as well as a variety of special dishes recommended by the chef. To complement your sumptuous meal, choose from an impressive selection of red or white wines.

The 5-6 person family set is priced at RMB888 and is now available for purchase through Grand Millennium Beijing Official WeChat Mall. For reservations or enquiries, please call TCB Restaurant at (86 10) 8587 6888 ext. 3012.

Until March 31

Family set is priced at RMB888 which is suitable for 5-6 persons

TCB Restaurant on 1st Floor, Grand Millennium Beijing, No.7 East 3rd Ring Middle Road, Chaoyang

M usic



British NSO New Year's Concert at Forbidden City Concert Hall

A very special New Year's Concert from the British National Symphony Orchestra, one of the most prestigious orchestras in the world.

Enjoy the following set list:

Glinka - Ruslan & Ludmilla Overture

Dvorak - New World Symphony

Strauss - Die Fledermaus Overture

Strauss - Cuckoo Polka

Puccini - O Mio Babbino

Gounod - Romeo et Juliette Juliets Aria (Soprano: Anna Wadell)

Strauss - Thunder and Lightning Polka

Strauss - Champagne Polka

My Fair Lady - I Could Have Danced All Night

Franz Lehar - Zigeunerliebe (Soprano: Anna Wadell)

Strauss - Blue Danube Waltzes





Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:





January 3, 7.30pm; RMB384-1,080

Forbidden City Concert Hall, Zhongshan Park, West Side of Tian'anmen Square, Dongcheng



Techno Train at Track

Techno Train, a Shanghai-based techno music concept, is wrapping up after an impressive 10-year run. Initially a small party among friends, it evolved into a nationally recognized phenomenon, making stops across China in cities like Chengdu, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Qingdao, and Nanjing. It graced iconic venues such as .TAG, Loopy, Dada, Celia, 44KW, and The Mansion.

Known for hosting local talent and international stars like Drumcell, The YellowHeads, and Claudio PRC, Techno Train leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable nights and a thriving community of techno enthusiasts.

December 14, 9pm-late

RMB120

Track Track, 751 Huoche Jiequ, No.3 Chexiang, Chaoyang

ByeByeDisco presents Seb Wildblood

Seb Wildblood has spent the last few years forging a sonic identity focused on transportive experiences. Whether it’s in tracks designed for the dancefloor, or in those more suited to headphones, the recurring theme across his musical output is one of subtlety and depth.

December 13, 9pm-4am

RMB100

ByeByeDisco x BallRoom, UIC THE BOX L5, Chaowai Dajie, Chaoyang

Rhythm Fusion Finale at Migas Mercado

This Saturday, after a long break, Sunset Project is excited to return to Migas for the final Rhythm Fusion party of the year! After five successful rhythm fusion parties, they are bringing back the sweet summer vibes you’ve all enjoyed and celebrating one more unforgettable night together.

December 14, 10pm-late

RMB108; RMB148/couple

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

T.S.O.L. at DDC

Dusk Dawn Club presents legendary punk rock band T.S.O.L. This is a unique chance to catch one of the most unique and influential bands in rock at a close-up, in your face club show.

Guests: Demerit, Round Eye, & Pizza Face

Fri Dec 20, 8pm

Presale: RMB198, Door: RMB228, Double Ticket: RMB368

DDC, Ritan International Trade Center, Ground Floor, 39 Shenlu Street, Chaoyang

L ifestyle



Santa’s Sunny Paradise at The Factory

Mark your calendars for the sunniest Christmas event of the year "Santa's Sunny Paradise: Last Minute Christmas Gift Market," a Rumble in the Jumble event hosted at The Factory 鼓楼工厂.

Join them (with your pets if you’d like) and Father Christmas himself, swap your winter coats for your best tropical attire and bask in the warmth of our festive market. With three new seasonal brews launching by The Factory, and special deals from Rumblers and live tattoo services, it's a tropical paradise even Santa couldn't resist!

December 22, 1-7pm

Free entry

The Factory, No.135 Gulou Dong Dajie, Dongcheng

T he Myth of the Present World at Linda Gallery



This art show will feature two unique artists. Jiang Shuo, lives in Austria but was born in 1958 in China. She is a pioneer among Chinese female sculptors in contemporary art. She is known for her engaging sculptures examining modern China's societal and cultural changes. Jiang’s art has been showcased internationally, with exhibitions in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Wu Shaoxiang, another influential artist from Austria, is acclaimed for blending traditional Chinese aesthetics with Western modernist techniques. His sculptures often highlight consumerism, identity, and globalization themes, creating a dialogue between history and the contemporary world.

December 2-31, 10am-6pm

Free entry

Linda Gallery, East Street, 798 Art Zone, Jiuxiangiao, Chaoyang

V ienna Calling at the Winners Gallery



Rudolf Fitz is renowned for his vibrant colors and innovative techniques, transforming Vienna's iconic architecture into a dynamic expression of urban life. His paintings not only reflect the rich history of this city, but also showcase its modern spirit, perfectly blending tradition and modernity. In his works Rudolf Fitz creates fictional realities, which are reflected in elements of old store fronts, letterings, and signs. He invites the audience into another era to awaken their childhood memories and desires.

December 2-25, 10am-7pm

Free to the public with a reservation. Scan the QR code below to book now!

Winners Gallery, 4F Sanlitun Mechanical and Electrical Courtyard No. 4 Gongti Beilu, Chaoyang

Like to Promote an Event or Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



