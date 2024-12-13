Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

Parties

NYE 2025 feat. STYLO & ANGELOV (Afterlife) @ Bellagio by MGM Shanghai

Ring in the New Year with an extraordinary celebration at Bellagio Hotel Shanghai on the North Bund, featuring two acclaimed melodic house and techno international headliner DJs STYLO & ANGELOV from the world-renowned AFTERLIFE record label.

Three venues will be opened, a breathtaking 20-meter tall LED screen at The Atrium, plus Bella Vista and Wing Terrace on the second floor.

Indulge in an evening filled with electrifying melodies and awe-inspiring visuals – countdown to New Year with Space Panda.

Tue Dec 31, 9pm-2.30am; RMB248-398, includes one drink

Bellagio Shanghai, 188 Beisuzhou Lu, by Zhapu Lu, Hongkou District 北苏州路188号, 近乍浦路

Made the List feat. RICHI RISCO @ W Shanghai – The Bund

Celebrate with Space Panda at W Hotel Shanghai, headlined by International DJ RICHI RISCO from Spain and nine DJs plus live band supporting acts, and featuring four different venues and stages – WOOBAR, WET BAR, LIQUID AT YEN and The Kitchen Table.

As the clock ticks towards midnight, enjoy a breathtaking countdown show at WET BAR with the one and only skyline view, presenting a visual feast and creating an extraordinary ambiance to welcome the New Year, blending stunning visuals with an atmosphere of pure exhilaration.

Tue Dec 31, 8.30pm-2am; RMB298-438, includes welcome drink before 10.30pm

W Shanghai – The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Dongchangzhi Lu, Hongkou District 旅顺路66号, 近东长治路

2025 Countdown Party @ POP on the Bund

What better way to ring in the New Year than a 2025 Countdown Party against the backdrop of Shanghai's majestic Bund and stunning Lujiazui skyline at POP on the Bund!

Kicking off at 9pm, expect live DJ music and spectacular performances as you celebrate and welcome in 2025 on POP's glamorous terrace.

New Year's Eve is all about new beginnings, shaking off the craziness of the past few years, and welcoming in a bolder, better, brighter 2025!

And right now there is a flash sale on tickets for just RMB300, which includes a glass of Perrier-Jouët Champagne on arrival and free flow drinks all night!

Tue Dec 31, 9pm-2am; RMB300 flash sale, includes one glass of Perrier-Jouët Champagne



POP on the Bund, 7/F, Three on the Bund, 3 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号7楼, 近广东路

MET Time Travelers NYE 2025 @ The Shanghai EDITION

Dear Time Traveler, you are invited to the MET Time Travelers NYE 2025 at The Shanghai EDITION

Step into a world where the past, present, and future collide. An extraordinary journey through time over three stages:

Retro Stage – 70s, 80s, Studio 54

Organic Modern Stage – Afro, House & Organic

Future Rave Stage – Space Galactic

And enjoy free flow all night long!

Tue Dec 31, 9pm-2am; RMB288-588

The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Henan Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 南京东路199号, 近河南中路

NYE Countdown Party @ Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai



Get ready to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 with style and grandeur at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai’s exclusive Havana Bar Countdown Party!

Nestled on the 30th floor, Havana Bar offers breathtaking 270-degree views of the dazzling Lujiazui skyline, the Oriental Pearl Tower, and the iconic Bund — making it the ultimate setting for a night to remember.

The Celebration

Dance the night away with electrifying DJ beats and live performances by captivating dancers as you savor unlimited sparkling wine and house drinks.

Tickets & Table Packages

RMB488: Unlimited sparkling wine and house drinks (RMB588 after December 30)

RMB258: Entry ticket with a complimentary drink

Table Packages

RMB1,888 for up to 2 guests, includes set menu

RMB3,888 for up to 4 guests, includes set menu

RMB5,888 for up to 6 guests, includes set menu

Raise your glass to new beginnings at Havana Bar, where luxury, panoramic views, and the finest drinks promise an extraordinary start to 2025!

Tue Dec 31, from 9pm; RMB488

Havana Bar, 30/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Dongyuan Lu, Pudong District 陆家嘴环路1288号30楼, 近东园路

Golden Hour NYE Party on the 91st Floor @ Park Hyatt

Step into a realm of unparalleled elegance and excitement and usher in the New Year with a celebration like no other: Golden Hour 2025 at the prestigious Park Hyatt hotel on 91st floor.

As the clock winds down to midnight, revel in the opulence of the 91st floor, where the city's heartbeat meets the stars above, as we welcome you to Shanghai’s most luxurious NYE party.

Elevate your experience to new heights at the iconic 5-star hotel perched on the 91st floor of the Shanghai World Financial Centre – the legendary 'Bottle Opener' with incredible 360 degree Shanghai panoramic views.

Get ready to dance under the city lights, revel in opulence, and witness the magic, as this countdown party promises to be an extraordinary journey, enveloped in seven plus hours of mesmerizing music, featuring a stellar lineup of eight DJs on two Stages ready to ignite the atmosphere.

Ticketing Details

Phase I - RMB788 ; Phase II - RMB888 ; Phase III - RMB988 ; Phase IV - RMB1,188 ; Phase V - RMB1,288

Ticket includes all night free flow of premium spirits, house wine, sparkling wine, along with free flow canapés and tapas, plus two-hours free flow Champagne.

Tue Dec 31, 9pm-3am; RMB788-1,288

Park Hyatt Shanghai, 79-93/F, Shanghai World Financial Center, 100 Shiji Dadao, by Dongtai Lu, Pudong District 上海环球金融中心79-93楼, 世纪大道100号, 近东泰路

NYE Gold Celebration @ The Pearl



This Year’s NYE Gold Theme Countdown Party at The Pearl!

Get ready for the biggest and most spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration The Pearl has ever hosted!

This year, our Gold Theme Countdown Party promises an unforgettable night of glamour, excitement, and incredible performances, with 14 Pearl performers taking the stage.

NYE Lineup

The Full Red Stars Band: Ksenia the powerhouse songstress; Alex bringing the heat with his rocking guitar; Eugene slapping the bass with style; Gil the drum banger setting the rhythm

Coco: Your dazzling host for the evening

Grace: Delivering soulful and stunning vocals

Kitty Kat: The newest singer lighting up the stage

DJ Malu Knights: The lovely lady from Havana spinning tunes

Dancers Anna, Natalia, Veta, Sasha, Ge, Beto, & Vitaly

Highlights of the Night:

A luxurious Gold theme to add sparkle to your evening

Countdown like never before with 14 incredible performers

Festive drinks and gourmet food to keep you fueled for the party

Spectacular live music, dancing, and surprises throughout the night

Don’t miss your chance to welcome 2025 in style at The Pearl’s NYE Gold Theme Countdown Party. It sells out every year, so book your seats and packages ASAP.

Tue Dec 31, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB388

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

New Year's Eve Pajama-rama @ Tacolicious

Get ready to ring in the New Year in the comfiest way possible! Head along to Tacolicious for a Pajama-rama New Year's Eve, where everyone says goodbye to the old year and hello to the New Year — ALL in their favorite pajamas.

No fancy outfits required, just bring your most cozy, colorful, or completely ridiculous sleepwear and get ready for a night of fun, laughter, and plenty of Champagne.

Whether you're a onesie enthusiast or a flannel fanatic, this is the only party where comfort is king. Make this a New Year’s Eve you’ll never forget… or maybe you will — after all, you’re in PJs!

Tue Dec 31, 9pm; Free Entry

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Dinners

Azul Group

Ring in 2025 with a delicious Latin meal at any one of these three Azul Group venues...



Colca

Tue Dec 31, from 5pm; RMB428 + RMB188 for 3-hours free flow

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉

Azul Weave

Tue Dec 31, from 5pm; RMB388 + RMB188 for 3-hours free flow

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号, 2楼

Azul SZL

Tue Dec 31, from 5pm; RMB388 + RMB188 for 3-hours free flow

Azul SKL, Shankang Li, Building 6, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

The Cannery

Enjoy the above five-course festive menu for two for just RMB788 at The Cannery.

They also have a year end bottle blow oout going on, countdown oysters for just RMB1 from 10pm, as well as a DJ, and a New Year's Day brunch.

Tue Dec 31 & Wed Jan 1, from 5pm; RMB388 + RMB188 for 3-hours free flow

The Cannery, 1107 Yuyuan Lu, by Jiangsu Lu, Changning District 愚园路1107号, 近江苏路

Chez JOJO

This holiday season, head to Chez JOJO on Yongjia Road and Fumin Road for an unforgettable dining experience.

They are offering two exclusive menus for Christmas and New Year’s Eve:

5-Course Menu: 628 RMB per person

4-Course Menu: Featuring a seafood platter to share as a starter, for 988 RMB per person

Enjoy exceptional dishes, a festive atmosphere, and warm hospitality at Chez JOJO. Book your table today for a memorable evening!

Dec 24 & 31, from 5.30pm

Dec 25 & Jan 1, All Day

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, near Changle Lu, Xuhui District 悟锦大楼3楼, 富民路291号, 近长乐路

Morton's Grille



This festive menu will be available for lunch and dinner in Morton’s Grille in Changning on December 31 – and December 24 and 25 if you want to get in early!

Tue Dec 31 (+ Tue & Wed Dec 23 & 24); RMB808

Morton's Grille, Raffles City Changning, Bldg H4, 1195 Changning Lu, by Kaixuan Lu, Changning District 长宁路1195号长宁来福士4号古建, 近凯旋路

Zeitgeist

At Zeitgeist, immerse yourself in a warm and festive atmosphere, savor a specially curated New Year’s dinner menu, and countdown to midnight with joy and excitement.

Stay on to dance the night away to the vibrant beats of DJ Thomas Paninaro, and celebrate the start of the New Year together.

Tue Dec 31, from 5pm

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu, Jing'an District 海防路537号, 近西康路

