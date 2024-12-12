Win Big at Bicester Village's Lakeside Winter Markets

This festive season, Bicester Village Shanghai is hosting their first ever Lakeside Winter Market, creating a unique holiday atmosphere.

Indulge in a selection of festive-inspired creations from Shanghai's most popular and prestigious restaurants, and explore local and global brands offering unique and stylish gift options for the holiday season.

An enchanting and immersive experience, the market is taking place from 11.30am to 8.30pm every weekend throughout December, with free entry for all!

In their inaugural year, Bicester Village Shanghai invites you on a carefully curated gourmet journey in collaboration with some of the city's most renowned restaurants and chefs, including Hakkasan, Tomatito, Bastard, Pirata, Azul, Papito, T9, and Pierre Marcolini.

Adding to the magic, 1-Michelin-starred restaurant Maison Lameloise brings its exceptional dishes, while 3-Michelin-starred chef Stefan Stiller will surprise guests with exclusive hidden menus, ensuring an unforgettable culinary experience filled with warm winter memories.





There are also gift ideas aplenty, including bags, jewelry and dresses from global fashion and lifestyle brand Kate Spade New York...

... tea towels, aprons, bedding and tablecloths from Shanghai-founded luxury linen brand Studio NooSH...

... candles, essences, body sprays and body butters from healing personal care brand EarthGlow...

... and bouquets and Christmas decorations from Shanghai-based florists Floral Essay.

Gift Bundles

Make the most of your festive preparations with Bicester Village Shanghai's exclusive gift bundle, available from now until December 29 — purchase the pre-paid RMB100 gift card and you’ll also receive:

Entry into a lucky draw and your chance to win an RMB5,000 voucher to Stefan Stiller's 3-Michelin-starred restaurant Taian Table or a stay at Kimpton Qiantan Shanghai

RMB100 voucher to Kate Spade New York

50% off selected F&B festival dishes

Concierge services including gift wrapping and hands-free shopping

Shop & Win Big

Spend over RMB1,888 in Bicester Village Shanghai and become a member to enter a lucky draw, and your chance to win:

A stay at the luxurious Hyakumangoku Onsen Hotel

F&B Vouchers

Branded Gifts

Gift Cards



And more!

Fast-Track Your Membership

Upgrade to a Yi Prestige Membership by uploading a receipt with RMB15,000 or more spent in a single day, and unlock a world of exclusive benefits and VIP perks, including the following:

Share & Win

Capture your Lakeside Winter Market moments and share them on Xiaohongshu / Little Red Book for a chance to win return tickets to Milan!

Celebrate the season in style at Bicester Village Shanghai’s Lakeside Winter Market. From gourmet delights to festive shopping and exclusive rewards, it’s the ultimate destination for making magical holiday memories.

Sat & Sun Dec 7-29, 11.30am-8.30pm

88 Shendi Dong Lu, Pudong 申迪东路88号浦东区

Lakeside Winter Market at Bicester Village Suzhou

If you’re near Suzhou, don’t miss the enchanting Lakeside Winter Market at Bicester Village Suzhou. This festive market brings together a delightful collection of stalls, offering everything from local culinary favorites to beautifully crafted artisanal goods.

Immerse yourself in the warmth of the season and the joy of the holidays as you explore a vibrant blend of food, crafts, and culture.

The market also features exclusive winter-themed experiences, including live band performances, charming pet-themed afternoon tea events, and even pet adoption opportunities.

Enhance your visit with a garden tour and capture special moments to share on Xiaohongshu / Little Red Book — guests who check in and share their photos have the chance to receive exclusive gifts, adding even more magic to their winter adventure!

Sat & Sun Dec 14-29 + Tue & Wed Dec 24-25 + Wed Jan 1, 11.30am-8.30pm

969 Yangcheng Huan Lu 江苏省苏州市工业园区阳澄环路969号



