6 Amazing Winter Trips to Take Around Asia

4-Day Laos Luang Prabang Tour

Luang Prabang is a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its serene atmosphere and rich cultural heritage.

Immersing yourself in its history and culture, start your first full day with a visit to the Royal Palace Museum, where you’ll gain insight into Laos’ regal past. From there, explore the Arts and Ethnology Centre, a space dedicated to showcasing the diverse traditions of the local ethnic groups.

In the afternoon, take a trip to nearby villages, where you can observe daily life and traditional crafts. As the day winds down, hike up Mount Phousi for breathtaking panoramic views of the town and surrounding landscapes.

In the evening, wander through the bustling Night Market, where vibrant stalls offer handmade goods and delicious street food. After a day full of exploration, return to your hotel to rest.

The next day, set out on an exciting adventure along the Mekong River. Enjoy a leisurely cruise that will take you through picturesque scenery, stopping first at Ban Xanghai Village, known for its production of traditional rice wine.

Next, visit the mystical Pak Ou Caves, a sacred site filled with thousands of Buddha statues of varying shapes and sizes. Continue to Ban Phanom Village, renowned for its exquisite handwoven textiles.

Finally, end the day at the stunning Khouang Si Waterfall, where you can take in the beauty of the cascading turquoise waters or even go for a refreshing swim.

This four day trip is filled with breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality, leaving you with a lasting impression of this enchanting Laotian town.





3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World + Siberian Tigers



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Experience the magical winter wonderland of Harbin, home to one of the four largest ice festivals in the world.

Witness the giant, lit-up ice sculptures of Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, intricately designed and glowing in vibrant colors. This annual festival is a spectacle of art and engineering, showcasing castles, towers, and monuments made entirely of ice.

Visit stunning Russian-style Orthodox church St. Sophia Cathedral, known for its Byzantine architecture and iconic green dome, a symbol of Harbin’s rich history and cultural fusion.

Stroll along this Central Street, or Zhongyang Dajie, a historic pedestrian street lined with old Western-style buildings, charming shops, and restaurants offering Russian and local delicacies.

Enjoy thrilling winter activities on the frozen Songhua River, including ice skating, sledding, and even winter swimming for the adventurous.

Head to Siberian Tiger Park and get up close with the majestic Siberian tigers, one of the world’s most endangered species.

This trip is a must for anyone eager to embrace the magic of winter in one of the most unique destinations in China!

8-Day Stunning Tibet & Everest Base Camp





Image courtesy of C Adventure

This eight-day Tibet tour is a once-in-a-lifetime journey into the heart of the Himalayas, blending stunning landscapes with rich cultural experiences.

Starting in Lhasa and culminating with the breathtaking sight of Mount Everest, this tour is perfect for those seeking both adventure and spiritual enrichment.

Tour highlights include Lhasa, where you will explore the awe-inspiring Potala Palace, former residence of the Dalai Lamas, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a symbol of Tibetan Buddhism; visit Jokhang Temple, Tibet’s holiest temple, a spiritual hub for Tibetan pilgrims; and stroll through Barkhor Street, with its vibrant marketplace.

Travel on to Gyantse and Shigatse and visit Pelkor Monastery and the striking Kumbum Stupa, known for its unique architecture and detailed murals, and explore Tashilhunpo Monastery, the seat of the Panchen Lamas.

The trip culminates at world-famous Everest Base Camp, surrounded by the towering Himalayas. On the way, marvel at the stunning views of Yamdrok Lake, Karo La Glacier, and the vast Tibetan Plateau.

End your journey with an unforgettable sunrise or sunset over Mount Everest, the pinnacle of this adventure.

This is a tour that promises memories that will last a lifetime!

6-Day Siem Reap & Phnom Penh Cambodia Tour



Image courtesy of C Adventure

This five-day Cambodia tour includes the best of Siem Reap and the highlights of Phnom Penh.

Siem Reap is the gateway to the Angkor temple complex, covering the ancient capital city of Angkor Thom and the magnificent Angkor Wat. Hidden in the deep, a red temple Banteay Srei is waiting to be explored.



Experience the unique lifestyle of the locals who call Kampong Phluk Floating Village their home. Explore the tranquil waters as you discover the daily lives of the people who live on the water, and witness their unique customs and traditions.

Then, head to Phnom Penh and take in the Silver Pagoda, National Museum, Royal Palace and Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum; delve into both the glorious and the dark history of Cambodia.



3-Day Changbaishan Ultimate Ski Resort Experience





Image courtesy of C Adventure

Changbaishan Wanda International Ski Resort is a premier winter destination and a breathtaking snow paradise located in Jilin Province – just 10 kilometers from Changbaishan Airport, making it an incredibly accessible getaway for ski enthusiasts and travelers alike.

Spanning 21 square kilometers, the resort offers state-of-the-art facilities and experiences, including 43 ski trails with a total length of 32 kilometers, it accommodating up to 8,000 skiers at a time.

Originally planned for the Winter Olympics, the resort adheres to world-class standards, ensuring an exceptional experience for skiers of all levels, while the vibrant village offers luxury hotels, restaurants, shops, spas, and various recreational facilities for a complete alpine getaway.

Recognized as Asia’s largest and a world-class ski resort, Changbaishan Wanda International Resort is the ultimate destination in China for skiing, snowboarding, and winter recreation.

Whether you’re an experienced skier or a beginner, this resort provides an unparalleled experience in a stunning natural setting.

8-Day Kathmandu, Chitwan, Pokhara Nepal Tour



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Nepal, known as 'the Himalayan nation,' is a country rich in biodiversity and cultures, making it an ideal destination for travelers seeking unique experiences.

The country's diverse traditions and landscapes offer something magical that will create a lifetime memories. From snow-capped mountains in the Himalayas to lush forests and green hillsides, as well as dense forests and cultivated lands, Nepal has a plethora of places to visit and things to do.

This trip includes a variety of activities, from cultural tours to natural exploration, jungle safaris, and visits to USESCO heritage sites.

One of the highlights of the trip is Kathmandu, a city full of culture and history that showcases Nepal's rich historical background. Kathmandu is known for its magnificent art and architecture, and visitors can explore the city's ancient temples and artistic monuments.

You'll also take in a jungle safari at Chitwan National Park and a tour of Pokhara City, providing opportunities to experience Nepal's natural beauty and diverse attractions.

[Cover image courtesy of C Adventure]