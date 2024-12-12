  1. home
Enchanted Wonders at Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

By That's Shanghai, December 12, 2024

This Christmas, embark on an extraordinary journey of enchanted wonders, where every moment is a celebration of family, joy and togetherness.

From now through January, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, presents a series of gourmet indulgences and stay experience for guests during the Christmas and New Year season.

Savor festive feasts designed to be shared, delight in handcrafted Christmas treats that bring smiles to all ages, and immerse yourself in the warm glow of holiday magic.

Relax in elegant rooms and suites, designed for comfort and indulgence, as you soar through starlit skies. 

From playful surprises to heart-warming traditions, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai invites you and your loved ones to create cherished memories in a whimsical world where laughter and love fill the air.

Enchanted-Wonders-with-Jing-An-Shangri-La-Shanghai-V.jpg

Christmas Hampers & Retail Goods

Large-Decorated-Gingerbread-Man.jpg

Chocolate.jpg

Imperial-Hamper.jpg

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai offer guests four Christmas hampers, including traditional Christmas Stollen, Panettone, Seasonal Homemade Jam, Chocolate, Wine and more. Additionally, guests may also receive exclusive retail goods like Advent Calendars, Gingerbread, Bonbon, Homemade Fudge, Cakes, Cookies, Nuts, Chocolate Bars and more.  

  • Price: Hampers start from RMB788*; Retail goods start from RMB38*

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Booking Time: Now until December 25

  • Pick Up: Now until December 31

  • Location: Café Liang, 1/F Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai 

Christmas Gourmet Offers

A variety of festive feasts and delicacies are also available in five of our restaurants, such as The 1515 West Chophouse and Bar, Calypso Restaurant & Lounge, Café Liang, TSURU and Lobby Lounge.

Christmas Miracle Bar

1515-1515-Miracle-Bar-1-.jpg

Discover a magical, pop-up festive Miracle Bar located on the fourth floor. Decorations at The 1515 West Bar tap into the theme of 'Enchanted Wonders,' using gold, pink and purple colors.

1515-1515-Miracle-Bar-2-.jpg

1515-1515-Miracle-Bar-3-.jpg

1515-1515-Miracle-Bar-4-.jpg

Guests will be treated to a specially designed festive menu, including eight cocktails and five snacks.

1515-1515-Miracle-Bar-Nutty-Chocolate.jpg

The offerings range from traditional drinks like Mulled Wine, Eggnog and Nutty Chocolate to five holiday-inspired cocktails, crafted by five signature bars in Shangri-La hotel across the globe  such as Winter Wonderland, Frosted Ginger Potion, Santa's Giggle Water  paired with a variety of flavors like Bockwurst Hot Dog, Warm Mince Pies and more.

1515-1515-Miracle-Bar-Winter-Wonderland.jpg

Furthermore, the bar launches a festive afternoon tea including a variety of sweet and savory pastries, Mulled Wine Jelly, Eggnog Cheesecake, Snowy Chestnuts and more.

1515-1515-Miracle-Bar-Frosted-Ginger-Potion.jpg

These colorful pastries, displayed on a gold stand and paired with special drinks, will bring you a peaceful and cheery experience to enjoy for a few hours.

  • Price: Drinks start from RMB128* per glass; Snacks start from RMB48*

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: Now until January 6

  • Location: The 1515 West Bar, 4/F Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Winter Chalet

Calypso-Winter-Chalet-2-.jpg

A twinkling, pop-up seasonal Winter Chalet can be found on the second floor of the Calypso Restaurant & Lounge.

Calypso-Winter-Chalet-3-.jpg

Calypso-Winter-Chalet-4-.jpg

Inspired by the traditional Alpine wooden cabin during the snow season, the Winter Chalet brings an après ski atmosphere, featuring starlight ornaments and eco fur cushions.

Calypso-Winter-Chalet-5-.jpg

Guests will be treated to a specially designed menu, including five cocktails, from traditional drinks like Feuerzangenbowle, Eggnog and Hot Chocolate...

Calypso-Winter-Chalet-Feuerzangenbowle.jpg

... to season-inspired cocktails – such as Christmas Tree, Christmas Present.

Calypso-Winter-Chalet-Christmas-Tree.jpg

Drinks are paired with a variety of flavors like Meet Fondue Bourguignonne, Raclette Platters, Sausage Combination Platter and more.

Calypso-Winter-Chalet-Meat-Fondue-Bourguignonne.jpg

Taking a day off on the semi open-air terrace, guest can indulge in a cozy dining atmosphere with seasonal delicacies.

  • Price: Drinks start from RMB98* per glass; Dishes start from RMB68*

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: Now until February 28

  • Location: Calypso Lounge, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Festive Afternoon Tea

The 1515 West Bar

1515-1515-Miracle-Bar-Afternoon-Tea.jpg

  • Price: RMB488*/2 persons, including two cups of coffee or tea or Mulled Wine or Eggnog

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: Now until January 6

  • Location: The 1515 West Bar, 4/F Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Calypso Restaurant & Lounge

Calypso-Calypso-Restaurant-Lounge-Festive-Afternoon-Tea.jpg

  • Price: RMB488*/2 persons, including two cups of coffee or tea or special drinks

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: Now until January 6

  • Location: Calypso Lounge, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

 Lobby Lounge

Lobby-Lounge-Festive-Afternoon-Tea.jpg

  • Price: RMB569*/2 persons, including two cups of coffee or tea or special drinks

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: Now until January 6

  • Location: Lobby Lounge, 1/F Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Christmas Eve

Café Liang

Weixin-Image_20241212104353.jpg

  • Price: International Lunch/Dinner Buffet: RMB464*/person, includes free flow selected wine & beverages

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: December 24

  • Location: Café Liang, 1/F Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

TSURU

Tsuru-Christmas-New-Year-s-Eve-Dinner.jpg

  • Price: Festive Set Lunch/Dinner: RMB685*/person 

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: December 24

  • Location: TSURU, 2/F Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Calypso Restaurant

Calypso-Calypso-Christmas-Set-Menu.jpg

  • Price: 4-course Set Lunch/Dinner: RMB598*/person

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: December 24

  • Location: Calypso Lounge, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

The 1515 West Chophouse

1515-The-1515-West-Chophouse-Christmas-Set-Menu.jpg

  • Price: 5-Course Set Lunch/Dinner: RMB998*/person

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: December 24

  • Location: The 1515 West Bar, 4/F Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Christmas

Café Liang

  • Price: International Dinner Buffet: RMB464*/person, includes free flow selected wine & beverages

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: December 25

  • Location: Café Liang, 1/F Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

TSURU

  • Price: Festive Set Dinner: RMB685*/person 

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: December 25

  • Location: TSURU, 2/F Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Calypso Restaurant

  • Price: 4-course Set Dinner: RMB598*/person

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: December 25

  • Location: Calypso Lounge, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

The 1515 West Chophouse

  • Price: 5-Course Set Dinner: RMB998*/person

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: December 25

  • Location: The 1515 West Bar, 4/F Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

New Year’s Eve

Café Liang

  • Price: International Dinner Buffet: RMB464*/person, includes free flow selected wine & beverages

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: December 31

  • Location: Café Liang, 1/F Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

TSURU

  • Price: Festive Set Dinner: RMB685*/person 

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: December 31

  • Location: TSURU, 2/F Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Calypso Restaurant

  • Price: 5-course Set Dinner: RMB698*/person

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: December 31

  • Location: Calypso Lounge, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

The 1515 West Chophouse

  • Price: 5-Course Set Dinner: RMB1,988*/2 persons

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: December 25

  • Location: The 1515 West Bar, 4/F Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

New Year’s Day

Café Liang

  • Price: International Dinner Buffet: RMB464*/person, includes free flow selected wine & beverages

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8889

  • Time: January 1

  • Location: Café Liang, 1/F Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

*All prices are in RMB and inclusive of 10% service charge and prevailing government taxes

Room Packages

Jing-An-Shangri-La-Shanghai-Enchanted-Wonders-Room.jpg

The hotel also offers special room packages with unique festive settings for all guests. This season, pamper yourself, your family and friends with a memorable stay in our Enchanted Wonders room or suite.

Enchanted Wonders Room Package

Stay in a Christmas Themed Deluxe Room at RMB2,299 net per room per night, including...

  • A set of welcome amenities

  • Daily breakfast for two persons

  • Set menu for two persons at 1515 Miracle Bar or Calypso Winter Chalet

  • One Homemade Panettone

  • 15% off discount on Chi, The Spa treatments and products during the stay

  • Complimentary parking service

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8888

  • Reservation & Stay Period: From now until January 3

Enchanted Wonders Suite Package

Stay in a Christmas Themed Executive Suite for RMB5,188 net per room per night, including...

  • Festive amenities

  • Horizon Club benefits

  • Daily breakfast for two persons

  • Set menu for two persons at 1515 Miracle Bar or Calypso Winter Chalet

  • One Advent Calendar (selling at RMB988)

  • One set of mini bar beverages and snacks

  • 20% off discount on Chi, The Spa treatments and products during the stay

  • Complimentary parking service

  • Bookings: (86 21) 2203 8888

  • Reservation & Stay Period: From now until January 3

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, 1218 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu, Jing'an District 延安中路1218号, 近仁路

[All images courtesy of Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai]


