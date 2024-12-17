  1. home
A Holly Jolly Hotpot Christmas at JW Marriott Marquis

By Mike Norton, December 17, 2024

If you’re going to exceed your turkey quota this Christmas, the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong has something completely different in store.

The decorations here are boldly extravagant – because why should the holidays hold back?

IMG_0634.jpg

A magnificent Christmas tree takes center stage in the atrium, while overhead, an audacious 10-meter-tall neon Santa boldly scales the hotel’s exterior.

DSCF5559.jpg

It’s undoubtedly visible from space, and a fitting beacon for what’s inside.

Your Christmas surprise awaits in Merchant Kitchen, where the traditional festive feast has been flipped on its head, spun around and set alight.

IMG_0616.jpg

No turkey here, instead a simmering hotpot to take away the winter chills. It’s daringly deviant and bordering on genius.

IMG_0609.jpg

First choose one of three varieties of soup: a rich lamb bone broth, nutty satay, or a comforting umami mushroom.

IMG_0555.jpg

Next decide what you’re dipping into it. The hotpot ingredients are spread out, buffet style with everything you need for your personalized feast.

DSCF5430.jpg

Freshly sliced beef and lamb, a plethora of seafood, every type of tofu imaginable, mushrooms, vegetables... the works.

IMG_0603.jpg

If you’re not sated by the hotpot alone, fear not – the buffet continues. A charcoal grill turns out spiced lamb on bay wood skewers, roast beef is carved to order.

Weixin-Image_20241217172815.jpg

The ice bar offers seafood and antipasti, prawn cocktails, and a generous selection of fresh sashimi and sushi.

Weixin-Image_20241217172818.jpg

Add in deli hams and plenty of international and Chinese hot dishes, and you’ve got a veritable feast fit for a festive king or queen.

Weixin-Image_20241217173102.jpg

But do save room for the showstoppers: steamed hairy crabs and grilled fresh lobster, expertly cooked to order and served to your table.

Weixin-Image_20241217172804.jpg

IMG_0510.jpg

There’s a decadent dessert section which doesn’t skimp on the sweet stuff, with rich chocolate cakes, delicate patisserie and a fine selection of ice cream.

IMG_0497.jpg

If you’re too full to move far after all that, then don’t; the hotel provides lovely family rooms adorned in holiday finery, turning your staycation into a cozy retreat, complete with all the Christmas joy you could wish for.

IMG_0460.jpg

Whether you’re here for a meal, staying the night, or simply admiring neon Santa’s gymnastic exploits, this is festive exuberance at its finest – a celebration with a difference, that demands to be experienced before the season ends.

IMG_0537.jpg

So do yourself a favor and sample this playful twist on tradition. Gather your family and friends, huddle around that bubbling hotpot, and toast to a holiday season filled with fun, flavor, and just a little bit of culinary rebellion.

IMG_0612.jpg

Hotpot Buffet Dinner

Served Daily, 5.30-10pm

Mon-Thu, RMB338 per person

Fri, Sat & SunRMB378 per person

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner

December 24, 5.30-10pm

RMB888 per person

Includes lucky draw

Call 021-3809 8520 to reserve

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong, 988 Puming Lu, by Pudian Lu 浦明路988号, 近浦电路

[All images courtesy of JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong]

