14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

2024 Global Tea Fair China (Shenzhen)

The 2024 Global Tea Fair China (Shenzhen) is set to showcase over 1,000 premium tea brands from 69 tea-producing countries and regions. This highly anticipated event brings together the best new, limited-edition, and collectible teas, making it the perfect destination for tea lovers. Whether you're looking for the perfect brew to enjoy yourself or seeking a special gift, the fair offers exceptional choices that begin with visual appeal and finish with superior quality.



December 12 - 15, 9.30am - 6pm

December 16, 9.30am - 5pm

Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian) 深圳会展中心

Premium Turkish Brunch @ Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from the daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86 173 1803 4968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场

Special Offer @ Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available in November 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian 福田区民田路购物公园北园134.135商铺

Food & Drink

Cocktail Academy at The Happy Monk Uniway

Get ready for a tipsy Christmas at The Happy Monk Uniway! Join the next Cocktail Academy and learn how to mix your favorite Christmas cocktails. It's the perfect opportunity to discover new skills, enjoy festive drinks, and meet like-minded people. Celebrate the season with a fun, hands-on experience, and let's toast to Christmas with exciting cocktails you can recreate at home!

December 13, 8pm - 9pm

For Reservations: +86-13822550437

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Da Dao, Nanshan 前海深港合作区南山街道听海大道5059号前海壹方汇L2-010

Traffic Light Party



Attention Minglers! It's time to light up the night at the Traffic Light Party at Brass House, the ultimate way to mix, mingle, and connect in style. Green: I'm single and ready to mingle; Yellow: It's complicated; Red: I'm taken! Why you'll love it: effortless icebreakers with the traffic light system; A casual, stress-free way to meet new friends or potential sparks; Fun music, great vibes, and a night to remember!

December 13, from 7.30pm

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian 福田区皇岗公园一街水围新村150栋1368国际文化街

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour

Calling all Swifties! Grab your red lipstick and friendship bracelets because it's time to celebrate Miss Americana at King's Bar! We'll be screening 'The Eras Tour' on the big screen for all you lovers out there and throwing in some Taylor-themed games along the way. Get ready to shake it off, dance like your 22-ooh-ooh, and party the night away as we come together to enjoy everything, Taylor Swift. There'll even be a prize for the best-dressed Swiftie! So, are YOU ready for it?



December 13, from 7.30pm

King's Bar, Bao'an Center, 36-37 Haowangjiao Chuangye Yi Lu (Metro Exit C) 宝安中心区富通好旺角首层商铺36-37号靠创业一路(地铁C口)

Darkwave, Goth and Metal Night at Café Society

Join Café Society every Tuesday from 19:30 for Darkwave, Goth and Metal Night! DJ Leinad will be spinning his favorite Heavy Metal, Darkwave, Goth, and other alternative music all night long. Plus, enjoy food and drink specials all night!



Every Tuesday, from 7.30pm

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian 福田区水围村1368文化街区153栋101

A Festive Fantasia at FOO



Celebrate in the dazzling ambience of FOO, where a bountiful festive buffet awaits. Indulge in bubbles, live music and mulled wine, alongside stations featuring caviar, lobster, turkey and more.



Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner

December 24, 5.30pm – 9.30pm

Price: RMB988*/person

Christmas Day Buffet

December 25, noon – 2.30pm, 5.30pm – 9.30pm

Price: RMB638*/person for lunch, RMB788*/person for dinner

*The above rates are subject to tax and service charge

For Reservations: +86755-8826 8888

FOO, 6/F, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, No.138 Fuhua San Lu, Futian

Celebration in Festive Season at Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen



Create an exceptional MOment with festive cheers at Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, the city’s FANtastic place. Join us to embark on the seasonal sparkle with curated experiences of a Christmas buffet at Bazaar, winter afternoon tea with irresistible desserts at LIAN Lounge and Cake Shop, exquisite cuisine of French at OPUS 388, new Teppanyaki at RIN and tapas-style dishes of Spanish at Tapas 77. Celebrate your festive season above the clouds in themed treatment with family and loved ones.



Bazaar

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner for 1

Price: RMB1,288*

Christmas Dinner Buffet for 1

Price: RMB888*

OPUS 388

Christmas Set Dinner for 1

Price: RMB1,688*

Tapas 77

Christmas Eve 6 Courses Set Dinner for 1

Price: RMB1,518*

RIN Japanese Restaurant

Christmas Set Dinner for 1

Price: RMB1,988*

LIAN Lounge

Seasonal Afternoon Tea for 2

Price: from RMB588*/set

*The above price is subject to service charge and taxes fee

December 24 & 25, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8802 6888

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Lu, Futian 福田区皇岗路5001号深业上城A栋

Music

Stephen Kovacevich Piano Recital

Widely regarded as one of the most esteemed artists of our time, Stephen Kovacevich brings over sixty years of experience to the stage. Known for his extraordinary interpretations of Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart, and Schubert, Kovacevich’s performances continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Don’t miss the chance to experience his masterful piano recital in an evening that promises to be nothing short of exceptional.

Scan the QR code for tickets

December 13, from 8pm

Mountain View Theater, 3/F, Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Nanshan 南山区望海路1187号海上世界文化艺术中心3F境山剧场

Shenzhen Family New Year's Concert 2025



Celebrate the New Year with your family in the heartwarming tradition of Vienna's iconic New Year's concert, now tailored for parents and children in Shenzhen! The Shenzhen Family New Year's Concert 2025 is more than just a performance — it's a fully immersive experience for families to enjoy music, art, and joyful activities together. Dress up your little ones for a festive red-carpet fashion show, write wishes for the New Year at the magical wishing tree, and enjoy fun interactive sessions designed to spark kids' imagination and energy.

Scan the QR code for tickets

Price: Early Bird, from RMB60; Standard, from RMB100

December 28, from 10.30am

Poly Theater Shenzhen, No.3013 Houhaibin Lu, Nanshan 南山区后海滨路3013号保利剧院

National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) 2025 New Year's Concert



Celebrate the New Year with the UK's esteemed National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), an ensemble admired worldwide for its exceptional artistry and vibrant repertoire. Led by master conductor Paul Bateman, the NSO will deliver a unique British New Year's concert, featuring Strauss' iconic New Year classics and Dvořák's powerful Symphony No. 9 in E minor, From the New World. Joining the orchestra, renowned British soprano Annette Wardell will captivate the audience with operatic highlights, including O mio babbino caro from Puccini, Je veux vivre from Romeo and Juliet, and Lehar's The Gypsy Princess. Expect an evening of both orchestral and vocal brilliance, promising a delightful fusion of symphony and opera for an unforgettable start to the new year.

Scan the QR code for tickets

Price: from RMB384 (Early Bird before November 30)

December 28, from 8pm

Poly Theater Shenzhen, No.3013 Houhaibin Lu, Nanshan 南山区后海滨路3013号保利剧院

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Arts



Chen Xidans Watercolors and His Recently Donated Works

The beloved artist has generously donated ten new pieces to the museum's collection, which are now on display. This exhibition celebrates Chen's deep connection with Shenzhen and his gratitude for the support of watercolor art. Visit the museum to explore these latest additions to the collection.



Until December 31, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Lu, Longhua 龙华区腾龙路30号1栋深圳美术馆 (新馆)

Love Letter



Unlock the artistic world of Nana Ouyang as she presents her 'Love Letter' exhibition. Immerse in over 50 works that span graffiti, sculpture, installation, and video, all reflecting her unique creative vision and collaboration with four artists. Journey through a romantic narrative that combines music, art, and personal storytelling, offering a respite from the fast pace of life and an exploration of Nana Ouyang's artistic evolution and her observations on the times, regions, and collective identities.



December 14, 2024 - March 9, 2025

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou 南山区蛇口望海路1187号海上世界文化艺术中心

