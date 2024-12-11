  1. home
Savor the Mediterranean: Weekend Brunch at Albero Spanish Restaurant

By That's, December 11, 2024

This winter, treat yourself to a Mediterranean escape without leaving Shanghai. Albero Spanish Restaurant at the Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai invites you to indulge in their exclusive weekend semi-buffet brunch. Combining the warmth of Andalusian charm with a culinary journey across the Mediterranean, it’s the perfect way to elevate your weekend.

44.jpg

Start with an array of unlimited Italian antipasto and Spanish tapas, paired with a Caesar salad prepared tableside. Relish the delight of wood-fired pizzas served fresh from the oven, followed by your choice of two small main courses. Options include truffle risotto, pan-seared M3 beef tenderloin with lobster, Mediterranean flounder, and Spain’s iconic chicken and sausage seafood rice. Finish with an assortment of Mediterranean-inspired desserts that perfectly complement your meal.

22.jpg

The vibrant atmosphere, styled like an Andalusian red-tiled house, creates a cozy yet elegant setting for a relaxed meal with friends or an impressive dining experience. The menu is crafted with fresh, seasonal ingredients, highlighting the rich culinary traditions of Italy and Spain.

Join Albero’s talented chefs for this Mediterranean feast and let the sunny flavors transport you to Europe’s most welcoming coastline.

1010.jpg

99.jpeg

Date: Saturdays & Sundays, 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Albero Spanish Restaurant, 2nd  Floor, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong

77.jpg

55.jpg

Reserve your spot now to savor this exceptional dining experience!

[All images courtesy of Grand Kempinski]

