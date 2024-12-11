  1. home
Spring Festival Inscribed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

By Billy Jiang, December 11, 2024

On December 4, China celebrated a historic achievement as the 'Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of traditional New Year' was officially inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. 

Weixin-Image_20241210181901.jpgSpring Festival flower fair in Guangzhou. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

The Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year, is one of the most widely celebrated cultural traditions in China, with a history spanning thousands of years. 

It marks the beginning of the traditional lunar new year and is filled with rituals and practices that engage all aspects of Chinese society. 

Weixin-Image_20241210181846.jpgSpring Festival couplet market in Foshan, Guangdong. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

From family reunions and prayers for good fortune to vibrant public celebrations and intricate art forms, the Spring Festival encapsulates the richness of China’s cultural heritage.

During the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Paraguay from December 2 to 7, UNESCO acknowledged the Spring Festival for its deep cultural significance, its intergenerational transmission of knowledge, and its role in fostering family values, social cohesion, and peace. 

This inscription brings the total number of Chinese cultural practices recognized by UNESCO to 44, the highest number of intangible cultural heritage listings of any country in the world. 

The Spring Festival joins other cherished traditions, such as Chinese calligraphy and tea culture, on the prestigious list, further cementing China’s cultural influence on the global stage.

Full List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity from China

As of 2024, here is the full list of Chinese traditions recognized by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity:

2008

Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Kun Qu opera

Guqin and its music

Uyghur Muqam of Xinjiang

Urtiin Duu, traditional folk long song

2009

Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Grand song of the Dong ethnic group

Xi’an wind and percussion ensemble

Sericulture and silk craftsmanship of China

Nanyin

Craftsmanship of Nanjing Yunjin brocade

Traditional handicrafts of making Xuan paper

Yueju opera

Gesar epic tradition

Traditional firing technology of Longquan celadon

Regong arts

Tibetan opera

Manas

Mongolian art of singing, Khoomei

Hua’er

Farmers’ dance of China’s Korean ethnic group

Chinese calligraphy

Art of Chinese seal engraving

Chinese paper-cut

Chinese traditional architectural craftsmanship for timber-framed structures

Dragon Boat festival

Mazu belief and customs

China engraved block printing technique

2010

List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding

Meshrep

Watertight-bulkhead technology of Chinese junks

Wooden movable-type printing of China

Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Peking opera

Acupuncture and moxibustion of traditional Chinese medicine

2011

List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding

Hezhen Yimakan storytelling

Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Chinese shadow puppetry

2012

Register of Good Safeguarding Practices

Strategy for training coming generations of Fujian puppetry practitioners

2013

Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Chinese Zhusuan, knowledge and practices of mathematical calculation through the abacus

2016

Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

The Twenty-Four Solar Terms, knowledge in China of time and practices developed through observation of the sun’s annual motion

2018

Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Lum medicinal bathing of Sowa Rigpa, knowledge and practices concerning life, health and illness prevention and treatment among the Tibetan people in China

2020

Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Taijiquan

Ong Chun/Wangchuan/Wangkang ceremony, rituals and related practices for maintaining the sustainable connection between man and the ocean

2022

Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China

2024

Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Spring festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of traditional new year

Traditional Li textile techniques: spinning, dyeing, weaving and embroidering

Qiang New Year festival

Traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

