30 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



The Sound of Magic is a live symphonic journey through Disney’s most cherished songs and scenes, reimagined for an unforgettable night at New Bund 31.

With the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra on stage, this concert combines beloved Disney animation with new arrangements, creating a cinematic experience that takes fans through classics like Snow White, The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen, and Moana.

Expect a fresh medley of Disney’s greatest hits, weaving iconic moments and music into an immersive ride down memory lane and beyond. It’s a blend of nostalgia and discovery, capturing a century of Disney magic in a single, captivating evening.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Tue & Wed Dec 24 & 25, 7:30pm; RMB180-680

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 666 Haiyang Xi Lu, by Dongyu Lu, Pudong District 海阳西路666号, 近东育路

Wednesday



Holiday Doll House & Cocktail Cinema: Barbie @ RIINK

RIINK wants to bring a taste of home to you. Each week, they feature an affordable, unique, and delicious home-style meal created by their talented team or a friend.

Cocktail Cinema in Shanghai presents an immersive experience featuring the classic film Barbie at RIINK.

Head along for the 2024 Holiday Dollhouse event, transforming the venue into a dazzling wonderland with neon lights and Barbie-themed cocktails.

Glide on iconic Barbie skates while enjoying memorable scenes. Dress up or dive into the RIINK wardrobe to match the festive spirit!

Your ticket includes the movie screening, skating, DIY activities, and three unique cocktails. Don’t miss this chance to create holiday memories in Barbie’s enchanting world with friends!

Wed Dec 11, 7-10.30pm; RMB328

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Music of the Beatles @ Abbey Road



The music of the Fab Four, those lovable mop tops from Liverpool, as performed by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Wed Dec 11, 7.30-9.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Adele & Ed Sheeran @ The Pearl



A night of music from that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Adele, along with her fellow Brit and songwriter supreme, Ed Sheeran.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Dec 11, 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Thursday



Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be paying tribute to the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Dec 12, 9pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Friday

Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl



An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Dec 13, 9.45pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Friday & Saturday

APT. BLACK-PINK Party @ La Suite



This weekend, La Suite will stir up the enthusiasm of the APT. BLACK-PINK Party! The interwoven theme of pink and black will forge a distinctive charm of fashion trends, enabling us all to dance together in this dynamic party.

Fri & Sat Dec 13 & 14, 10pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11:30pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Rd., by Yanping Rd. 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Friday & Sunday



Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sun Dec 13 & 15, Doors 6pm, Show 7.30-9.30pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Saturday

'Guardian Angels' Community Blood Drive @ Shanghai Blood Center



Bloodline is a group of like-minded people, expats and locals, dedicated to the cause of blood donation. This Saturday, they are inviting you to join them as the community comes together for their 'Guardian Angels' Community Blood Drive event at Shanghai Blood Center.

READ MORE: This Weekend! Give Blood & Save a Life

Sat Dec 14, 9am-3.30pm

Shanghai Blood Center, 1191 Hongqiao Lu, by Yili Lu, Changning District 虹桥路1191号, 近伊犁路

The Last 1 Brunch @ Roof 325



Ladies, The Brunch Movement is thrilled to host their Last Brunch event of 2024 and celebrate their 1st Anniversary with all of you!

They’ve had an incredible journey, collaborating with amazing businesses and entrepreneurs, and can’t wait to share this final event of the year with their wonderful community.

Price is RMB449 which includes welcome drink, three-course brunch, goodie bag, lucky draw prizes, and a photographer to capture your perfect holiday shot.

It’s going to be a brunch to remember, filled with delicious food, great company, and new connections! Let’s toast to an unforgettable year!

Dress Code: Dress to impress in silver, sparkles and bold red. Don't miss out on this glittering occasion!

Sat Dec 14, 11.30-3.30pm; RMB449

Roof 325, 5/F, Shanghai History Museum, 325 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Huangpi Bei Lu, Huangpu District 上海历史博物馆5楼, 南京西路325号, 近黄陂北路

Red Zeppelin @ BNC



Join the Hash for a bus trip to a run/walk and some food and drink, and then head back to BNC for a live band performance from Red Zeppelin to raise money for charity!

Sat Dec 14, Day Trip 11.45am, Band at BNC 8pm; Day Trip RMB159-219, BNC Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号, 近昌平路

Farmers Market @ Phat Rabbit

A farmers market featuring a whole lot of goodies to fill your pantry for the festive season.

Sat Dec 14, 2-6pm; Free Entry

Phat Rabbit, aLa Town, 66 Xianfeng Jie, by Jinhui Lu, Minhang District 先锋街66号, 近金汇路

Film Screening: Jaws



Duunnn dunnn... duuuunnnn duun... duuunnnnnnnn dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dunnnnnnnnnnn dunnnn.

VHS Revival has rented out an entire cinema for a special screening of Steven Spielberg's 1975 thriller masterpiece Jaws.

Scan the QR code on the poster above to reserve your seat, or find out about more special screenings.

Sat Dec 14, 3pm; RMB100

Scan the QR code for details

ALLSTAR Christmas Fight Night @ DEFGROUP Minhang

Every December, ALLSTAR Boxing host their final event of year! Celebrate Christmas with the most exciting white collar boxing party in Shanghai. Twenty bouts amazing shows from beginners to experienced amateur boxers, with fighters coming from local communities, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the US, UK, Russia and Ukraine. DJ, beers, cocktails, refreshments and raffles gifts available!

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Sat Dec 14, 3.30-8.30pm; RMB128-298, includes one drink

DEFGROUP, 1/F, Building A, 1855 Qixin Lu, by Baoming Lu, Minhang District 七莘路1855号A座1层, 近宝铭路

Le Cheile Christmas Drinks @ Jenny's Blue Bar

Le Cheile have arranged for their favorite five-piece, Doctor Midnight, to perform some tunes to help celebrate Christmas at Jenny's Blue Bar, which serves a great (full) pint of Guinness.

Head along to enjoy a great night out and help raise funds for Aunt He's dog shelter; she cares for over 500 strays and abandonded dogs and needs the help.

Sat Dec 14, 7pm; Free Entry

Jenny's Blue Bar, 7 Donghu Lu, by Huaihai Lu, Xuhui District 东湖路7号, 近淮海中路

Immortal Fighting Spirit: INFIN Wrestling Live Show @ Modern Sky Lab



Experience history in the making as New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) arrives in China for the very first time!

On December 14, Shanghai will host the Antonio Inoki Memorial Event, uniting INFIN Pro Wrestling, NJPW, the Inoki Genome Federation (IGF), Dragon Fighting Wrestling (DFW), and the Hong Kong Wrestling Federation (HKWF) for a night honoring the legendary Antonio Inoki.

Don’t miss this unprecedented showcase of global talent, where wrestling giants and rising stars collide in a tribute to Inoki’s enduring legacy and indomitable spirit.

Be there for a thrilling night of action and witness wrestling history firsthand!

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat Dec 14, 7pm; RMB158-588

Modern Sky Lab, 3/F, Ruihong Tiandi, 188 Ruihong Lu, by Tianhong Lu 瑞虹路188号3楼, 近天虹路

La Rouge @ The Pearl



The Pearl have reworked their most successful dinner theater show, creating a new twist to the story of the Moulin Rouge. La Rouge will feel similar, yet different and fresh.

Think glitz, glamour, and cabaret – more immersive, and more Parisienne in style.

The audience will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, where burlesque and vaudeville thrive, and our deepest desires live.

In this retelling of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, you will experience a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth, and love.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Dec 14, 7.30-9.30pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Ugly Sweater Party ft. Jen's Curfew @ Specters



It’s winter. It’s getting cold. Yes, it’s that season of giving. Your aunt Jenny just gave you a woollen monstrosity (ugly sweater) – so honour it by christening it with gin, tequila, whisky and lots of partying with Jen’s Curfew!

It’s time for the Xtreme Mega Awesome Season Ugly Sweater Party, a night of festive chaos, live music, and holiday hilarity.

Whether it’s bedecked with blinking lights, covered in glittery reindeer, or just downright questionable, your ugliest holiday sweater could snag you one of two cash prizes of RMB800! So dig deep into your wardrobe and embrace the cheerfully hideous.

Get ready to rock around the Christmas tree with Jen’s Curfew, Shanghai’s very own indie pop party crew! Chris on bass, Baldwin on sax, Daniel on guitar, Craig on drums, Eddie on keytar, and Jen’s powerhouse vocals will deliver a sleigh-ful of high-energy hits, guaranteed to get you dancing.

Jen’s Curfew will be joined by good friends Durian, Uncle Wang, Ham Smoothie, and Zora to help with hosting duties and to perform some holiday bangers!

And when the band wraps up, DJ Compact Dicks will take over, spinning holiday bangers and party classics to keep the festive vibes alive until late.

What’s also on the menu:

The Ugliest Sweater Contest with two RMB800 prizes

Live music and holiday-infused indie pop vibes

Specters’ signature cocktails to keep the party jolly!

Don’t miss the holiday party of the season! Bring your friends, your tackiest sweater, and your best dance moves – naughty or nice, make it Xtremely awesome!

Sat Dec 14, Doors 8pm, Show 10pm; RMB100

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

Elvis Xmas in Vegas @ The Pearl



Get ready for The Pearl's Second Annual Elvis Xmas in Vegas!

This unforgettable extravaganza brings the spirit of Vegas to Shanghai for one night only:

Live Music : The incredible Ksenia and Red Stars Band will deliver all the energy of Elvis’s greatest hits and other 50s rockers (Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Etta James, and more…) in an electrifying performance.

Elvis Tribute : A charismatic Trenton (Elvis) will take you back to the King’s Golden Era.

Showgirls & Performances: The stunning Susanita and Dih, along with dazzling showgirls, will light up the stage with captivating performances between music sets.

It’s a full-scale Vegas-inspired show that promises a night of music, magic, and memories. Remember, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas!

Don’t miss out on this dazzling celebration of Elvis and holiday cheer!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sat Dec 14, Doors 9.30pm, Show 10pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Saturday & Sunday

Brunch with Santa @ Geneva



Head to Genva for brunch with the Father Christmas, who you can take a photo with, and also receive a gift! There will also be cookie decorating and Christmas card making.

Sat & Sun Dec 14 & 15, 11.30am-1.30pm

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Sunday

Sweat for a Good Cause @ Aboro Academy



Give back this holiday season. Every Sunday until February go to Aboro to punch it out and donate money for children with cancer or congenital heart disease. All proceeds donated! Scan the QR to book.

Every Sun, 10.30am; RMB100

Aboro Academy, Anken Life, S6-S9, 2/F, 667 Changhua Lu, by Anyuan Lu, Jing'an District 昌化路667号2楼S6-S9室, 近安远路

Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun Dec 15, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12-2pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Christmas Deep Dish Pizza @ Cages



Deep Dish is back at both Cages venues this Sunday to satisfy your pizza cravings!

Head along to enjoy the classic flavors on offer: Meat Lover, Vegetarian, and Chicken Parmesan, plus Pepperoni Madness.

And don’t miss this month's special: Christmas Ham & Mushroom.

Sun Dec 15, 12 noon until they sell out

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路

The Frog King & Toad Emperor @ The Pearl



The Pearl and Awesome Kids present The Frog King & Toad Emperor, a whimsical family show packed with slapstick comedy, magic, music, and audience interaction.

Follow the hilarious antics of the Frog King and Toad Emperor as they navigate the chaos of sharing a magic wand with limitless power.

Perfect for kids aged 3+, this 40-minute show guarantees laughter and surprises.

Doors open at noon with a brunch menu by Chef Lung featuring dishes like Salmon Eggs Benedict, Breakfast Poutine, and vegetarian options. Parents can enjoy free flow drinks while kids revel in the pre-show live music.

A fun, family-friendly outing awaits!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun Dec 15, Doors 12 noon, Show 1pm; RMB150 Adults, RMB75 Kids

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Circle of Sages @ Abbey Road



Literary collective Inkwell’s crowd-favorite event Circle of Sages is returning for another night of experienced educators delivering arguably educational yet inarguably entertaining PowerPoint lectures on offbeat subjects at Abbey Road.

Topics for this round include the art of the honeytrap, the misery of classical music, adult animation, unusual gift-giving, and more.

Whether you’re eager to learn arcane trivia or simply want to share good vibes with some of Shanghai’s most interesting people, Circle of Sages will have something for you.

Like all other Inkwell events, Circle of Sages is free; advance registration is not required to attend.

Sun Dec 15, 7pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Tuesday



We Love Christmas Movies Quiz @ BNC



This week's themed quiz at BNC is We Love Christmas Movies. Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is RMB78 for a burger and a beer, while liquor is a double for the price of a single all night long!

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.



Tue Dec 17, 7.30pm; Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号, 近昌平路

RuPaul & Divas Trivia Night @ RIINK



This week is Astrology!

Every Tuesday starting at 8pm, Trivia Night at RIINK, simple trivia to tease your brain. Six catagories of fun trivia, RMB300 bar tab for first, RMB200 bar tab for second, and shots for third!

With a different theme each week bring your friends, form a team, food and drinks served till late, participants enjoy happy hour all night long!

Tue Dec 17, 8-10pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

T+ Ticketing

Blue Man Group @ ROJO Art Space

Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises.

Operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication.

Featuring a diverse mix of percussion instruments made of atypical objects, such as drums with paint sprays and an organ made of PVC pipes, expect a unique blend of music, technology, and humor.

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Until Dec 22, 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280-1,089

ROJO Art Space – Art Center Hall, 570 Huaihai West Road, Changning District 上海市长宁区淮海西路570号

Silent Disco Winter Wonderland @ BFC

After successful runs this summer at Shanghai's Rock Bund Historical Building District, EKA Tianwu, and Columbia Circle, the Silent Adventures team are getting festive!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled Silent Disco tour of BFC's Winter Wonderland.

The new dance route and Christmas-themed music will immerse participants in the festive atmosphere, allowing them to lose themselves in a winter fairy tale as soon as they put on their headphones.

Take a journey between winter fairy tales and magical worlds, dancing amidst the scent of mulled wine at the Christmas market; passing by the roller skating rink in search of wizards from Hogwarts’ Great Hall; perhaps even encountering Santa Claus or sharing a laugh with Muggles in front of the Christmas tree.

Whether you’re a seasoned Harry Potter fan or a new participant, put on your Christmas gear and magical accessories to experience this winter’s exclusive surprises!

Tickets are RMB280. Scan the QR code to get yours now:





Dec 14-Jan 5, 4.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280

BFC, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路

The Nutcracker @ Shanghai International Dance Center







Co-produced by Shanghai Ballet and Shanghai Grand Theatre, The Nutcracker is based on the original story, with Victorian scenery, fantasy magic and folk dance, but with Chinese elements to give the audience a new and fresh angle at this classic Christmas ballet.

Expect an immersive experience, with innovative costumes, lavish sets, stunning multimedia effects, and a few surprises in this romantic winter wonderland, all backed by a performance history that highlights Shanghai’s rising influence in the ballet world.

Perfect for lovers of ballet, families, and anyone up for a new take on this Yuletide classic.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Tue-Sat Dec 24-28, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,734

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路