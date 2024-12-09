Giant Pandas An An & Ke Ke Debut in Hong Kong

On December 8, Hong Kong announced the public debut of two giant pandas gifted by the central government.

These adorable pandas, officially named An An and Ke Ke, made their first appearance at Ocean Park after undergoing a period of quarantine and acclimatization following their arrival from Sichuan Province on September 26.

The names were chosen from a massive pool of over 22,600 suggestions submitted by the public during a naming campaign held by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.



In the pair's official names, the character 'An' (安) stands for peace, while 'Ke' (可) represents boundless possibilities.

Together, the names form the word 'encore' (安可), symbolizing the continuous blessings and good fortune for Hong Kong.

At a ceremony marking the pandas’ official introduction, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee expressed gratitude towards the caretakers from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, as well as the staff at Ocean Park, for their dedicated efforts in helping the pandas settle into their new home.

Interestingly, the pandas have not only adjusted to their new environment, but have also adapted to local customs, even responding to some Cantonese phrases.

The pair now enjoys bamboo from Guangdong and has already been seen interacting with visitors and staff.



Ke Ke enjoying bamboo from Guangdong. Image via Ocean Park Hong Kong

While Ke Ke, the younger of the two, has earned a reputation for savoring her food slowly, An An is known for being an explorer, always eager to engage with caretakers and climb to new heights.

Chief Executive John Lee emphasized the importance of the giant pandas in fostering closer ties with the public, and remarked that these animals would serve as a symbol of the love and support that the central government has extended to the HKSAR.

'Panda Go' exhibition at Hong Kong International Airport. Image via Hong Kong International Airport

He further announced plans for various panda-themed activities aimed at enhancing cultural exchange and providing an unforgettable experience for both residents and tourists.

The arrival of An An and Ke Ke marks another milestone in Hong Kong’s history of panda care.

The city, which already houses the beloved pandas Ying Ying and Le Le (gifts from the central government in 2007), has become a hub for panda conservation outside of the Chinese mainland.

In fact, with the recent birth of twins by Ying Ying and Le Le, Hong Kong now holds the distinction of being the location with the largest population of giant pandas outside the Chinese mainland.

The public’s excitement about the pandas has been palpable, as evidenced by the tremendous response to the naming and drawing competitions, which saw over 22,600 name suggestions and more than 3,000 artwork submissions.

If you’re planning a trip to Hong Kong, don’t miss out on the chance to meet these beloved pandas in person, as they continue to capture hearts worldwide.

[Cover image by That's]