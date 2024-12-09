Guangzhou Metro Implements Stricter Security Checks

As the excitement of the Guangzhou Marathon kicked off on December 8, a different kind of rush was happening across the city’s metro stations.

Starting from the morning of December 8, Guangzhou Metro introduced enhanced security measures that significantly slowed the usual flow of passengers.

The security checks, which were upgraded to be more thorough, have caused long queues and delays for metro riders.

According to Guangzhou Metro’s official Weibo post on December 8, all passengers and their belongings are now required to go through individual screening at security gates, similar to airport-style checks.

While larger bags have always been subject to security scans, this new policy requires all passengers to undergo full body checks, increasing the time spent at each metro entrance.

The enhanced procedures have led to extended waiting times, especially during rush hours.

By December 9, the situation remained unchanged, and long lines were still a common sight at major metro stations in Guangzhou.

The move has attracted significant negative feedback from citizens, with many expressing their frustrations in online comments.

Some even called the city’s service hotline to lodge complaints about the lengthy delays.

The timing of this security overhaul coincides with the hosting of large-scale events like the marathon, which often prompts stricter security measures in cities.

However, the extended duration of the new procedures has left passengers wondering if these changes will remain in place long-term.

As of now, there has been no official statement on the timeline for these additional checks to ease up.

As the city grapples with the changes, That’s Guangzhou advises readers planning to use Guangzhou Metro during this period to allow for extra travel time to avoid delays.

