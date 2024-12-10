  1. home
This Weekend! Give Blood & Save a Life

By Ned Kelly, December 10, 2024

Bloodline is a group of like-minded people, expats and locals, dedicated to the cause of blood donations. This Saturday, they are inviting you to join them as the community comes together for their 'Guardian Angels' Community Blood Drive event at Shanghai Blood Center. We reached out to them to find out more.

How long has Bloodline been around?
Bloodline was founded in 2017 by Dr. Ashish Maskay, a Nepalese doctor who has been working at Shanghai United Family Hospital since 2007 and living in Shanghai since 2003.

A Shanghai-based non-profit advocacy group for blood donations, Bloodline's mission is to actively organize blood donation drives at the Shanghai community level and try to educate the public about the importance of building a mutual support system based on voluntary blood donations.

Bloodline also responds to urgent appeals for blood needs for locals or expats by connecting donors with recipients to help those in need.

_20221116132708.jpg
Dr. Ashish Maskay, founder of Bloodline

Why did you decide to set up Bloodline?
Dr. Maskay was inspired to establish Bloodline by an incident that occurred several years ago. It started with a French woman who was in Shanghai visiting her boyfriend.

The couple was involved in a scooter accident, and the woman was sent to Shanghai United Family Hospital. She needed surgery on a bleeding liver.

The woman’s blood type was Rh-negative, a rare blood type worldwide, and extremely rare among Asians. Dr. Maskay sent out a call for blood donations. Over 80 people responded.

The incident made him realize the power that people have, and that we need to do something to tap into that power.

In general, the issue is that many people don’t realize the importance of blood donations until they need a transfusion themselves.

We want to change that concept and make people realize that donations are not just for others but perhaps also for yourself.

Why is it so important for people to donate blood?
Donating blood saves lives. Blood cannot be manufactured; it only comes from the generosity of donors.

Focusing on China, more than 99% of the population in China has Rh-positive blood. Rh negative blood types are incredibly rare and only 3-5 in 1,000 Chinese have Rh negative type blood.

Moreover, in China, there is no long-term, established tradition of giving blood

Who is eligible to donate blood?

_20221019112237.jpg

How often can the donor donate?

_20221019112234.jpg

Who cannot donate blood?

_20221019112228.jpg

Donors should wait...

_20221019112224.jpg

How do you assure the safety blood donation?
Donating blood is completely safe. Only sterile and disposable kits are used. Bloodline is committed to the safety and comfort of blood donors.

_20221116132745.jpg

Any final message for potential donors?
Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, expats and locals. The gift of blood is the gift of life.

Bloodline is dedicated to saving the lives of children with cancer, mothers with newborns, fathers with a family to earn for and #KeepingDreamsAlive.

Join us this Saturday as we come together for a community blood drive. As we donate blood and save lives, we will also dance, eat, drink, sing, be merry and CELEBRATE LIVE ITSELF!

Bring family and friends to witness the biggest charity event that DIRECTLY saves lives!

Bloodline is you, me, us… the whole community. Only together are we Bloodline, so… #GotBlood?

'Guardian Angels' Community Blood Drive

Weixin-Image_20241210090858.jpg

Sat Dec 14, 9am-3.30pm

Shanghai Blood Center, 1191 Hongqiao Lu, by Yili Lu, Changning District 虹桥路1191号, 近伊犁路

