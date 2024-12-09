Legendary LA Punk Band T.S.O.L. in 4 City China Tour

Jack Grisham is the firebrand lead singer of legendary Los Angeles-area punk band T.S.O.L. (True Sounds of Liberty) and has strong opinions on many things.

Drugs and alcohol? He's been sober since 1989.

California politicians? Not a fan – he's run for governor himself.

Disco? He digs The Stylistics.

Those thoughts and more might emanate through the magic of song and his always colorful stage banter when T.S.O.L. tours China for the first time, invited by Shanghai art-punk band Round Eye.

The band will be playing four concerts – in Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai – as well as doing a live interview event in Shanghai.

T.S.O.L. first emerged as a vital voice of the Southern California punk scene. Formed in 1979, just a step behind the first generation of LA punk like X and Black Flag, the band represented a suburban surf n' skate hooliganism, delivering that energy into chaotic live shows.

Years before Beijing band Second Hand Rose, Grisham donned dresses, antagonizing audiences in a world where most imagined a frontman to be the traditional masculine peacocking archetype of Rod Stewart.

Their early sound evolved from their hardcore punk roots. The band released what is considered the first goth-punk album with Dance With Me, and then with the addition of keyboardist Greg Kuehn moved into a post-punk sound with Beneath the Shadows.

After major shifts in lineup, the band has been steadily active since 2001 with Grisham at the helm.

Live shows from the band today feature foundational hardcore classics like 'Abolish Government/Silent Majority.'

Meanwhile their latest album, A-Side Graffiti, features Grisham's crooning reinterpretation of the Louis Armstrong classic 'What A Wonderful World.'

Brian Offenther – AKA DJ BO, tongue-in-cheek self-proclaimed 'Shanghai's #2 DJ' – caught up with Grisham ahead of the tour.

There's a whole generation of listeners who were introduced to the music of T.S.O.L. by video-games like Grand Theft Auto V. Has this and other phenomenon like streaming services made you change your thinking on your own music?

I think it’s cool how people find music these days, but it has its bad points too. When I was a kid you used to hunt for sounds, and when you found them they were precious. You would hold the vinyl in your hands, call your friends over, and wear out the grooves on the record.

For people in China who might not be familiar with T.S.O.L., but are interested to learn, how would you suggest they start?

I would watch the documentary Ignore Heroes. You can stream it for free. It tells the story of the original band. You’ll love it.

Who is a more interesting dinner date: Fletcher from Pennywise or Jeff Bezos from Amazon?

Funny you ask this. I’ve eaten dinner with both. If I was going with more interesting, I’m going with Bezos, because when you eat with him the restaurant is full of armed bodyguards and the place is on hyper security lock-down!

If you were to cook a meal to satisfy them both together, what would you prepare, and how do you think it would go?

As far as I’m concerned they can eat what I eat – grilled cheese on raison, dill pickle, root beer.

You've been playing on-and-off with T.S.O.L. keyboardist Greg Kuehn for more than 40 years. When you're onstage with him, do you actually see a 60-year-old guy, or is it the same 19-year-old you were performing with in 1982?

I guess when you’ve played with someone for so long they age with you. Greg is Greg. It’s been a pleasure to work with him for so long. He’s a good guy – good friend.

In an interview for Fracture (Issue #20, September-October 2002), you were quoted as saying “I don't do too good on planes, I'm a real fucking freak, like on take-off I'll lock myself in the bathroom, if it's an 8-hour flight I'll be locked in the bathroom for 8 hours until they drag me out to land!” What preparations have you made for the 14 hours in a bathroom you have coming up for your Los Angeles to Shanghai flight?

I’m better now. I enjoy flying. The issue is not the plane, it’s the control. I want to be the pilot or at least stand over him and keep watch. I’m a control freak – a dictator of life!

What's something fans here in China can do to best show their appreciation for you and T.S.O.L.?

Come up and say, hello, visit with us. We’re not just coming there to perform – although we will do that as good or better than anything you’ve seen – we’re coming to make new friends.

T.S.O.L. China Tour

T.S.O.L. will be playing four shows in China:

Dec 19: Nanjing at Pink Noise

Dec 20: Beijing at DDC

Dec 21: Shanghai at Specters

Dec 22: Hangzhou at 9Club

Shanghai Events

Live Show



Burst City, Trash-A-Go-Go and Specters present legendary punk rock band T.S.O.L. This is a unique chance to catch one of the most unique and influential bands in rock at a close-up, in your face club show.

Guests: Roundeye, The Molds & Tina Turnatrick

Sat Dec 21, 8pm; RMB198-368

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

Live Interview

A live interview event with T.S.O.L. conducted by DJ BO is happening on Wednesday, December 18 at OKVLT13 in creative hub 1933, and will also be available to livestream on Red:

Wed Dec 18, 8pm; Free Entry

OKVLT13, inside 1933, 611 Liyang Lu, by Haining Lu, Hongkou District 溧阳路611号, 近海宁路