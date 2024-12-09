  1. home
  2. Articles

FLASH SALE! POP on the Bund's Legendary NYE Countdown Party

By T+ Tickets, December 9, 2024

0 0

What better way to ring in the New Year than a 2025 Countdown Party against the backdrop of Shanghai's majestic Bund and stunning Lujiazui skyline at POP on the Bund!

WechatIMG461.jpg

WechatIMG462.jpg

Kicking off at 9pm, expect live DJ music and spectacular performances as you celebrate and welcome in 2025 on POP's glamorous terrace.

WechatIMG456.jpg

WechatIMG459.jpg

WechatIMG458.jpg

New Year's Eve is all about new beginnings, shaking off the craziness of the past few years, and welcoming in a bolder, better, brighter 2025!

WechatIMG14295.jpg

WechatIMG14297.jpg

Champagne table packages are available, but make sure to make your reservation in advance by calling 6321 0909 to secure your spot.

And right now there is a flash sale on tickets for just RMB300, which includes a glass of Perrier-Jouët Champagne. 

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

Weixin-Image_20241210120946.jpg

Tue Dec 31, 9pm-2am; RMB300 flash sale, includes one glass of Perrier-Jouët Champagne

POP on the Bund, 7/F, Three on the Bund, 3 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号7楼, 近广东路

more news

Cilan: A Taste of West China on the West Bund

Cilan: A Taste of West China on the West Bund

Modern, elevated Chinese cuisine by the Xibo team

Westin Bund Center Chef Popup: The Manor X Prego

Westin Bund Center Chef Popup: The Manor X Prego

Michele Dell’Aquila, Executive Sous Chef of The St. Regis Macao

Savoring the ultimate feast in the world at Universal Bund Bay

Savoring the ultimate feast in the world at Universal Bund Bay

Embracing the dazzling prosperity of the Huangpu River, savoring the ultimate feast in the world - Michelin two-star chef, Chef Jian Jieming, continues to shine in the culinary world.

Celebrate the Holiday Season at W Shanghai – The Bund

For all your holiday season needs!

Waldorf Astoria – Magical Christmas Village More!

Enter a world of festive elegance

16 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Holiday fun and more!

Ultimate Guide to Festive Feasting in Shanghai

Eat, drink, and be merry!

T+ Tickets: Christmas Shows, Silent Disco, Disney + More!

Shanghai at your fingertips

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

New Social Security Card System: What You Need to Know

Be a Hero! Help Harbin SHS Animal Rescue

6 Amazing Winter Trips to Take Around Asia

Nominate Now for the 2024 That's Food & Drink Awards (GBA)

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

The Winners of the 2024 That’s Beijing Lifestyle Awards!

The Winners of the 2024 That’s Beijing Lifestyle Awards!

This Weekend! Give Blood & Save a Life

This Weekend! Give Blood & Save a Life

Giant Pandas An An & Ke Ke Debut in Hong Kong

Giant Pandas An An & Ke Ke Debut in Hong Kong

Guangzhou Metro Implements Stricter Security Checks

Guangzhou Metro Implements Stricter Security Checks

Waldorf Astoria – Magical Christmas Village More!

Waldorf Astoria – Magical Christmas Village More!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives