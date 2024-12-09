FLASH SALE! POP on the Bund's Legendary NYE Countdown Party

What better way to ring in the New Year than a 2025 Countdown Party against the backdrop of Shanghai's majestic Bund and stunning Lujiazui skyline at POP on the Bund!

Kicking off at 9pm, expect live DJ music and spectacular performances as you celebrate and welcome in 2025 on POP's glamorous terrace.

New Year's Eve is all about new beginnings, shaking off the craziness of the past few years, and welcoming in a bolder, better, brighter 2025!

Champagne table packages are available, but make sure to make your reservation in advance by calling 6321 0909 to secure your spot.

And right now there is a flash sale on tickets for just RMB300, which includes a glass of Perrier-Jouët Champagne.

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

Tue Dec 31, 9pm-2am; RMB300 flash sale, includes one glass of Perrier-Jouët Champagne



POP on the Bund, 7/F, Three on the Bund, 3 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号7楼, 近广东路