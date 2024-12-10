NBA Legends and Pop Superstars Set to Take Court at The Venetian Arena in Macao

The NBA Legends Celebrity Game Presented by Sands China will be hosted at the recently-renovated The Venetian Arena on December 7, 2024.

This unique event will bring lifestyle and entertainment aspects of the NBA to Macao, featuring legends of the game and pop superstars and influencers.

The game will also feature performances by an NBA dance team, a shooting and skills challenge, and a slam dunk show, and is expected to attract fans from across Asia. The six basketball legends headlining the event are:

Tracy McGrady – seven-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer

Ray Allen – two-time NBA champion, 10-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer

Tony Parker – four-time NBA champion, six-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer

Stephon Marbury – two-time NBA All-Star and three-time CBA champion

DeMarcus Cousins – four-time NBA All-Star

Cuttino Mobley – Houston Rockets legend known as the Cat

They will be joined by a roster of pop superstars and influencers, including Sammi Cheng and Raymond Lam, who will perform in the highly anticipated event.

Grant Chum, Chief Executive Officer and President of Sands China Ltd. said, “Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the region, we are delighted to host the NBA Legends Celebrity Game at The Venetian Arena, which we have upgraded and transformed into a dynamic venue that is best in class for live entertainment, sports and MICE events."

"This game not only represents our dedication to sports entertainment, it also aligns with Sands’ commitment to integrate tourism and sports, creating unforgettable experiences for our guests from around the region and our local community. We look forward to hosting more exceptional events at our world-class destinations in Macao.”

Basketball fans will not want to miss this rare opportunity to be part of this exciting event and see these legends and celebrities in action.

Tickets are on sale since November 7, 2024 via Cotai Ticketing, Macau Ticket and Ctrip.