Waldorf Astoria – Magical Christmas Village More!

This holiday season, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund invites you to step into a world of festive elegance with a dazzling lineup of celebrations.

A Festive Village Like No Other

From now until December 25, the hotel's second floor terrace has been transformed into a festive Tuscan piazza winter wonderland, with the enchanting Florentine Christmas Village, a unique experience that promises magical moments for all.

Think glowing lights, cozy vibes, and all the holiday magic you can handle – all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Bund.

The village offers a Yuletide soundtrack, with live music, melodic carols, and festive performances.

Kids will adore the Christmas Tree Playground, while adults can enjoy artisan booths featuring handcrafted treasures from brands like T9, Nespresso, and Steiff.

At one end of the village stands a majestic Christmas tree, a radiant centerpiece perfect for capturing cherished family moments and creating lasting memories.

Got a wish list? Drop by the Elf House to write your letter to Santa!

The rustic wooden stalls serve up Tuscan delicacies like roasted turkey, mozzarella-stuffed meatballs, and honey-glazed ham.

The Carousel Bar offers mulled wine, cinnamon-spiced hot chocolate, and holiday cocktails to warm your soul. It’s festive cheer in every sip!

Nov 29-Dec 25

Wed-Fri & Dec 24 & 25, 4.30-9.30pm

Sat & Sun, 2-9.30pm

RMB88-120, including snack & beverage (kids under 3 years free)

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Festive Highlights Beyond the Village

The Florentine Christmas Village is just the start of the festivities at the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund – read on for a stellar lineup of special events running all the way into the New Year.

Christmas Cheer at Grand Brasserie

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, indulge in an opulent holiday brunch that will tickle your taste buds and warm your heart.

Feast on a luxurious spread featuring fresh oysters, succulent slow-roasted turkey, and sinfully decadent Christmas desserts – crafted to perfection by the Waldorf's talented pastry team.

Raise a glass of Champagne or mulled wine while the sweet melodies of Christmas carols fill the air. It’s the perfect recipe for a magical celebration with family and friends.

Whimsical Red Velvet Afternoon Tea

Get ready to embrace the magic of the holidays with Waldorf Astoria’s festive take on its signature Red Velvet Afternoon Tea.

Adorned with charming teddy bear-themed pastries and delectable holiday sweets, this enchanting experience is paired with premium teas and Julius Meinl coffee.

It’s a cozy, delicious way to soak in the festive spirit and create unforgettable memories.

Tradition Meets Elegance at Wai King Kok

Immerse yourself in the spirit of the season with the sophisticated flavors of Wai King Kok, where you can savor exquisite Cantonese classics paired with the finest wines.

Handmade dim sum, specially prepared for the occasion, symbolizes prosperity and happiness, sharing heartfelt wishes for a bright New Year.

A meal here is not just dining – it’s a celebration of tradition and meaning.

Festive Glam Countdown Party at Long Bar

Step into a world of glittering glamour at the legendary Long Bar! Sip on signature holiday cocktails and nibble on sophisticated bites as the festive atmosphere takes center stage.

On New Year’s Eve, join the ultimate countdown party with electrifying tunes, dazzling lights, and a toast to welcome 2025 in spectacular style.

A Symphony of the Sea at PIИK OYSTER

This Christmas, dive into the ultimate oyster omakase at the Long Bar's PIИK OYSTER!

Every handpicked oyster is a flavor-packed tale of the sea, from sweet and briny delights to rich and creamy indulgences.

The Waldorf's superstar chefs will take you on a tasting adventure like no other, pairing the freshest oysters with festive garnishes and sauces that will make your taste buds dance.

Get ready for an unforgettable holiday feast full of surprises!

Share the Joy with Christmas Hampers

Spread holiday cheer in the most elegant way with the Waldorf Astoria's luxurious Christmas hampers!, brimming with artisanal chocolates, fine wines, and a handpicked selection of festive delights!

Whether you’re surprising a loved one or treating yourself, these hampers are a heartwarming way to celebrate the season with a touch of sophistication.

For reservations of any of the above (and more!) please scan the QR code:



Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号， 近延安东路

[All images courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund]