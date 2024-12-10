  1. home
The Winners of the 2024 That’s Beijing Lifestyle Awards!

By That's Beijing, December 10, 2024

The votes have been counted and the results are in – it's at last time to announce the winners of the 2024 That's Beijing Lifestyle Awards!

Since 2014, the That's Beijing Lifestyle Awards has become one of the most prestigious nights of the year for Beijing's lifestyle industry, with thousands of votes cast for the many nominees.

From the finest shopping destinations to the most luxurious spas, the candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.

pastinners.jpeg
Some our esteemed past winners!

And, just like every year, the readers got to vote for their favorite gym, yoga studio, hair salon, DJ and more, giving them the credit they deserve.

Although we were not able to host an event this year due to unfortunate scheduling conflicts, we still have the plaques printed, polished, and ready to be delivered to our extraordinary winners!

The Winners

Now, without further ado, here's a full list of this year's splendid winners...

Massage Spa of the Year

  • Kocoon Spa (PC)

  • Yan Spa (EP)

Hotel Spa of the Year

  • Waldorf Astoria Beijing SPA (PC)

  • Chi, The SPA, China World Summit Wing, Beijing (PC)

  • MAHA Spa, MAHA Club & Residences, Chaoyang Park, Beijing (EP)

Hair Salon of the Year

  • maisonFL (PC)

  • Catherine de France (EP)

Outstanding Dental Care

  • King's Dental (PC)

  • Sunny Dental (EP)

Outstanding Health Service

  • Beijing United Family Hospital & Clinics (PC)

  • Raffles Hospital, Beijing (EP)

Yoga/Pilates Studio of the Year

  • Avisha Space (PC)

  • Taozi Tree Yoga (EP)

Outstanding Gym of the Year

  • Trainyard (PC)

  • Kerry Sports, Beijing (EP)

Comedy Night of the Year

  • The Comedy Citadel (PC)

  • Coded+ Stand Up Comedy Wednesdays (EP)

Fitness Studio of the Year

  • ActivForever (PC)

  • F45 Beijing (EP)

Wellness Studio of the Year

  • Mind Gym Lab (PC)

Shopping Destination of the Year

  • Qiankun Space (PC)

  • THE BOX (EP)

Boutique Hotel of the Year

  • Hotel Éclat Beijing (PC)

  • CHAO Sanlitun Beijing

Mandarin School of the Year

  • That’s Mandarin (PC)

  • Master Mandarin 

Cultural Center of the Year

  • Our Beijing (PC)

  • San Wu Tang (EP)

Art Gallery of the Year

  • UCCA Center for Contemporary Art (PC)

  • Aotu Space (EP)

Live Music Venue of the Year

  • Modernista (PC)

  • CENTRO (EP)

Nightlife Promoter of the Year

  • Antidote (PC)

  • Alina Malysheva (EP)

Hotel Staycation of the Year

  • Regent Beijing (PC)

  • Pan Pacific Beijing (EP)

Event Organizer of the Year

  • WildKats (PC)

  • Team YOLO (EP)

DJ of the Year

  • Arquitect (PC)

  • Leo Furioso (EP)

Bartender of the Year

  • Artem Grishkov (PC)

  • Jason Huang- MO Bar, Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing (EP)

Hotel Pool of the Year

  • Young – Beijing Guoce Internation Convention & Exhibition Center (PC)

  • NUO Swimming Pool-NUO Hotel Beijing (EP)

Beijing-Based Band of the Year

  • Ember Swift (PC)

  • The Harridans (EP)

Beijing-Based Social Media Influencer of the Year

  • Rachel Meets China (PC)

  • Alex Ogden (EP)

Tattoo Artist of the Year

  • Jesse Xu (PC)

  • Chacha (EP)

Hotel Band/Performer of the Year

  • Soul Shake, Beersmith (PC)

Adventure/Day-Trip Organizer of the Year

  • Our Beijing (PC)

  • Beijing Hikers (EP)

Beijing-Based Photographer of the Year

  • Aaron Berkovich (PC)

  • Reign Concept (EP)

Weekly Hotel Night of the Year

  • Beersmith (PC)

  • Prototype (EP)

Dance Studio of the Year

  • Phoenix Dance (PC)

  • Salsa Fantastic (EP)

PC = People's Choice

EP = Editor's Pick

Congratulations to all the winners, and join us next year for the 2025 edition!

ThatsBeijingWechat.png


Lifestyle

