The votes have been counted and the results are in – it's at last time to announce the winners of the 2024 That's Beijing Lifestyle Awards!

Since 2014, the That's Beijing Lifestyle Awards has become one of the most prestigious nights of the year for Beijing's lifestyle industry, with thousands of votes cast for the many nominees.

From the finest shopping destinations to the most luxurious spas, the candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.



Some our esteemed past winners!

And, just like every year, the readers got to vote for their favorite gym, yoga studio, hair salon, DJ and more, giving them the credit they deserve.

Although we were not able to host an event this year due to unfortunate scheduling conflicts, we still have the plaques printed, polished, and ready to be delivered to our extraordinary winners!

The Winners



Now, without further ado, here's a full list of this year's splendid winners...

Massage Spa of the Year

Kocoon Spa (PC)

Yan Spa (EP)

Hotel Spa of the Year

Waldorf Astoria Beijing SPA (PC)

Chi, The SPA, China World Summit Wing, Beijing (PC)

MAHA Spa, MAHA Club & Residences, Chaoyang Park, Beijing (EP)

Hair Salon of the Year

maisonFL (PC)

Catherine de France (EP)

Outstanding Dental Care

King's Dental (PC)

Sunny Dental (EP)

Outstanding Health Service

Beijing United Family Hospital & Clinics (PC)

Raffles Hospital, Beijing (EP)

Yoga/Pilates Studio of the Year

Avisha Space (PC)

Taozi Tree Yoga (EP)

Outstanding Gym of the Year

Trainyard (PC)

Kerry Sports, Beijing (EP)

Comedy Night of the Year

The Comedy Citadel (PC)

Coded+ Stand Up Comedy Wednesdays (EP)

Fitness Studio of the Year

ActivForever (PC)

F45 Beijing (EP)

Wellness Studio of the Year

Mind Gym Lab (PC)

Shopping Destination of the Year

Qiankun Space (PC)

THE BOX (EP)

Boutique Hotel of the Year

Hotel Éclat Beijing (PC)

CHAO Sanlitun Beijing

Mandarin School of the Year

That’s Mandarin (PC)

Master Mandarin

Cultural Center of the Year

Our Beijing (PC)

San Wu Tang (EP)

Art Gallery of the Year

UCCA Center for Contemporary Art (PC)

Aotu Space (EP)

Live Music Venue of the Year

Modernista (PC)

CENTRO (EP)

Nightlife Promoter of the Year

Antidote (PC)

Alina Malysheva (EP)

Hotel Staycation of the Year

Regent Beijing (PC)

Pan Pacific Beijing (EP)

Event Organizer of the Year

WildKats (PC)

Team YOLO (EP)

DJ of the Year

Arquitect (PC)

Leo Furioso (EP)

Bartender of the Year

Artem Grishkov (PC)

Jason Huang- MO Bar, Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing (EP)

Hotel Pool of the Year

Young – Beijing Guoce Internation Convention & Exhibition Center (PC)

NUO Swimming Pool-NUO Hotel Beijing (EP)

Beijing-Based Band of the Year

Ember Swift (PC)

The Harridans (EP)

Beijing-Based Social Media Influencer of the Year

Rachel Meets China (PC)

Alex Ogden (EP)

Tattoo Artist of the Year

Jesse Xu (PC)

Chacha (EP)

Hotel Band/Performer of the Year

Soul Shake, Beersmith (PC)

Adventure/Day-Trip Organizer of the Year

Our Beijing (PC)

Beijing Hikers (EP)

Beijing-Based Photographer of the Year

Aaron Berkovich (PC)

Reign Concept (EP)

Weekly Hotel Night of the Year

Beersmith (PC)

Prototype (EP)

Dance Studio of the Year

Phoenix Dance (PC)

Salsa Fantastic (EP)

PC = People's Choice

EP = Editor's Pick

Congratulations to all the winners, and join us next year for the 2025 edition!







