The votes have been counted and the results are in – it's at last time to announce the winners of the 2024 That's Beijing Lifestyle Awards!
Since 2014, the That's Beijing Lifestyle Awards has become one of the most prestigious nights of the year for Beijing's lifestyle industry, with thousands of votes cast for the many nominees.
From the finest shopping destinations to the most luxurious spas, the candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.
Some our esteemed past winners!
And, just like every year, the readers got to vote for their favorite gym, yoga studio, hair salon, DJ and more, giving them the credit they deserve.
Although we were not able to host an event this year due to unfortunate scheduling conflicts, we still have the plaques printed, polished, and ready to be delivered to our extraordinary winners!
The Winners
Now, without further ado, here's a full list of this year's splendid winners...
Massage Spa of the Year
Kocoon Spa (PC)
Yan Spa (EP)
Hotel Spa of the Year
Waldorf Astoria Beijing SPA (PC)
Chi, The SPA, China World Summit Wing, Beijing (PC)
MAHA Spa, MAHA Club & Residences, Chaoyang Park, Beijing (EP)
Hair Salon of the Year
maisonFL (PC)
Catherine de France (EP)
Outstanding Dental Care
King's Dental (PC)
Sunny Dental (EP)
Outstanding Health Service
Beijing United Family Hospital & Clinics (PC)
Raffles Hospital, Beijing (EP)
Yoga/Pilates Studio of the Year
Avisha Space (PC)
Taozi Tree Yoga (EP)
Outstanding Gym of the Year
Trainyard (PC)
Kerry Sports, Beijing (EP)
Comedy Night of the Year
The Comedy Citadel (PC)
Coded+ Stand Up Comedy Wednesdays (EP)
Fitness Studio of the Year
ActivForever (PC)
F45 Beijing (EP)
Wellness Studio of the Year
Mind Gym Lab (PC)
Shopping Destination of the Year
Qiankun Space (PC)
THE BOX (EP)
Boutique Hotel of the Year
Hotel Éclat Beijing (PC)
CHAO Sanlitun Beijing
Mandarin School of the Year
That’s Mandarin (PC)
Master Mandarin
Cultural Center of the Year
Our Beijing (PC)
San Wu Tang (EP)
Art Gallery of the Year
UCCA Center for Contemporary Art (PC)
Aotu Space (EP)
Live Music Venue of the Year
Modernista (PC)
CENTRO (EP)
Nightlife Promoter of the Year
Antidote (PC)
Alina Malysheva (EP)
Hotel Staycation of the Year
Regent Beijing (PC)
Pan Pacific Beijing (EP)
Event Organizer of the Year
WildKats (PC)
Team YOLO (EP)
DJ of the Year
Arquitect (PC)
Leo Furioso (EP)
Bartender of the Year
Artem Grishkov (PC)
Jason Huang- MO Bar, Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing (EP)
Hotel Pool of the Year
Young – Beijing Guoce Internation Convention & Exhibition Center (PC)
NUO Swimming Pool-NUO Hotel Beijing (EP)
Beijing-Based Band of the Year
Ember Swift (PC)
The Harridans (EP)
Beijing-Based Social Media Influencer of the Year
Rachel Meets China (PC)
Alex Ogden (EP)
Tattoo Artist of the Year
Jesse Xu (PC)
Chacha (EP)
Hotel Band/Performer of the Year
Soul Shake, Beersmith (PC)
Adventure/Day-Trip Organizer of the Year
Our Beijing (PC)
Beijing Hikers (EP)
Beijing-Based Photographer of the Year
Aaron Berkovich (PC)
Reign Concept (EP)
Weekly Hotel Night of the Year
Beersmith (PC)
Prototype (EP)
Dance Studio of the Year
Phoenix Dance (PC)
Salsa Fantastic (EP)
PC = People's Choice
EP = Editor's Pick
