16 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food & Drink

Philippine Gourmet Festival at The Balcony, Grand Hyatt Beijing

Grand Hyatt Beijing Executive Chef Luca, in collaboration with guest chef Michelle Adrillana from the Philippines, invite you to embark on a tropical adventure for your taste buds – immersing you in the fiery island charm and the vibrant culinary seascape of the Philippines.

Adrillana brings a unique flare to Filipino cuisine using local flavors to enhance her modern take on traditional foods. She brings color and creativity to her dishes, as well as works to promote sustainability and awareness to the food industry.

Supported by the Philippine Embassy, guests who dine at The Balcony during the gourmet period will have a chance to win a special airline ticket！

November 29 – December 21

A la carte Phillipine gourmet menu available during lunch daily

Dinner buffet is available daily until December 21: RMB388/person

Tel: 010 6510 9024

Fb.reservation.beigh@hyatt.com

The Balcony, L2 Grand Hyatt Beijing, No.1 Dong Chang'an Avenue, Dongcheng

Slowboat's 12 Pints of Christmas

From December 5-20, celebrate the season with a festive beer journey at any Slowboat 12 stamps as you sip your way through our taps, and you'll be entered to win big prizes for your own Christmas party!

First place will win 20L keg of Drink Like a Fish Pilsner or You Dian Xiang Wheat Ale! Second and third place will receive a case of Slowboat beer to keep the cheer flowing! Join the holiday fun and make this season *hoppier* than ever!

December 5-20

All Slowboat locations

Music



Paddy O’Shea’s 17th Anniversary

Come celebrate Paddy’s turning 17! The Beijing institution will definitely put on a proper party to mark the occasion that you won’t want to miss! They’ll have a few surprises for you as well as freebies and live music by Chanel & Erin!

December 6, 10am-late

Free entry

Paddy O’Shea’s, No. 28 Dongzhimenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Plan B: Greatest Hits at Modernista



Get ready to kick off your Friday night with a touch of early Christmas cheer! Plan B is bringing their infectious energy to the stage, playing everything from 70s classics to 00s hits, guaranteed to get you moving and grooving. After the show, DJ Sira will keep the party going with her breathtaking beats – don't forget the late-night happy hour shots to keep the festive spirit flowing.

December 6, 9pm-late

Free entry

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Asia Techno Nights with CMT at Dada



Asia Techno Nights is a new project between Biliguudei Majesty label from Mongolia and Toxic Local Beijing label. Their main goal is to finally create a platform to support Asian artist in the region, with a brighter connection thru music, and share their different views of art. Don’t miss the first ever Asia Techno Night featuring CMT from Japan, Biliggudei from Mongolia, and Weng Weng from China.

December 6, 9pm-late

RMB70 before 11pm, RMB100 after 11pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

Mixture at Migas Mercado

Migas has got something very special lined up! Migas is teaming up with the Peng crew to bring you Mixture with Nicola Calbi straight from Italia. There will be a workshop from 9-10pm and then the party will continue till late!

December 6, 9pm-late

RMB150

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

This Is the Real Deal: Rock 'N Soul Night at Celestial



Get ready for a high-energy night as Real Deal takes the stage! With their explosive blend of rock, soul, and funk, they’ll have you dancing from the first note to the last. Real Deal is led by Greg Luttrell, who is an established singer, guitarist and harmonica player from the USA. He performed alongside such well-known pop bands. As a guitar teacher and Rock School instructor, he has been in demand for many years and continues to give private lessons and perform at festivals, clubs, bars and private parties all over China.

December 6, 9pm

Free entry

Celestial, 2F No.74 Dongsi Beidajie, Dongcheng

ByeByeDisco presents Flow to the Moon

This December, on the first Saturday of the month, Flow invites you to embark on a sonic journey beyond Earth’s gravity and Flow to the Moon. Take flight with an all-female lineup lighting up the stage. Featuring Sourtour, DJ 59, YO, and Tianshi, this stellar experience aligns with the moon’s cycle. Launching from ByeBye Disco, this matriarchal voyage anchors itself in music, transcending physical boundaries. Join them as they soar into the night.

December 7, 9pm-4am

RMB80

ByeByeDisco x BallRoom, UIC THE BOX L5, Chaowai Dajie, Chaoyang

Lifestyle

Gulou Christmas Market at The Factory

Father Christmas will be on hand to entertain the kids and keep the adults happy with mulled wine. The second floor will have DJs playing through the day and into the evening, couple that with a bar crawl of revelers passing through. The day will be packed with arts, gifts, handicrafts, kids’ workshops and much much more!

December 8, 1pm

Free entry

The Factory, No.135 Gulou Dong Dajie, Dongcheng

Rumble Salon: Astral Edition



Rumble in the Jumble invites you to a mystical bazar day woven with the wisdom of the Year of the Serpent! Their rumblers, in tune with astral energies, will guide you in fortifying your soul, mind, and body for the journey through 2025. Immerse yourself in a day of tranquility, enlightenment, and spiritual discovery with astral guidance, delicious Treats, perfumes and stones. In addition, there will be 10% discount on Side Street’s Menu!

December 8, 12-6pm

Free entry

Side Street, Building 28 No. 17 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Green Holiday Fair at MUSEUM in 798



Have yourself a very eco Christmas this year! MUSEUM welcomes you to their green themed festive fair where you’ll step into a vibrant world of organic and vegan delights, artisanal handicrafts and much more. Gather around their stage to enjoy live music and painting performances whilst sipping mulled wine and browse an array of stalls offering unique handcrafted gifts.

Come and show your support for eco-friendly and social enterprises, your talented local makers and creators and be good to yourself, your loved ones and the environment this Christmas!

To embrace and enhance a sense of Christmas and community spirit MUSEUM are also teaming up with neighbouring shops and restaurants to offer customers of the Green Holiday Fair special discounts for one day only!

December 15, 12-8pm



Free entry

MUSEUM, No. 1 Qixing Xi Lu, Jiuxianqiao Lu, 798 Art District, Chaoyang

BSB Shunyi Winter Fair & German Market

Join the British School of Beijing (BSB) Shunyi for their Winter Fair & German Market! Bring your family & friends along and enjoy a German Christmas Market with wooden huts outdoors. There’ll be vendors selling gift items and a selection of hot food and drinks, fresh waffles, mulled wine etc.

Their students’ musical performances and the lighting of the tree will add to the festive feel. Children can play games organized by our teachers and even have a chance to meet Santa! Try your luck in our Lucky Draw and you may win a prize.

December 7, 3-6pm

RMB10

The British School of Beijing (BSB) Shunyi, South Side, No. 9 An Hua Street, Shunyi

ICVS Christmas Party for Pets & Their People

ICVS is celebrating Christmas and hosting a party for Pets and their People. Bring family, friends and join in the fun at their annual Christmas party for pets, owners, pet rescuers and pet lovers. ICVS will give Christmas presents to all the Pets and their People at the party!

And be sure to join us for holiday merry-making and to enjoy delicious treats! Our friends from "Animonda" will be providing a Carny catered feast for cats. Penny's Studio will provide fresh food for dogs and all-natural Duck and Chicken jerky treats! Come meet fellow pet lovers and beautiful pets available for adoption.

December 7, 2-5pm

Free entry

International Center for Veterinary Services (ICVS), No. 13-16 Rong Ke Gan Lan Cheng Shang Jie, Fu Tong Xi Da Jie, Wangjing, Chaoyang

The Myth of the Present World at Linda Gallery

This art show will feature two unique artists. Jiang Shuo, lives in Austria but was born in 1958 in China. She is a pioneer among Chinese female sculptors in contemporary art. She is known for her engaging sculptures examining modern China's societal and cultural changes. Jiang’s art has been showcased internationally, with exhibitions in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Wu Shaoxiang, another influential artist from Austria, is acclaimed for blending traditional Chinese aesthetics with Western modernist techniques. His sculptures often highlight consumerism, identity, and globalization themes, creating a dialogue between history and the contemporary world.

December 2-31, 10am-6pm

Free entry

Linda Gallery, East Street, 798 Art Zone, Jiuxiangiao, Chaoyang

Vienna Calling at the Winners Gallery



Rudolf Fitz is renowned for his vibrant colors and innovative techniques, transforming Vienna's iconic architecture into a dynamic expression of urban life. His paintings not only reflect the rich history of this city, but also showcase its modern spirit, perfectly blending tradition and modernity. In his works Rudolf Fitz creates fictional realities, which are reflected in elements of old store fronts, letterings, and signs. He invites the audience into another era to awaken their childhood memories and desires.

December 2-25, 10am-7pm

Free to the public with a reservation. Scan the QR code below to book now!

Winners Gallery, 4F Sanlitun Mechanical and Electrical Courtyard No. 4 Gongti Beilu, Chaoyang

Last Adoption Fair 2024 at Beijing Riviera

Sadly, due to the harsh weather in winter, the upcoming adoption fair will be the last adoption event at Beijing Riviera in the year of 2024. Despite their utmost efforts to find solutions for outdoor activities in winter and to move the animals indoors, they have decided to temporarily suspend the event at Beijing Riviera. However, this does not mean that they stop striving. Winter is a time for us to gather our strength and to prepare for the blooming of spring in the coming year.

November 30-December 12, 11am-5pm

Riviera Clubhouse, No.1 Xiangjiang Beilu, Chaoyang

