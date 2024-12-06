6 Amazing Winter Trips to Take Around Asia

Enjoy exclusive deals! Join our

Travel News & Deals WeChat Group!

6-Day Siem Reap & Phnom Penh Cambodia Tour



Image courtesy of C Adventure

This five-day Cambodia tour includes the best of Siem Reap and the highlights of Phnom Penh.

Siem Reap is the gateway to the Angkor temple complex, covering the ancient capital city of Angkor Thom and the magnificent Angkor Wat. Hidden in the deep, a red temple Banteay Srei is waiting to be explored.



Experience the unique lifestyle of the locals who call Kampong Phluk Floating Village their home. Explore the tranquil waters as you discover the daily lives of the people who live on the water, and witness their unique customs and traditions.

Then, head to Phnom Penh and take in the Silver Pagoda, National Museum, Royal Palace and Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum; delve into both the glorious and the dark history of Cambodia.



8-Day Kathmandu, Chitwan, Pokhara Nepal Tour



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Nepal, known as 'the Himalayan nation,' is a country rich in biodiversity and cultures, making it an ideal destination for travelers seeking unique experiences.

The country's diverse traditions and landscapes offer something magical that will create a lifetime memories. From snow-capped mountains in the Himalayas to lush forests and green hillsides, as well as dense forests and cultivated lands, Nepal has a plethora of places to visit and things to do.

This trip includes a variety of activities, from cultural tours to natural exploration, jungle safaris, and visits to USESCO heritage sites.

One of the highlights of the trip is Kathmandu, a city full of culture and history that showcases Nepal's rich historical background. Kathmandu is known for its magnificent art and architecture, and visitors can explore the city's ancient temples and artistic monuments.

You'll also take in a jungle safari at Chitwan National Park and a tour of Pokhara City, providing opportunities to experience Nepal's natural beauty and diverse attractions.

3-Day Mount Siguniang Ice Climb





Image courtesy of C Adventure

Mount Siguniang Scenic Area, also known as the 'Four Sisters Mountain,' is a breathtaking wilderness destination in western Sichuan Province.

Located about 220 kilometers (136 miles) from Chengdu, it is a 4-hour drive to this pristine nature reserve near Rilong town in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture.

The area is renowned for its diverse landscapes, including the towering peaks of Mount Siguniang and three enchanting valleys: Shuangqiao Valley, Changping Valley, and Haizi Valley.

A haven for nature lovers, the region is known for its untouched beauty. The scenery features dramatic contrasts, from towering snow-capped peaks to serene blue skies, mysterious mist and clouds to ancient cypress forests and expansive alpine meadows.

And, of course, rushing waterfalls that turn into ice-climbing spots in winter. Perfect for adventurers and those seeking tranquility, this trip promises unforgettable experiences.

7-Day Yunnan: Dali, Shangri-la, Lijiang,

Jade Snow Mountain & Tiger Leaping Gorge



Image courtesy of C Adventure

If you’ve never been to Yunnan, this trip is the perfect introduction to the province’s rich culture, stunning landscapes, and vibrant local life. You’ll have the chance to immerse yourself in the daily routines of local people, explore iconic sites, and participate in unique cultural activities.

The trip starts in Dali, where you can walk through the cobblestone streets of its charming Ancient Town, before taking you to Erhai Lake and the traditional villages of Xizhou and Zhoucheng to see Bai minority architecture and culture, as well as taking part in tye-dyeing and partaking in a three-course Bai tea ceremony.

Then travel to Shangri-la, and Pudacuo National Park with its pristine lakes, meadows, and forests of this high-altitude haven; Dukezong Ancient Town & Guishan Park to discover Tibetan culture and history, and spin the world’s largest prayer wheel; Songzanlin Monastery, known as 'Little Potala Palace'; and world-famous Tiger Leaping Gorge where you can witness the dramatic scenery of one of the world’s deepest gorges.

Finally, head to Lijiang, where you can admire magnificent glacier-capped Jade Dragon Snow Mountain and its diverse ecosystems, as well as visit Baisha Old Town to view the famous Baisha murals, which showcase a blend of Tibetan, Naxi, Han, and Bai artistic influences.

The itinerary seamlessly combines cultural experiences, natural beauty, and historical landmarks, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to explore the essence of Yunnan in a single journey!

7-Day Kunming, Dali, Lijiang, Jade Dragon

Snow Mountain Yunnan Tour



Image courtesy of C Adventure



This trip offers an immersive journey through the scenic and cultural wonders of Yunnan Province.

Begin in Kunming, known as the 'City of Eternal Spring,' Explore picturesque Green Lake, a tranquil urban oasis surrounded by lush greenery and local activity. Then, visit the Stone Forest, a UNESCO World Heritage Site featuring dramatic limestone formations that resemble a petrified forest.

Travel to Dali Ancient Town, a beautifully preserved town with cobbled streets, ancient architecture, and vibrant local markets. In Xizhou, experience the Bai people’s rich culture by sampling their Three-Course Tea Ceremony, a traditional performance involving bitter, sweet, and final reflective teas. Visit Zhoucheng Village, renowned for its tie-dyeing techniques, and learn this centuries-old craft firsthand.

Stop for a view of the First Bend of the Yangtze River, where the mighty river dramatically curves. Marvel at Tiger Leaping Gorge, one of the world’s deepest canyons, and witness its roaring rapids set against majestic peaks. Continue to Dukuzong Ancient Town, a Tibetan-style town known for its cobblestone streets and vibrant prayer flags.

Explore Songzanlin Monastery, often called 'Little Potala Palace,' a stunning Tibetan Buddhist monastery with exquisite murals and architecture. Visit the serene Napa Lake, a seasonal wetland surrounded by grazing yaks and rolling hills. Conclude the day with a Tibetan family visit, offering an authentic glimpse into their traditions, hospitality, and cuisine.

Head to Lijiang Ancient Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its winding canals and Naxi ethnic culture. Visit the serene Black Dragon Pool, a park offering breathtaking views of Jade Dragon Snow Mountain

Explore the Dongba Museum to learn about the Naxi people’s unique Dongba script and traditions, and admire the Baisha Mural Paintings, centuries-old artworks depicting Tibetan, Naxi, and Han cultural influences.

Finally, take in Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, a towering, snow-capped peak. Visit Glacier Park and the stunning Blue Moon Valley, with its turquoise waters reflecting dramatic mountain vistas.

Enjoy the Impression Lijiang Show, a large-scale outdoor performance directed by Zhang Yimou, showcasing the rich ethnic cultures of the region with the mountain as a spectacular natural backdrop.

This trip blends stunning natural landscapes with vibrant ethnic cultures, offering a memorable experience of Yunnan’s rich heritage and breathtaking scenery.

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World + Siberian Tigers





Image courtesy of C Adventure

Experience the magical winter wonderland of Harbin, home to one of the four largest ice festivals in the world.

Witness the giant, lit-up ice sculptures of Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, intricately designed and glowing in vibrant colors. This annual festival is a spectacle of art and engineering, showcasing castles, towers, and monuments made entirely of ice.

Visit stunning Russian-style Orthodox church St. Sophia Cathedral, known for its Byzantine architecture and iconic green dome, a symbol of Harbin’s rich history and cultural fusion.

Stroll along this Central Street, or Zhongyang Dajie, a historic pedestrian street lined with old Western-style buildings, charming shops, and restaurants offering Russian and local delicacies.

Enjoy thrilling winter activities on the frozen Songhua River, including ice skating, sledding, and even winter swimming for the adventurous.

Head to Siberian Tiger Park and get up close with the majestic Siberian tigers, one of the world’s most endangered species.

This trip is a must for anyone eager to embrace the magic of winter in one of the most unique destinations in China!

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?



Contact Christy via email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image courtesy of C Adventure]