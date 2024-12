T+ Tickets: Christmas Shows, Silent Disco, Disney + More!

Featured Events

Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center

The Sound of Magic is a live symphonic journey through Disney’s most cherished songs and scenes, reimagined for an unforgettable night at New Bund 31.

With the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra on stage, this concert combines beloved Disney animation with new arrangements, creating a cinematic experience that takes fans through classics like Snow White, The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen, and Moana.

Expect a fresh medley of Disney’s greatest hits, weaving iconic moments and music into an immersive ride down memory lane and beyond. It’s a blend of nostalgia and discovery, capturing a century of Disney magic in a single, captivating evening.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Tue & Wed Dec 24 & 25, 7:30pm; RMB180-680

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 666 Haiyang Xi Lu, by Dongyu Lu, Pudong District 海阳西路666号, 近东育路

ALLSTAR Christmas Fight Night @ DEFGROUP Minhang

Every December, ALLSTAR Boxing host their final event of year! Celebrate Christmas with the most exciting white collar boxing party in Shanghai. Twenty bouts amazing shows from beginners to experienced amateur boxers, with fighters coming from local communities, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the US, UK, Russia and Ukraine. DJ, beers, cocktails, refreshments and raffles gifts available!

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Sat Dec 14, 3.30-8.30pm; RMB128-298, includes one drink

DEFGROUP, 1/F, Building A, 1855 Qixin Lu, by Baoming Lu, Minhang District 七莘路1855号A座1层, 近宝铭路

Immortal Fighting Spirit: INFIN Wrestling Live Show @ Modern Sky Lab



Experience history in the making as New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) arrives in China for the very first time!

On December 14, Shanghai will host the Antonio Inoki Memorial Event, uniting INFIN Pro Wrestling, NJPW, the Inoki Genome Federation (IGF), Dragon Fighting Wrestling (DFW), and the Hong Kong Wrestling Federation (HKWF) for a night honoring the legendary Antonio Inoki.

Don’t miss this unprecedented showcase of global talent, where wrestling giants and rising stars collide in a tribute to Inoki’s enduring legacy and indomitable spirit.

Be there for a thrilling night of action and witness wrestling history firsthand!

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat Dec 14, 7pm; RMB158-588

Modern Sky Lab, 3/F, Ruihong Tiandi, 188 Ruihong Lu, by Tianhong Lu 瑞虹路188号3楼, 近天虹路

Festivals & Parties

Silent Disco Winter Wonderland @ BFC

After successful runs this summer at Shanghai's Rock Bund Historical Building District, EKA Tianwu, and Columbia Circle, the Silent Adventures team are getting festive!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled Silent Disco tour of BFC's Winter Wonderland.

The new dance route and Christmas-themed music will immerse participants in the festive atmosphere, allowing them to lose themselves in a winter fairy tale as soon as they put on their headphones.

Take a journey between winter fairy tales and magical worlds, dancing amidst the scent of mulled wine at the Christmas market; passing by the roller skating rink in search of wizards from Hogwarts’ Great Hall; perhaps even encountering Santa Claus or sharing a laugh with Muggles in front of the Christmas tree.

Whether you’re a seasoned Harry Potter fan or a new participant, put on your Christmas gear and magical accessories to experience this winter’s exclusive surprises!

Tickets are RMB280. Scan the QR code to get yours now:





Dec 14-Jan 5, 4.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280

BFC, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路

Golden Hour NYE Party on the 91st Floor @ Park Hyatt



Step into a realm of unparalleled elegance and excitement and usher in the New Year with a celebration like no other: Golden Hour 2025 at the prestigious Park Hyatt hotel on 91st floor.

As the clock winds down to midnight, revel in the opulence of the 91st floor, where the city's heartbeat meets the stars above, as we welcome you to Shanghai’s most luxurious NYE party.

Elevate your experience to new heights at the iconic 5-star hotel perched on the 91st floor of the Shanghai World Financial Centre – the legendary 'Bottle Opener' with incredible 360 degree Shanghai panoramic views.

Get ready to dance under the city lights, revel in opulence, and witness the magic, as this countdown party promises to be an extraordinary journey, enveloped in seven plus hours of mesmerizing music, featuring a stellar lineup of eight DJs on two Stages ready to ignite the atmosphere.

Ticketing Details

Phase I - RMB788 ; Phase II - RMB888 ; Phase III - RMB988 ; Phase IV - RMB1,188 ; Phase V - RMB1,288

Ticket includes all night free flow of premium spirits, house wine, sparkling wine, along with free flow canapes and tapas, plus two-hours free flow Champagne.





Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Tue Dec 31, 9pm-3am; RMB788-1,288

Park Hyatt Shanghai, 79-93/F, Shanghai World Financial Center, 100 Shiji Dadao, by Dongtai Lu, Pudong District 上海环球金融中心79-93楼, 世纪大道100号, 近东泰路

Stage Shows



Blue Man Group @ ROJO Art Space

Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises.

Operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication.

Featuring a diverse mix of percussion instruments made of atypical objects, such as drums with paint sprays and an organ made of PVC pipes, expect a unique blend of music, technology, and humor.

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Until Dec 22, 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280-1,089

ROJO Art Space – Art Center Hall, 570 Huaihai West Road, Changning District 上海市长宁区淮海西路570号

British NSO New Year's Concert @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center

A very special New Year's Concert from the British National Symphony Orchestra, one of the most prestigious orchestras in the world.

Enjoy the following set list:

Glinka - Ruslan & Ludmilla Overture

Dvorak - New World Symphony

Strauss - Die Fledermaus Overture

Strauss - Cuckoo Polka

Puccini - O Mio Babbino

Gounod - Romeo et Juliette Juliets Aria (Soprano: Anna Wadell)

Strauss - Thunder and Lightning Polka

Strauss - Champagne Polka

My Fair Lady - I Could Have Danced All Night

Franz Lehar - Zigeunerliebe (Soprano: Anna Wadell)

Strauss - Blue Danube Waltzes

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:





Mon Dec 30, 7.30pm; RMB384-1,080

Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道

Ludwig² The King is Back @ Shanghai Culture Square



Ludwig² The King is Back tells the story of a fairytale king, Ludwig II, who ascended to the throne at the age of 18.

Deeply influenced by Wagner's operas, he loved art and pursued peace, and spent more than 10 years building Neuschwanstein Castle, hoping to make his fairytale come true, away from the chaos of political power and conspiracies.

Yet the king's actions intensifies the opposition's dissatisfaction, and they force a doctor to sign a certificate of mental illness, with mysterious tregedy ensuing.

With a large-scale orchestra of 65 people, gorgeous costumes and original musical artists, Ludwig² The King is Back will treat the audience to a grand, classical German musical feast, telling the dream and legend of the fairytale king.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:





Thu Dec 12-Sun Dec 15, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB680-1,080

Shanghai Culture Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu, Huangpu District 复兴中路597号,近陕西南路

BEIDOU @ Shanghai International Dance Center

BEIDOU is the first work of Shanmian Theater with a proscenium stage. Choreographed by Geng Zibo, the director of the acclaimed dance theater works MAD WORLD and SECRET WORLD, it is performed with prominent dancers from ZiBo Dance Theater.

BEIDOU constructs a mysterious universe that is both distant and close, with plain but profound body language.

Inspired by the faith in the Big Dipper, one of the oldest constellations in Chinese astronomy, the story narrates the journey of a Polaris youth who, after a nightmare of falling through the Big Dipper, transcends reality and himself in a perilous quest to reclaim the Big Dipper.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat & Sun Dec 14 & 15, 7.30pm; RMB252-342

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Casanova @ Shanghai Culture Square



Based on Matteo Strukul's bestselling book Giacomo Casanova - La Sonata Dei Cuori Infranti, the Italian original musical Casanova celebrates Venice and tells the saga of her most famous son, Giacomo Casanova.

The musical is created and produced by Red Canzian, composer and bass player of the legendary Italian band POOH, and featuring costume design by award-winning designer Stefano Nicolao Atelier.

The show's Italian-inspired songs and dances, combined with beautiful historic costumes and scenes, bringing the splendor of 18th century Venice to life.

Giacomo Casanova himself is brought to life by internationally acclaimed performer, singer and actor Gian Marco Schiaretti, back to an Italian title for the first time in 13 years, after playing in international productions of Notre Dame de Paris, Don Juan and more around the world.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:





Fri Dec 20-Sat Dec 28, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080

Shanghai Culture Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu, Huangpu District 复兴中路597号,近陕西南路

The Nutcracker @ Shanghai International Dance Center







Co-produced by Shanghai Ballet and Shanghai Grand Theatre, The Nutcracker is based on the original story, with Victorian scenery, fantasy magic and folk dance, but with Chinese elements to give the audience a new and fresh angle at this classic Christmas ballet.

Expect an immersive experience, with innovative costumes, lavish sets, stunning multimedia effects, and a few surprises in this romantic winter wonderland, all backed by a performance history that highlights Shanghai’s rising influence in the ballet world.

Perfect for lovers of ballet, families, and anyone up for a new take on this Yuletide classic.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Tue-Sat Dec 24-28, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,734

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Swan Lake @ Yunjian Theater

A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

This is your chance to see it performed by some of the finest dancers in the world, the award-winning Moscow Ballet Company.

The performance runs just one night, Sunday December 29, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB168-408.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:





Sun Dec 29, 7.30pm; RMB168-408



Yunjian Theater, No. 69, Lane 6, Renmin Nan Lu, Songjiang District 松江区人民南路6弄69号

Swan Lake @ Shanghai International Dance Center



A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form – or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

This version is staged by Shanghai Ballet, and features a 'Swan Ocean' of 48 dancers.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Tue Dec 31, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,734

Wed Jan 1, 2pm; RMB180-1,734

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Notre Dame de Paris @ Shanghai Culture Square



Based on the acclaimed novel by Victor Hugo, Notre Dame de Paris tells the story of the bell-ringer cathedral Quasimodo and his tragic love for the beautiful gypsy Esmeralda.

This musical features the unforgettable music composed by Richard Cocciante with lyrics by Luc Plamondon, and lively expresses the whole of life, history and fate of the original novel with its magnificent scenes and energetic performances by an international ensemble of singers, dancers and acrobats.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:





Fri Jan 3-Mon Jan 27, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080

Shanghai Culture Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu, Huangpu District 复兴中路597号,近陕西南路

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai @ Shanghai Circus World



Acrobatics, dance, theater and even extreme sports – long-running Shanghai multimedia spectacular Era's second season is in full swing at Shanghai Circus World.



The latest show, Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai, is a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, featuring a completely new storyline and scenes, thrilling acrobatic skills, magnificent stage effects and the latest technologies.

Fans of the first season of Era, which attracted more than 5 million visitors over its 15-year run, will also be happy to hear they retain some of the classic attractions too, such as the bowl balancing act and thrilling, white-knuckle motorbike ball finale.



Tickets

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai is on at the following times:

Mon-Fri, 7.30pm

Sat & Sun, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced RMB380-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Shanghai Circus World, 2266 Gonghexin Lu, by Guangzhong Xi Lu 共和新路2266号, 近广中西路

Walking Tours

GPS Walks

GPS Walks is a walking tour WeChat mini-program which uses your location to play commentary automatically, so that while you walk you can listen and focus on your surroundings.

You can start your walk at any time and stop whenever and wherever you like, for as long as you like. You don’t even need to hit pause; when you start moving again, the playback will continue.

You can follow your progress on a map, but the commentary also gives you directions, so you don’t need to be glued to your screen.

They currently have seven walks online, each one lasting around one-and-a-half hours. On each tour there are some well known and famous places, and great photo opportunities, but also some hidden gems tucked away for people to discover.

The aim is to pick out the stories that bring a bit of Old Shanghai to life, and go a little bit deeper than the dry statistics there might be on the plaque on the outside of a building.

READ MORE: Shanghai's Revolutionary New GPS Walking Tours



Price: Each walk is RMB60 individually, or RMB99 for a one day unlimited pass, and RMB149 for a two day unlimited pass.

Languages: Chinese, English, French, and German.

Scan the QR code for the GPS Walks WeChat Mini Program:

Food & Drink



The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

Festive Seasonal Packages To-Go

Maple Glazed Turkey 8-9kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Garden Vegetable, Apple & Onion Stuffing, Sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Cranberry Sauce, Giblet Sauce

Walk-in ¥1,288

Early Bird ¥1,030

Orange Glazed Whole Roasted Duck 2kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Garden Vegetable, Apple & Onion Stuffing, Sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Cranberry Sauce, Giblet Sauce

Walk-in ¥688

Early Bird ¥550

Honey Mustard Baked Ham 5kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Garden Vegetable, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Raisin Jus

Walk-in ¥1,388

Early Bird ¥1,100

Herbal Slow Cooked Lamb Leg 3kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Garden Vegetable, sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Gravy

Walk-in ¥1,188

Early Bird ¥950

Slow Roast Beef Prime Rib 3kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Garden Vegetable, Truffle Mash Potato, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Gravy

Walk-in ¥1,888

Early Bird ¥1,510

Crispy Roast Pork Belly 2.5kg

Includes: Brussels Sprouts, Garden Vegetable, sautéed Assorted Mushroom, Baked Baby Cajun Potato, Gravy

Walk-in ¥688

Early Bird ¥550

Order Now!

*Available November 11 to January 1. All orders must be placed at least two days in advance and picked up at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai Gift Shop

20% Off @ Tacolicious



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Tacolicious strives to push the boundaries, with in-house made fresh ingredients of fusion tacos, surrounded by a steady hip hop beat and heavily poured drinks.



Fan favorites at Tacolicious include the Fried Fish Tacos, the Steak Asado and – of course – the Grilled Shrimp.

On the drink side, a full bar compliments and highlights the fun atmosphere of Tacolicious, with their very popular Silver Coin Margarita, selection of frozen margaritas, fresh fruit daiquiris, secret shots, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-them specials on esoteric shots like Fernet Branca to the ever-popular Michelada.

Now you know about all that Tacoliciousness, have we got a deal for you – for a limited time only, we're selling RMB100 vouchers for Tacolicious for just RMB80.

Scan the QR code below to get yours now:

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

40% Off @ Mignon 9

Mignon 9 is a trendy Parisian style restaurant on Wuyuan Lu, a tribute to the classic wine bistros of France, lending even more of a Paris backstreet feel to the already leafy-green, tree-lined roads of the former French Concession.

On T+ we are selling Mignon 9 coupons with a value of RMB200 for just RMB120 – a discount of 40%!

Get yours now by scanning the QR code below:

Mignon 9, No.71 Wuyuan Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu, 五原路71号, 近乌鲁木齐路

Selected Packages @ Perry's Kangding



Perry's on Kangding Lu has the above special deals on offer every night of the week!

You need to purchase them ahead of time though – scan the QR code below to buy the one of your chosing:

Daily, 7pm-3am

Perry's, 978 Kangding Lu, by Yanping Lu, Jing'an District 康定路978号, 近延平路

Comedy



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed Dec 11, 7.30pm, RMB138

Fri Dec 13, 8pm, RMB168

Sat Dec 14, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Dec 14, 7.30pm, RMB380

Wed Dec 18, 7.30pm, RMB138

Fri Dec 20, 8pm, RMB168

Sat Dec 21, 2pm, RMB150

Tue Dec 24, 8pm, RMB168

Thu Dec 26, 7.30pm, RMB120

Sat Dec 28, 2pm, RMB150

Wed Jan 1, 7.30pm, RMB380

Fri Jan 3, 8pm, RMB168

Sat Jan 4, 7.30pm, RMB380

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄,新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Art Shows

The Pet Show @ Fotografiska Shanghai



'The Pet Show,' which will open soon on December 7, will showcase works by 24 artists that have all chosen to portray pets in different ways, the common factor being the great love the artists have for the pets.

With this exhibition, Fotografiska want to celebrate and acknowledge our constant companions, and their presence in art and popular culture. Our mutual dependence leads to the question, “Who owns whom?”

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Mar 9, 10.30am-11pm; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Elizaveta Porodina | UN/MASKED @ Fotografiska Shanghai



"It is dedicated to this 'stranger side' in all of us, to that uncovered color in your kaleidoscope." Elizaveta Porodina

Following the show in Fotografiska Stockholm, Berlin and New York, Elizaveta Porodina will bring her latest exhibition 'UN/MASKED' to Shanghai, inviting Chinese audience to step into her abstract and surrealist photographs reflecting her inner world, and to experience an exploration of their own inner-self.

The artworks in the show examine the way we present ourselves to others and the many aspects of our personalities we hide away.

"It’s about the personas that we put on," Porodina explains, "and the masks and the layers that we are creating to make other people’s, or our own experiences of life, easier and more graspable for ourselves."

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Feb 16, 10.30am-11pm; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

'Three in One' by Li Weiyi @ Fotografiska Shanghai

By deconstructing everyday objects from the real world and reassembling seemingly irrelevant elements, artist Li Weiyi not only breaks free from the constraints of conventional forms, but also challenges the boundaries of viewers' visual and cognitive experiences with her unique perspective.

'Three in One' is an exhibition that questions and reflects on the relationships between art, life, and self-awareness.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Jan 12; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

'Sweet Dreams' by Chen Wei @ Fotografiska Shanghai

Artist Chen Wei has increasingly extended his practice to the exhibition site, continuously employing various media such as video, sound, and installation to reshape the possibilities of narrative images through scenario re-enacting.



Through multidimensional artistic expression, he creates a space for thinking, inviting the viewers to rethink how to establish one’s own sense of time and the integrity of an individual in a technology-driven society.

Showcasing a set of new artworks by the artist created for this occasion, the exhibition is presented in a theatrical format that draws the viewers into a fragmented time-space of interwoven virtual and reality, focusing on the screen-dominated nature of contemporary life.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Jan 12; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Digital Jester @ Fotografiska Shanghai



Digital Jester: A Grotesque Carnival in Binary Code is the latest solo exhibition by Italian artist Pietro Privitera, showcasing his innovative digital assemblages.

The exhibition explores our emotional connections with technology while playfully confronting irrational fears surrounding artificial intelligence.

With Academic Advisor Andrea L. Baldini and Coordinator and Design Advisor Monica Bonini, the exhibition presents a rich tapestry of the grotesque, where humor intersects with the uncanny, reflecting the absurdity of our anxieties in the digital age.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Jan 5, 10.30am-11pm; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska Shanghai

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Want to Sell Tickets on T+ ?

