Ultimate Guide to Festive Feasting in Shanghai

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

Why spend hours in the kitchen when you can savor every moment of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays putting on the Ritz?



This year, entrust The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai's culinary team of professional chefs to do the heavy lifting for you so you can kick back and enjoy the holidays with family and friends.

Portman's Restaurant is offering several takeaway and dine-in deals so you can choose what best fits your needs.

And for That’s Shanghai readers, if you order through the below QR code, you can take advantage of some unbeatable deals!

Portman's, 1/F, Portman Ritz-Carlton, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu, Jing'an District 南京西路1376号上海波特曼丽思卡尔顿酒店1层, 近西康路

Bella Vita



Celebrate the festive season with Bella Vita! Indulge in their Turkey Festive Menu, crafted for 8-10 guests and paired with two premium wines. Reserve seven days in advance to secure yours!

Bella Vita also have the above selection of panettone on offer.

Now Until Dec 25; RMB2,999

Bella Vita, 555 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路555号, 近西康路

Cages



Cages is offering a selection of holiday spreads, to be enjoyed in-house, at home, or pefect for work events.

Until Dec 30

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Zeitgeist & Zeitgeist Bites

At Zeitgeist the above menu is available lunch and dinner from December 24 to 26 at RMB288.

Dec 24-26; RMB288

They also have the above dishes available, with the Goose and Wellington available for home deliver. One day advance booking required.

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu, Jing'an District 海防路537号, 近西康路

Zeitgeist Bites, Lidoway, C2-158 1361, Xiewei Lu 徐泾镇 谢卫路1361号1层 C2-158

To-Go

Azul

Plenty of options from those fine folk at Azul, just be sure to place your order 48 hours in advance.

Until Dec 31

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号, 2楼

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai



Gourmet presents 'Turkey to Go.' This festive period, gather with family and friends over a feast of roasted turkey or ham from Gourmet.

French Executive Chef Olivier Pistre has selected the season’s ingredients and crafted a selection of sauces, garnishes and side dishes that will complete your Thanksgiving dinner or celebration feast.

Tender turkeys weighing between 5-7kg or 8-10kg have been specially selected for the roast turkey sets, ideal for 4-6 or 6-8 persons respectively.

Marinated with rich spices and filled with bread and goose liver, or bread, apple and apricot stuffing, each turkey is meticulously roasted to a glistening golden color with tender fragrant meat.

There are also other festive delicacies such as Roasted Bone-In Ham and Roasted New Zealand Lamb Leg.

Roasted Turkey Sets are priced from RMB 1,288 per set

Available for pick up from Nov 18 Dec 31. Free delivery to addresses within 10km for purchases over RMB1,500.

Reservation three days in advance is required. To order, please call 21-6882 8888 ext. 270

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Mingshang Lu, Pudong District 富城路33号, 近名商路

Epermarket



Epermarket is here to ensure your holiday is nothing short of spectacular! Explore an array of holiday meal sets, indulgent Yule logs, festive Christmas chocolates, and a selection of fine wines and bubbly to complement the celebration. Let's kick off the holiday festivities in style!

Plus with Epermarket’s Roast Turkey sets, look out for free gifts of wine and Christmas Stollen to make your day even more festive and fun!

Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

With over 30 years of expertise in roasting turkeys, Executive Chef Otto has been perfecting his craft at Kerry Hotel since 2012.

His juicy and delicately flavored turkeys are paired with rich gravy and homemade cranberry sauce, creating a must-have centerpiece for any holiday gathering.

1. Turkey Hamper – RMB1,988

Serves: 10-12 persons, 8-10kg

Includes: Roasted Whole Turkey, Chestnut & Raisin Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce & Gravy Sauce, Mashed Potatoes, Spice Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Honey & Cinnamon Roasted Carrots, Brussels Sprouts with Sautéed Bacon, Braised Red Cabbage, Walnut Bread Roll, Los Altos Cabernet Sauvignon

2. Roasted Whole Turkey – RMB1,788

Serves: 10-12 persons, 8-10kg

3. Longjiang Tomahawk A3 – RMB1,488

Serves: 3-4 persons, 1.3-1.5kg

4. Roasted Australian Rib-eye – RMB998

Serves: 6-8 persons, 1.5-1.6kg

5. Honey Roasted Ham – RMB799

Serves: 6-8 persons, 2.5-3kg

6. Roasted Turkey Leg (6 pcs) – RMB338

Book: For more details, please call +86 21 6169 8886

To ensure optimal temperature and freshness, the Kerry Hotel team offers express home delivery to Pudong and Jing’an areas.

Until Dec 31

Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu, Pudong District 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路

Café Gray Deluxe



Café Gray Deluxe is excited to bring you a sumptuous roasted festive turkey, perfect for sharing with your loved ones.

The Holiday Turkey comes with all the traditional trimmings, ensuring a memorable dining experience.

Weight: 8-10kg (serves 8-10 people)

Accompaniments: Traditional Stuffing, Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon, Rosemary Baby Potatoes, Honey Glazed Baby Carrots, Cranberry Sauce, Turkey Gravy

Takeaway Dates: November 15 to January 4

Please book at least 48 hours in advance to ensure availability, by telephone 021 3216 8088 or email cafegray@themiddlehousehotel.com

Nov 15-Jan 4; RMB988

Café Gray Deluxe, The Middle House, 3/F, 366 Shimen Yi Lu, by Weihai Lu, Jing'an District 石门一路366号3楼, 近威海路

Geneva



Geneva are offering turkeys to go at 6kg and 8kg, both of which come with all the traditional sides. You need to reserve four days in advance though. Scan the QR code to book yours now.

RMB1,488-1,788

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Chez JOJO

Lots and lots of magnifique offerings from Chez JOJO – be sure to order two days in advance.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, near Changle Lu, Xuhui District 悟锦大楼3楼, 富民路291号, 近长乐路

The Anandi Hotel & Spa

Celebrate the holiday season with The Anandi Hotel & Spa Shanghai’s exquisite festive gift boxes, perfect for sharing joy with family and friends. Available to January 1, these culinary delights feature:

Classic Roasted Turkey (9–10kg) with all the trimmings, including cranberry sauce and turkey gravy (RMB1,688).

Slow-Roasted Bone-in Beef Short Ribs (2–3kg) paired with rich red wine and black pepper sauces (RMB1,488).

Santa’s Honey Glazed Ham (5–6kg) complemented by caramelized pineapple and honey mustard sauce (RMB1,388).

Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance, with delivery available within 10 kilometers or pickup directly from the hotel.

Make this festive season unforgettable with Anandi’s luxurious culinary offerings. For reservations, call +86 021 22279577.

The Anandi Hotel & Spa Shanghai, 7 Linhong Lu, by Fuquan Bei Lu, Changning District 临虹路7号, 近福泉北路

Dine-In



Azul

With a bouncy castle and clown, Azul SKL's Christmas Eve brunch is gonna be a great one for families.

Dec 24, 11am-4pm; RMB200

Azul SKL, Shankang Li, Building 6, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

Then, on Christmas Eve evening and both sittings Christmas Day, and at both Azul venues, the above five-course Latin style menu is just RMB298.

Dec 24, 5-9pm; RMB288

Dec 25, 12-3pm & 5-9pm; RMB288

Azul SKL, Shankang Li, Building 6, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号, 2楼

Colca



Over at Colca, celebrate in Peruvuan style with the above eight-course sharing menu looking like a rather tasty proposition.

Dec 24 & 25, 5-9pm; RMB328

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉

BNC

Get your family and/or friends together and make a party of it at BNC, with a festive spread and discounts for groups of 10 or more. Please reserve at lease one day in advance.

Until Dec 31, RMB188-198

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号, 近昌平路

Abbey Road



Abbey Road have the above Christmas menu available all day from December 19 to 31.

Dec 19-31, 11am-10pm; RMB198

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Chez JOJO

This holiday season, head to Chez JOJO on Yongjia Road and Fumin Road for an unforgettable dining experience.

They are offering two exclusive menus for Christmas and New Year’s Eve:

5-Course Menu: 628 RMB per person

4-Course Menu: Featuring a seafood platter to share as a starter, for 988 RMB per person

Enjoy exceptional dishes, a festive atmosphere, and warm hospitality at Chez JOJO. Book your table today for a memorable evening!

Dec 24 & 31, from 5.30pm

Dec 25 & Jan 1, All Day

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, near Changle Lu, Xuhui District 悟锦大楼3楼, 富民路291号, 近长乐路

The Pearl

Mrs Claus (Cocosanti) welcomes you to a hearty Christmas feast, prepared none other than Chef Elf Lung himself, complete with a full buffet of big fresh roasted juicy turkey, seven-spiced salmon, full selection of fixings and bit of mulled wine for a hint of debauchery.

And what is a Christmas evening without some festive entertainment? Mrs Claus will be inviting a delightful group of North Pole friends to entertain you all. Expect to be regailed by Christmas classics that will make you feel at home and all warm and fuzzy.

Bring your friends and family. On this eve, don’t worry about any coal stuffed in your stocking, only worry about the delicious meal piled high on your plate.



After all, you know what they say: when the jolly man’s away, the naughty folk will play.



As special gift, this year everyone is invited to stay after dinner for the Red Stars’ Beatles and British Invasion concert!

Tue & Wed 24 & 25, Doors 6pm, Show 7.30pm; RMB398

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Cages

This year, Cages Jing'an is bringing you two incredible Christmas Brunch Buffets! Head along with family and friends for a special holiday feast.

Indulge in classic holiday flavors, including Cages' Signature Smoked Angus Prime Rib, Glazed Ham, Smoked Brisket, Pork Ribs, and much more to get you in the festive spirit.

And don't forget to bring the little ones! They’ve got Cookie Decoration starting at 1pm, plus a giant bouncy castle to keep them entertained!

RMB268 per adult without drinks

RMB328 per adult with free flow beer, sparkling wine, house wine, soft drinks and bottled juice

50% off for kids between 1.1m and 1.4m, free for kids under 1.1m

Dec 22 & 25, 11am-4pm; RMB268-328

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

SAGA City of Light Show │ Brasserie Lumière

This holiday season, SAGA City of Light invites you to Brasserie Lumière for an unforgettable French-inspired Christmas celebration.

Indulge in a luxurious five-course dinner featuring expertly crafted dishes that blend premium ingredients with artistic flair, creating a feast for both the eyes and the palate.

The Christmas package includes a bottle of wine or sparkling wine and a ticket to the mesmerizing SAGA City of Light show, offering a complete festive experience.

For dining reservations, please call 400-613-1310.

Dec 24, 25 & 31, 6-7.30pm & 7.30-9pm; RMB486

Brasserie Lumière, 88 Caobao Lu, by Liuzhou Lu 漕宝路88号, 近柳州路

Cotton's



Cotton's have two special menus on offer. The above brunch menu...

Until Dec 31, 11am-3pm; RMB298 adult, RMB98 kids

... and the above festive feast available December 24 and 25.

Dec 24 & 25, All Day; RMB398

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

Jade On 36 Restaurant

At the top of the hotel, Jade On 36 Restaurant beckons with its promise of exceptional flavors paired with breathtaking views of the city.

Created by French maestro, Executive Chef Olivier Pistre, the Festive Dinner Experience is a veritable feast of culinary artistry. The seven-course menu captures the essence of Christmas dining, transforming each dish into an event unto itself.

Imagine duck foie gras terrine paired with duck leg confit and served with miniature pickles bejeweling the plate. There’s a gratinated crab, meat served in the shell with capers that cut through the richness of the hollandaise and amoricaine sauce.

Quality ingredients are expertly elevated with innovative touches in the venison loin, accompanied by an indulgent celeriac remoulade.

And amongst the deserts there’s a playful take on texture and flavor in the chocolate tart served two ways, one hot, one cold, and with just a hint of Chinese rice wine.

Throughout December there’s also a new weekend semi-buffet brunch offering, with two courses served a la carte along with an overwhelming buffet station of appetizers, oysters, Iberian jamon, and desserts.

It’s food expertly conceived and prepared, and a festive treat not to be missed.

Christmas 7-Course Set Dinner

Dec 24-26, 5.30-10.30pm

RMB988 per person

New Year 7-Course Set Dinner



Dec 31 & Jan 1, 5.30-10.30pm

RMB1,288 per person

Festive Semi-Buffet Brunch

Every Weekend and Jan 1, 11am-3pm

RMB488 per person

YICAFE



A buffet like no other awaits at YICAFE, a global culinary extravaganza where chefs from Europe, the Middle East, India, South East Asia and diverse regions of China combine to showcase their passions for the flavors of their homelands.

Authenticity rules supreme, with Middle Eastern shawarma and mezze, as well as Indian curries, satay and rendang from Malaysia; bountiful dishes from every part of China; Japanese sushi, sashimi and street food offerings, as well as a fine array of seafood and carved meats.

The list goes on and on, but in the Christmas and New Year buffets there’s even more to sample. Delicious turkey, brined overnight to guarantee the most succulent of textures is served with a medley of seasonal trimmings.

There will be an elaborate whole tuna centerpiece expertly prepared by chefs, and slow roasted bone in beef rib.

With a plentiful supply of drinks, including gluhwein, there’s surely no better place to for festive feasting and family gathering.

Daily until Dec 30 (except 22, 24, 25), 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30-9.30pm

Weekday Lunch RMB324 per person net

Weekend Brunch RMB487 per person net

Christmas Brunch, Dec 22 & 25 RMB588 per person net

Christmas Dinner, Dec 22 & 25 RMB688 per person net

New Year Brunch, Jan 1, RMB688 per person net

New Year Dinner, Dec 31 & Jan 1, RMB688 per person net

Includes free flow house wine and beer

YISEA



For those seeking a departure from the standard festive turkey dinner, take a trip to the shores of Japan by stepping into YISEA. For Christmas they are presenting a Japanese seven-course kaiseki set menu.

Snow crab, abalone, a delicate dish of scallop and monkfish liver start the show, complemented by chef’s own handmade tofu, silken and creamy.

Next up, you’re treated to an exquisite Sashimi platter featuring the delicate sweetness of salmon, toro and sea bream. M9 Wagyu steak is served teppanyaki style, table side.

Follow that up with a snow crab and udon noodle hotpot to banish the winter chills, this is the ultimate alternative to traditional Christmas dinner.

Dec 24, 25, 26, 31, & Jan 1, 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30-10pm

Deluxe Set RMB388 per person

Premium Set RMB588 per person

Luxury Set RMB988 per person

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Mingshang Lu, Pudong District 富城路33号, 近名商路

The Westin Bund Center Shanghai



Brunch at The Westin Bund Center Shanghai is nothing short of a Shanghai institution – for many a year The Stage restaurant has set the gold standard in the city.

Under the expert eye of Culinary Director Adam Lin, the buffet is spread out like a gourmand’s atlas, presenting a stunning selection of top-tier food and offering a wonderfully varied selection.

Entertainment is truly second to none. Between live music from a 14-piece orchestra and acrobats performing jaw-dropping feats center stage, there’s hardly a moment to catch your breath.





For the festive season the experience reaches new heights with some specially crafted events to bring in the Christmas cheer.

Special Themed Sunday Brunches

Sundays, 11.30am-2.30pm

December 1 – Nutcracker Bubbly Brunch

December 8 – Warm Winter Brunch

December 15 – Joyful Brunch

December 22 – Santa Brunch

RMB695 net per person with free-flowing Champagne

RMB578 net per person without free-flowing Champagne and alcoholic beverages

RMB308 net per child (4-12 years)

Kids under 4 years dine for free

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet



Tuesday December 24, 6-10pm

Includes: 4-hours free flow Champagne, selected cocktails & beverages

Early Bird Presale RMB798 net per person

Special Presale 2nd Stage RMB898 net per person

Door Price RMB998 net per person

Child (4-12 years) RMB368 net

Christmas Day Brunch

December 25, 11.30am-2.30pm

RMB798 net per person with 3-hours of free flow Champagne

RMB698 net per person without Champagne and alcoholic beverages

RMB368 net per child (4-12 years)

New Year’s Eve Dinner

December 31, 6-10pm

RMB398 net per person with free-flowing Mumm Champagne & selected drinks

New Year’s Day Brunch

January 1, 11.30am-2.30pm

RMB798 net per person with 3-hours of free flow Champagne

RMB698 net per person without Champagne and alcoholic beverages

RMB368 net per child (4-12 years)

Reservations 021 6103 5048



The Westin Bund Center Shanghai, 88 Henan Zhong Lu, by Guangdong Lu, Huangpu District 河南中路88号, 外滩中心, 近广东路

Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Albero Spanish Restaurant | Le Petit Chef



Experience the magic of Le Petit Chef, the world’s smallest chef at just 58 mm tall, at Albero Spanish Restaurant. Combining 3D cinema with exquisite cuisine, this unique dining adventure promises an unforgettable journey for guests.

Dates: December 24, 25, 31

Times: 11.30am-2pm; 5.30-7.30pm; 8-10pm

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9196

Elements | Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Buffet



Celebrate the season with a festive buffet at Elements Restaurant, where award-winning dishes and a lively holiday atmosphere await.

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

Date: December 24

Time: 6-10pm

Price: RMB698 per adult, RMB388 per child (ages 6–12)

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9048

Christmas Day Lunch Buffet

Date: December 25

Time: 12-2.30pm

Price: RMB428 per adult, RMB214 per child (ages 6–12)

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9048

Christmas Day Dinner Buffet

Date: December 25

Time: 6-10pm

Price: RMB528 per adult, RMB188 per child (ages 6–12)

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9048

Acqua, Albero & Riverfront | Christmas Eve Themed Dinner Buffet: European Journey



Celebrate Christmas Eve with a luxurious buffet at Acqua Italian Restaurant, Albero Spanish Restaurant, or the Riverfront Room.

Guests will enjoy traditional Christmas dishes, festive ambiance, and the excitement of lucky draws.

Date: December 24

Time: 6-10pm

Price: RMB888 per adult, RMB388 per child (ages 6-12)

Venue: Acqua Italian Restaurant, Albero Spanish Restaurant, and Riverfront (2nd Floor)

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9192 or +86 21 3867 9196

Suntime Century Chinese Restaurant | Christmas Eve Set Menu



Celebrate Christmas Eve with a specially curated set menu at Suntime Century Chinese Restaurant.

Date: December 24

Time: 11.30am-2pm; 5.30-9.30pm

Price: RMB3,288 per table (4-6 people)

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9413

Acqua Italian Restaurant | Christmas Day 5-Course Dinner Set



Indulge in authentic Italian festive delicacies with a 5-course dinner crafted by the executive chef at Acqua Italian Restaurant.

Date: December 25

Time: 6-10pm

Price: RMB588 per person

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9192

Albero Spanish Restaurant | Christmas Day 6-Course Set Menu



Experience an authentic Andalusian Christmas with a 6-course menu featuring vibrant Spanish flavors at Albero. Highlights include Paella de Navidad and a festive dessert.

Date: December 25

Brunch Time: 6-10am

Price: RMB688 per person

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9196

Suntime Century Chinese Restaurant | All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum



Savor unlimited dim sum this Christmas Day at Suntime Century Chinese Restaurant.

Date: December 25

Time: 11.30am-2pm

Price: RMB198 per person

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9413



Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Dongyuan Lu, Pudong District 陆家嘴环路1288号, 近东园路



Fairmont Peace Hotel

Victor's Café

Until December 31, Victor's Café is offering an exclusive holiday dinner with a 7-8 pound slow-marinated, tender and juicy turkey, featuring homemade sausages and bacon.

The meal includes traditional sides, condiments, desserts, and a choice of Victor's salads or vegetables, starting at RMB1,888*, with a bottle of sparkling wine.

Victor's also offers a selection of festive pastries, creating a Christmas fairytale world.

For Victor's Café reservations, please call 021 6138 6887

Cathay Room

On December 22, follow the melodious music of the old jazz band and fully enjoy the joy and warmth of a festive brunch.

On December 24 and 25, the Cathay Room for a feast crafted by the Western kitchen team, with live-cooked main courses and a variety of Christmas-themed desserts, starting at RMB1,999* per person, including unlimited Cattier Brut Champagne.

Santa Claus will also arrive with surprises, making it a fun and colorful Christmas time.

For Cathay Room reservations, please call 021 6138 6881

*All the above prices are subject to a 16.6% service charge

Fairmont Peace Hotel, 20 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu 南京东路20号, 近中山东一路

Regent Shanghai on The Bund

Perched along the iconic Huangpu River, Regent Shanghai on The Bund invites guests to a festive season filled with charm and luxury. Offering breathtaking views of the historic Bund and the dazzling Pudong skyline, the hotel presents a range of curated dining experiences to celebrate the holidays in style.

Harmonia

Christmas Lunch Set Menu. From a serene four-course Christmas lunch (RMB688 per person) to a romantic six-course dinner (RMB1,288 per person), indulge in festive flavors against a stunning skyline backdrop.

Until Dec 25

Conde Bar

Christmas Dinner Set Menu (RMB2,888 for two). Amidst the glittering lights of both riverbanks, Conde Bar offers a romantic sensory journey. Delight in exquisite cuisine, fine wines, creating unforgettable festive memories.

Dec 21-25

Jin Lin

New Year Set Menu (RMB3,688 for four). Celebrate the festive season with Jin Lin’s signature Cantonese set menu, masterfully crafted by Chef Ting. Honor traditional Eastern flavours while experiencing a culinary journey rooted in authenticity and artistry.

Dec 24-Jan 1

For inquiries or reservations, please call: +86 (21) 6669 7590 / +86 (21) 6669 7591

Regent Shanghai on the Bund, 60 Huangpu Lu, by Tiantong Lu, Hongkou District 黄浦路60号, 近天潼路

