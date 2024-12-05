Be a Hero! Help Harbin SHS Animal Rescue

In a cold remote area of Harbin, over 1,400 abandoned and abused animals are being cared for by one nonprofit organization: Harbin SHS Animal Rescue.

SHS stands for Slaughterhouse Survivors; despite the fact dog meat has been outlawed in China for over four years, the black market is still going strong in Harbin and cities such as Yulin in southern China.



In 2023, a survey conducted by the Chinese polling company Suzhou Zhongyan Science and Technology Inc. found that 73% of Yulin’s residents still ate dog or cat meat.

Whether the dogs in Harbin SHS’s care were saved from the horrors of the black market dog meat trade, illegally farmed in inhumane conditions, or discarded puppies, their fate relies solely on the compassion and generosity of strangers.

Many of the other animals under their wing – including donkeys, foxes, and pigs – have been rescued from abuse, neglect, or abandonment, and thanks to the passion of Irish native Hayley Hayes, these kind creatures are being given the protection they deserve.

It all began with the spontaneous rescue of a handful of dogs from a local slaughterhouse back in 2016.

Hayes then founded Harbin SHS to help rescue, rehabilitate and re-home as many animals as possible – over 4,000 animals later, she is still dedicated to her mission.

The charity provides animals with medical care and social, mental, and physical rehabilitation to help them heal and ensure they no longer suffer at the hands of humans.

They also advocate for animal welfare through educational programs, public awareness, and by working with local authorities to enforce laws and close more dog meat restaurants.



However, they don’t approach the changes they hope to make from a place of cultural superiority – they understand how views towards animals vary around the world.

Harbin SHS just wants to provide a pathway for similar minded people to help save animals and a platform for the issues to be discussed.



The organization is composed of a small team of animal lovers, veterinary professionals and an essential network of Chinese locals fighting for the voiceless – although you might hear quite a bit of barking…

The workers who care for the animals on a daily basis adore them, and the animals adore them right back!

Harbin SHS is always looking for more volunteers to help them care for and relocate the animals. There are two different roles for volunteers: Freedom Flight Volunteers and Safehouse Volunteers.

Many of the animals in their care get adopted overseas, and Freedom Flight Volunteers help them get to their new homes or partner rescue organizations abroad.



If you are flying from Shanghai to the US, UK, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, or Germany, you can help them relocate a lucky dog or cat to a happy forever home!

If you live in another city and are willing to fly out of Shanghai, then they can also help you get there.

We helped bring a couple of doggies to Los Angeles – Harbin SHS took care of all the paperwork and made the transportation process easy.

Donations and the adopters cover the pet transportation fees. The animals just need heroes like you to help them get to a better life.



Safehouse Volunteers primarily assist in socializing and caring for the animals at the main facility.

Harbin SHS helps you organize your trip and provides a daily vegetarian lunch onsite – you won’t find any meat being served to humans there.

The winter in Harbin is a difficult time for many of the animals, so if you would like to help, learn more about how you can volunteer here.

Adopt



There are all sorts of dogs and cats looking for homes both in China and abroad. They don’t charge adoption fees, so the cost is purely to help provide transportation for your new furry best friend.

Harbin SHS also hopes to lift the stigma of being 'damaged' from rescued animals – as you can see from the before and after photos, these animals are grateful and happy when they find a better life.

If you are interested in adopting, you can learn more about their process here.

Donate



Harbin SHS is 100% funded by donations, the majority of which come from America and the UK. The donations pay for everything from medical care to relocation, and by contributing, you can help save these furry little lives!

We truly appreciate the staff and volunteers who put their efforts into the rewarding – but often heartbreaking – task of caring for all these disregarded animals.

If you are able to donate or help in any way, Harbin SHS Animal Rescue and the animals in their care will be forever grateful!

They accept donations through Paypal, Venmo, JustGiving, or on their website.

You can contact Harbin SHS Animal Rescue by emailing info@harbinshs.com or by clicking here.

Follow their furry fun and adventures on Instagram @slaughterhouse_survivors.

