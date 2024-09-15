20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in the GBA

Recommended

Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment



Get ready for an incredible journey at the 11th Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment in South China, where nature, culture, and creativity unite under the banner of environmental awareness. This month-long celebration, themed 'Tous sous le même ciel' (All Under the Same Sky), encourages us to come together, embrace sustainable living, and reflect on our shared responsibility to protect the planet. With an exciting lineup of events, including captivating exhibitions, cinematic masterpieces, engaging talks, and hands-on workshops, there's something for everyone to discover and enjoy.



Until December 2024

Various events and locations

Foshan



Diving Air Themed Afternoon Tea at Foshan Marriott Hotel

Foshan Marriott Hotel collaborates with Diving Air, drawing inspiration from the azure ocean to create a dreamy afternoon tea experience. Indulge in a meticulously crafted selection of exquisite treats, each as captivating as a deep-sea adventure. This underwater-inspired afternoon tea promises a visual and flavorful journey that will immerse you in a sea of indulgence. The package also includes access to the hotel’s popular infinity pool, offering a truly relaxing experience for two.



Price: RMB498/set

Until December 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86-1331831397

Lobby Lounge, 2/F, Foshan Marriott Hotel, No.38 Haibadong Road, Guicheng Street, Nanhai 佛山市南海区桂城街道海八东路38号

Christmas Eve Celebration at Cordis, Foshan, Lingnan Tiandi

Celebrate Christmas Eve in style at Cordis, Foshan, with a themed buffet dinner that brings together a delightful range of festive dishes and fine wines. Indulge in signature delights like cheese-baked lobster, premium Buddha Jumps Over the Wall, Christmas roasts, and homemade Christmas cakes. The event is filled with festive magic, featuring live performances, magic tricks, clowns, and a visit from Santa himself. Immerse yourself in a lively holiday atmosphere where music, laughter, and joy blend seamlessly into this unforgettable Christmas celebration.



Early Bird Price: RMB428/adult, RMB288/child, RMB1,088/2 adults & 1 child, before December 15, 2024

Now until December 25, 2024

For Reservations: +86757-8250 1218

Cordis, Foshan, Lingnan Tiandi, No.97 Renmin Road, Chancheng 佛山市禅城区人民路97号

Vision Switched Value Reconfirmed



Discover the transformative journey of artist Zeng Xi in this exhibition. From traditional oil painting to innovative mirror stainless steel canvases, Zeng Xi challenges the reliability of perception and the nature of truth in visual representation. Engage with his "second retina" works that invite viewers to reflect on the impermanence of images and the reconstruction of meaning in a modern context. Dive into a thought-provoking experience that questions the authenticity of what meets the eye and the reliability of the world shaped by images and landscapes.



Until December 6, 2024

Duende Art Museum, No.105, Building 1, Happy Coast, The OCT Harbor Plus, Shunde

Nan Feng Bei Xiang



Explore the 'Nan Feng Bei Xiang: Contemporary Chinese Painting Invitational Exhibition' at Tx Gallery, showcasing a blend of traditional and modern Chinese art. Discover the harmony of northern and southern artistic styles and the enduring charm of Chinese painting.



Until December 16, 2024

Tx Gallery, 603-607, 6th Floor, Building 11, Guangfo Shangcheng, No.7 Shugang Road, Guicheng Street, Nanhai 南海区桂城街道疏港路7号广佛上城11栋6楼603-607室

Happy Hour at Frida's Tacos & Bar



Join us for the ultimate Happy Hour experience! Enjoy draught beer and refreshing frozen margaritas in mango and lime flavors for only RMB20 per glass. Available every day from 5pm to 8pm. Don't miss out on this unbeatable deal—bring your friends and unwind with us!



Every day, 5pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86-18124802826

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Xin Tian Di), No.107 Fuxian Road, Chancheng 佛山市禅城区福贤路107号墨西哥餐厅

Dongguan

I Am Here! Witness of a City and 200 Million People

The Exhibition showcases Li Jinghu's art until January 2025. Experience the transformation of Dongguan through his creative lens.



Until January 22, 2025

Tang Museum, No.63 Wentang Taochang Road, Dongcheng Street, Dongguan 东莞市东城街道温塘陶厂路63号

Hong Kong



Selected RICHKAT Craft Beers 50% Off

Hosting or attending a party? Celebrate with a whole case of beer! Whether you're throwing a party or just attending one, make it even better by taking home a whole case of RICHKAT craft beer! For only HKD456 (originally at HKD912), you can grab a 24-can case of selected RICHKAT beers — perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying throughout the night. That's 50% off the original price, so you're getting an incredible deal! Don't miss out on this amazing offer!



From November 2024



RichKat Craft Brewing (Hollywood Road), 238 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan

RichKat Craft Brewing (Pottinger Street), 33-35 Pottinger Street, Central

Hong Kong WinterFest

Winter in Hong Kong is an enchanting time of year, when the shimmering skyline shines even brighter with festive displays. Immerse yourself in the spectacular Christmas Town at the WestK, featuring a sparkling Christmas tree and whimsical decorations set against the iconic Victoria Harbour. As night falls, the Winter Harbourfront Pyrotechnics will illuminate the city with stunning marine displays, followed by a joyous New Year Countdown Celebration and a magnificent fireworks spectacle. The holiday season brings a delightful array of experiences that elevate the city’s joyful spirit. Enjoy captivating events at popular attractions, special shopping offers, exclusive menus at top restaurants, themed tours and more! Join us at Hong Kong WinterFest for an unforgettable time with your loved ones!



Until January 1, 2025

For various venues, please check the details:

www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/hong-kong-winterfest.html

Hong Kong Tourism Board organizes these events

Pokémon GO City Safari: Hong Kong



For those seeking an urban adventure, Pokémon GO City Safari is coming to Hong Kong on December 7 and 8. Over two days, players can explore vibrant city landmarks and hidden gems while catching a variety of Pokémon, including event-exclusive ones. The Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza in Tsim Sha Tsui will also feature Pokémon-themed photo spots and souvenir booths that give out Pikachu and Eevee sun visors, making it a perfect outdoor activity for families and friends to enjoy during this cooler month.



December 7 & 8, 10am - 6pm

Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Various Venues

For Details: pokemongolive.com/en/events/citysafari-hongkong

Blckout AFRO Christmas



We celebrate Christmas Month with a dash of Afro Sounds, coming from your favourite Papa Santa Minou and international DJs GAMEBOÏ and ARTEM.



December 7, from 10pm

The Trilogy, 26/F, 45 Pottinger Street, Central

YHKCC International Fun Fair 2024 - Hall Show



The highly anticipated International Talent Show, featuring captivating performances by our talented students in dance and music. This annual sell-out event celebrates diverse cultures and artistic expressions, creating an unforgettable night of entertainment. Purchase your tickets as early as possible to ensure that you don’t miss this spectacular showcase of talent!



December 7, from 4pm

YMCA Of Hong Kong Christian College, 2 Chung Yat Street, Tung Chung

Island House Winter Festival



Taking place over the first three weekends in December, the Island House Winter Festival will feature a green market, fascinating upcycling workshops and tours of Island House’s incredible architecture and amazing arboretum. You’ll also discover new ways to integrate conservation and sustainable living into your daily life.



November 30, December 1, 7, 8, 14 & 15

Island House Conservation Studies Centre

58th Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo



Hong Kong’s biggest outdoor shopping extravaganza and carnival – the 58th Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo – features 11 thematic zones. The event gathers 900 outdoor booths, offering fantastic deals, price reductions, redemptions and promotions, with many prizes up for grabs. A series of stage performances and game booths will also take place at the Expo.



December 14, 2024 – January 6, 2025

Victoria Park, Causeway Bay

deTour 2024 Design Festival



Incorporating the notion of 'Having → Being: Designing Inner Worlds,' deTour 2024 Design Festival invites the public to explore the untapped potential of design, focusing on how it can enrich our inner lives and elevate the experience of 'being.' With 17 installations and exhibitions, more than 40 workshops and 13 Creative Voice sessions, over 100 guided tours and more, visitors can experiment with new concepts while exploring and understanding how designers respond to personal intrinsic needs through design.



November 29 – December 15, 11am to 8pm

PMQ, 35 Aberdeen Street, Central

Live out the Cinematic Charm of Hong Kong



'Live out the Cinematic Charm of Hong Kong' Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In Exhibition promises both locals and travellers an exhilarating journey through recreations of the iconic scenes from the movie. The first phase of the exhibition is set at the Arrival Hall of Hong Kong International Airport, where visitors will be greeted by the meticulously restored film set upon arrival. The second phase of the exhibition will bring the set home to the AIRSIDE shopping mall in Kowloon City, providing the audience with an immersive indoor experience that is unlike any other.



Free Admission

First Phase: 7 October to late November 2024

Arrival Hall, Hong Kong International Airport

In Retrospect: The Early Chinese Photography Collection of Moonchu Foundation

The exhibition showcases over 500 selected pieces from the Moonchu Collection of Chinese Photography, covering major historical events in China during the Qing dynasty, such as the Second Opium War, the Self-Strengthening Movement, the First Sino-Japanese War, the Invasion of the Eight-Nation Alliance and the Russo-Japanese War.



Until February 3, 2025

Moonchu Historical Images and Culture Gallery, Hong Kong Museum of History

Hong Kong Marathon 2025



The annual Hong Kong Marathon is back for its 27th year and boasts the highest participation rate in Hong Kong, drawing thousands of local runners and elite athletes from around the world. The race features three categories: 10 km, Half-Marathon and the full Marathon.



Registration open from September 15, 2024

To Register: www.hkmarathon.com

Event Date: February 9, 2025

Various venues, please visit www.hkmarathon.com for details

Macao

24th Macau Food Festival

This year's edition of the Macau Food Festival offers its traditional rich variety of food stalls with an enticing selection of local and international cuisines. The festival will include a special highlight: the 'Chinese Style Hanfu Competition,' promoting traditional Chinese clothing and showcasing the nation's rich cultural heritage. The culinary offerings include a side dish of live entertainment and games, adding to the festive feel.



Mondays to Thursdays, 4pm - 11pm

Fridays to Sundays, 3pm - Midnight

Until December 1, 2024

Free admission

Sai Van Lake Square

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

