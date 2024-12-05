12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

2024 Cork&Fork Shenzhen Internation Food & Wine Festa

Join the 2024 Cork & Fork Shenzhen International Food & Wine Festa, an official event organized by the Guangdong Imported Food Association and supported by the Shenzhen Commercial Bureau. This exciting event brings together foodies, craft beer lovers, and aficionados of wine, sake, and spirits. With 70 booths offering global delicacies, drinks, and games, this is a perfect opportunity for cultural exploration and indulgence. Bring your friends and family for a festive and flavorful experience!



December 5 - 8, 3pm - 10pm

Central Street South Area, One Avenue, Fuhua Lu, Futian 福田区卓悦中心

Premium Turkish Brunch @ Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from the daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86 173 1803 4968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场

Special Offer @ Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available in November 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian 福田区民田路购物公园北园134.135商铺

Food & Drink

This Week at Cafe Society

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Immerse yourself in LIVE music with Alex, our in-house performer, blending fingerstyle guitar, a looper, and ethereal, psychedelic vibes that transport you to another world. On Saturday, experience an unforgettable performance with the talented Patrick Wall joining him on stage. SUNDAY: Wrap up your weekend with a Jazz Jam hosted by piano maestro Chris Yao! Musicians, bring your instruments and join in for an epic jazz session. HAPPY HOUR: Enjoy daily happy hour specials from opening until 8pm – 50% off selected beers and 40% off cocktails!



December 6 - 8, 2024

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian 福田区水围村1368文化街区153栋101

Absolute Music Workshop's Picnic on the Green

Experience Shenzhen’s premier music education program at Absolute Music Workshop’s Picnic on the Green! Enjoy exclusive live music recordings and performances by student rock bands from ISNS and BASIS. This exciting event brings together students, music lovers, and families for a day of great tunes and community spirit. Don’t miss this unique showcase of local talent!



Price: RMB158

December 7, 4pm - 11pm

Sishijiufang, Windows of the World Branch 欧风四十九坊（世界之窗欧陆风情街3号别墅）

Xmas Brunch at Tequila Coyote's



Tequila Coyote's is hosting a special themed Xmas Brunch this coming December! Enjoy special Mexican Christmas dishes, including tamales, pozole, roasted turkey, and more. Plus, try Tequila Coyote's warm mulled wine for winter! What's more, enjoy the 'All You Can Drink' offer with frozen margaritas, prosecco, red and white wines, and soft drinks! And watch out… we heard the Grinch might be stopping by for a bite, too!



Early Bird: Adults with Drinks, RMB358 (RMB398 from November 30); Adults without Drinks, RMB258 (RMB298 from November 30); Kids, only RMB158 (RMB198 from November 30)

December 8, Noon - 3pm

For Reservations: +86755-2683 6446

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界船后广场B05铺

Brass House Mulled Wine Offer



Cozy up this winter with Brass House's special mulled wine offer! At just RMB60, indulge in the warm, spiced flavors of this seasonal delight. It's the perfect way to embrace the chilly season in style.



Price: RMB60/glass

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian 福田区皇岗公园一街水围新村150栋1368国际文化街

A Festive Fantasia at FOO



Celebrate in the dazzling ambience of FOO, where a bountiful festive buffet awaits. Indulge in bubbles, live music and mulled wine, alongside stations featuring caviar, lobster, turkey and more.



Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner

December 24, 5.30pm – 9.30pm

Price: RMB988*/person

Christmas Day Buffet

December 25, noon – 2.30pm, 5.30pm – 9.30pm

Price: RMB638*/person for lunch, RMB788*/person for dinner

*The above rates are subject to tax and service charge

For Reservations: +86755-8826 8888

FOO, 6/F, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, No.138 Fuhua San Lu, Futian

Celebration in Festive Season at Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen



Create an exceptional MOment with festive cheers at Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, the city’s FANtastic place. Join us to embark on the seasonal sparkle with curated experiences of a Christmas buffet at Bazaar, winter afternoon tea with irresistible desserts at LIAN Lounge and Cake Shop, exquisite cuisine of French at OPUS 388, new Teppanyaki at RIN and tapas-style dishes of Spanish at Tapas 77. Celebrate your festive season above the clouds in themed treatment with family and loved ones.



Bazaar

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner for 1

Price: RMB1,288*

Christmas Dinner Buffet for 1

Price: RMB888*

OPUS 388

Christmas Set Dinner for 1

Price: RMB1,688*

Tapas 77

Christmas Eve 6 Courses Set Dinner for 1

Price: RMB1,518*

RIN Japanese Restaurant

Christmas Set Dinner for 1

Price: RMB1,988*

LIAN Lounge

Seasonal Afternoon Tea for 2

Price: from RMB588*/set

*The above price is subject to service charge and taxes fee

December 24 & 25, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8802 6888

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Lu, Futian 福田区皇岗路5001号深业上城A栋

Music

Stephen Kovacevich Piano Recital

Widely regarded as one of the most esteemed artists of our time, Stephen Kovacevich brings over sixty years of experience to the stage. Known for his extraordinary interpretations of Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart, and Schubert, Kovacevich’s performances continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Don’t miss the chance to experience his masterful piano recital in an evening that promises to be nothing short of exceptional.

Scan the QR code for tickets

December 13, from 8pm

Mountain View Theater, 3/F, Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Nanshan 南山区望海路1187号海上世界文化艺术中心3F境山剧场

Shenzhen Family New Year's Concert 2025



Celebrate the New Year with your family in the heartwarming tradition of Vienna's iconic New Year's concert, now tailored for parents and children in Shenzhen! The Shenzhen Family New Year's Concert 2025 is more than just a performance — it's a fully immersive experience for families to enjoy music, art, and joyful activities together. Dress up your little ones for a festive red-carpet fashion show, write wishes for the New Year at the magical wishing tree, and enjoy fun interactive sessions designed to spark kids' imagination and energy.

Scan the QR code for tickets

Price: Early Bird, from RMB60; Standard, from RMB100

December 28, from 10.30am

Poly Theater Shenzhen, No.3013 Houhaibin Lu, Nanshan 南山区后海滨路3013号保利剧院

National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) 2025 New Year's Concert



Celebrate the New Year with the UK's esteemed National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), an ensemble admired worldwide for its exceptional artistry and vibrant repertoire. Led by master conductor Paul Bateman, the NSO will deliver a unique British New Year's concert, featuring Strauss' iconic New Year classics and Dvořák's powerful Symphony No. 9 in E minor, From the New World. Joining the orchestra, renowned British soprano Annette Wardell will captivate the audience with operatic highlights, including O mio babbino caro from Puccini, Je veux vivre from Romeo and Juliet, and Lehar's The Gypsy Princess. Expect an evening of both orchestral and vocal brilliance, promising a delightful fusion of symphony and opera for an unforgettable start to the new year.

Scan the QR code for tickets

Price: from RMB384 (Early Bird before November 30)

December 28, from 8pm

Poly Theater Shenzhen, No.3013 Houhaibin Lu, Nanshan 南山区后海滨路3013号保利剧院

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

