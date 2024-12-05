17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Craft Beer Free Flow at Mr. Rocky



Beer lovers, rejoice! Indulge in unlimited pours of three selected craft beers for just RMB68 per person. Challenge your friends in the Beer King contest, or take on the Money Challenge for the chance to win big prizes. Head to Mr. Rocky and celebrate the best of craft beer!



Every Monday, 9pm - 2am(next day)

Mr. Rocky Time Square, Shop 115, 117-121, 1/G, Time Square Guangzhou, No.28 Tianhe Bei Lu, Tianhe, near Linhexi Station Line 3, 8mins walk from Exit B 天河北路28号时代广场首层115、117-121号

Mr. Rocky Pearl River Avenue, Shop 06-07, No.38 Zhujiang Dao, Tianhe, near Liede Station Line 5, 5mins walk from Exit C 天河区猎德大道珠江道美食广场06-07铺

Mr. Rocky G5, Shop 2, G5 Food Plaza, Baiyun, near Baiyun Park Station Line 2, 10mins walk from Exit D 白云区云霄路353号停机坪购物广场酒吧街2号馆

Food & Drink

Immersive Experience at ChaoYue

Step into ChaoYue, a Michelin-selected and one-diamond Black Pearl restaurant, where dining feels like an immersion into the ocean's serene beauty. With warm lighting mimicking the tide, Chef Seven's creations redefine Chaoshan cuisine, taking it to unprecedented heights. His celebrated 'Fish Rice' captures the essence of Chaoshan flavors, blending traditional roots with modern finesse. Journey through a menu inspired by mountains and seas, and experience a culinary expression that transforms Cantonese cuisine into pure art.



For Reservations: +86-18922252999

ChaoYue, Unit 36-1, West Gate, The Canton Place, TIanhe 天河区广粤天地西门36-1

'Homeless Love' 2024 Santa Pub Crawl

Get into the Christmas spirit and support a local charity 'Homeless Love!' Tickets for the 2024 Santa Pub Crawl are on sale now, so get your Santa outfit ordered ASAP. This is one of the Guangzhou highlights of the year - limited capacity, so act quickly! The event will kick off at Hooley's on Saturday, December 7, from 5.30pm.



Price: RMB248

December 7, from 5.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-3886 2675

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Unit 101, No.8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Sunday Live Brunch at The Happy Monk Kingold



Join an exceptional brunch experience at The Happy Monk Kingold on December 8. Savor a brunch menu crafted by a Michelin-level chef, and enjoy live band performances throughout the day. Perfect for a memorable Sunday, The Happy Monk's Sunday Live Brunch promises delightful flavors and lively music in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

December 8, 1pm - 4pm

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼一层1号铺

Christmas Gala: Sherlock Holmes Mystery



Get your detective gear ready and unwrap the mystery! BritCham Guangdong is thrilled to present the Christmas Gala 2024: Sherlock Holmes Mystery. Join BritCham Guangdong on the night of December 14, for an enchanting yet exciting evening where festive cheer meets thrilling intrigue. Solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and celebrate the season with elegance and excitement. This will be an exceptional opportunity for you to celebrate the end of the year with your friends and treat your clients.



December 14, from 6pm

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路5号

InterNations Guangzhou Christmas Rooftop Social Night



It’s that time of the year! Welcome to join InterNations Guangzhou Christmas Rooftop Social Night in Morton’s Grille on December 14! Entrance ticket includes 3 hours of free flow of Mulled Wine, Wine, Sparkling Wine, Beer, Selected Mocktail and Soft Drink, 5 types of snacks, Shisha, a Christmas door gift and props, an Icebreaker, a lucky draw, DJ Beth, a dance floor, and a surprise!



Scan the QR code to purchase tickets NOW!

December 14, 8pm - 11pm



Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Road, Tianhe

Charcoal Grilled Wagyu Buffet at LOGIS Pub & Grill



Treat yourself and a friend to the ultimate Thursday feast! Enjoy a charcoal-grilled Wagyu buffet at a party price of RMB398 for two, down from the original RMB528. Gather at LOGIS Pub & Grill for an exceptional culinary night out, designed for Wagyu lovers.



Every Thursday

For Reservations: +8620-8930 9544

LOGIS Pub & Grill, Shop 101, No.30 Yuhan Lu, Haizhu, near Canton Tower Station Line 3/APM Line, 8mins walk from Exit B

Special Venison Menu at LETO

Try LETO's special New Zealand venison dishes! The taste of wild nature will not leave you indifferent! The offer is valid for only two weeks at LETO!



For Reservations: +86-18126847618LETO, Unit 2, No.2 Huacheng Da Dao, Tianhe 天河区花城大道2号2号商铺LETO西餐厅

Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland



Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!



Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu 番禺区南村万博四海城下沉广场

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Lu, Tianhe 天河区华明路4号星汇云锦一层

Music

The Mammoths

Experience the poetic fusion of music, theater, and literature in 'The Mammoths,' featuring the groundbreaking compositions of Zhang Guangtian and his talented disciples. Don't miss this dynamic, melodious journey through decades of cherished tunes. Book now for an unforgettable evening of artistic legacy.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: RMB800

December 13 & 14, 20 - 22, 24 & 25, 27 - 29, January 3 - 5, from 7.30pm

The Summer Palace for Artists in South of South Lake, NO.9 Nanhu East Road, Baiyun 广州市白云区南湖东路9号南湖南艺术家夏宫

Arts

The Moment of the Greater Bay Area

Don’t miss the 2024 Moordn Art Fair in Guangzhou from December 5 to 9 at the Nan Fung International Convention & Exhibition Center. This exciting event will feature over 50 global art galleries showcasing a diverse range of contemporary works. Visit the ‘Galleries Unit’ to explore exhibits from A2Z Gallery, Matthew Liu Fine Arts, X Contemporary Art, and YIBO GALLERY. It’s a must-visit event for art lovers in the Greater Bay Area!



December 5 - 9, 2024

Nanfeng International Expo Center, No.636 Huizhan Dong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区会展东路636号南丰国际会展中心

Upcoming

Swan Lake



The Tatar Musa Jalil State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, one of Russia's oldest and most prestigious theatres, will bring its renowned ballet company and symphony orchestra to Guangzhou this December. Led by Russian Honored Artist Vladimir Yakovlev as the Ballet Artistic Director and the Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre, Ayub Guliyev, the performance will offer a breathtaking live accompaniment by the orchestra, delivering a visual and auditory feast with the iconic ballet masterpiece Swan Lake.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB180

December 23, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

The Nutcracker



The Tatar Musa Jalil State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, one of Russia's oldest and most important theatres, will bring its renowned ballet company and symphony orchestra to Guangzhou this December. The Nutcracker is a ballet based on the fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by German writer E.T.A. Hoffmann, set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, one of the greatest Russian composers of the 19th century. Along with Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty, it is part of Tchaikovsky's famous ballet trilogy, often referred to as the 'crown jewels of ballet or 'the three brightest diamonds on the ballet crown.'

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB180

December 24, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

House of Mask & Mime



House of Mask & Mime is a performance that seamlessly combines mask acting, mime, clowning, object theatre, and dance. It is packed with seven short acts, each with its own unique story and style. From the singing-loving lips in Karaoke, to the chaotic astronauts trying to put a flag on the moon in La Luna, and even the heartwarming relationship between The Old Man and A Dog in Homeless.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB80

December 25 & 26, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

2025 Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert



Discover the enchanting '2025 Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert!' Join us for an unforgettable musical journey that brings families together in the festive spirit. Experience the magic of live music with your loved ones, creating cherished memories this New Year's. Don't miss out on this spectacular event! Book your tickets now for a night filled with joy and harmony.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: Early Bird, from RMB108; Standard, from RMB180

December 29, from 10.30am

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号

British National Symphony Orchestra 2025 New Year's Concert

Ring in the New Year with the renowned British National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) in an unforgettable 2025 concert. As the UK's only national symphony orchestra by name, the NSO has been celebrated worldwide since 1940, with a long-standing recording legacy with Decca Records. Under the masterful direction of Paul Butterman, this 'Crown' orchestra will captivate Chinese audiences with a blend of tradition and innovation. Expect a majestic repertoire, featuring Strauss' New Year classics alongside Dvořák's powerful Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, From the New World. Soprano star Annette Wardell will grace the stage with a selection from Puccini, enriching the concert with operatic beauty. Celebrate 2025 with an iconic performance that merges the best of symphony and opera for an enchanting start to the New Year!



Price: from RMB180

December 29, from 8pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号



*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House New Year's Concerts 2025

By London Philharmonic Orchestra with Paavo Järvi and Julia Hagen

Welcome 2025 with the internationally celebrated London Philharmonic Orchestra, under the esteemed baton of maestro Paavo Järvi. Joined by the brilliant young cellist Julia Hagen, this two-night musical celebration in Guangzhou will feature pieces that spotlight the national styles of Britain, Germany, and Russia. The repertoire includes Elgar's stirring Enigma Variations, Tchaikovsky's landmark Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, and the lively overture to Smetana's opera The Bartered Bride. Weber's Oberon Overture, his operatic swan song, will also take center stage. Showcasing her virtuosity, Julia Hagen will perform Dvořák's beloved Cello Concerto in B Minor on one evening, followed by Haydn's elegant Cello Concerto in C Major on the next. With rich melodies and captivating performances, the London Philharmonic's New Year concerts are set to make the transition into 2025 truly memorable.



Price: from RMB480

December 30 & 31, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

