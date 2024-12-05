Enchanted Wonders at the Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

There’s no shortage of festive enchantment before you even reach the door of the Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai.

Nutcracker soldiers stand sentry, a sweep of twinkling lights guiding you into the lobby where the red carpet is rolled out, ready to welcome you into their realm of festive luxury.

Magical Lounge

Start your journey aboard the Shangri-La Airship, an airborne emporium of hampers, cookies and all manner of handcrafted Christmas treats.



Walk through the Festive Post Office, where you can send your Christmas wishes to Santa, and enter the Magical Lounge.

Sit by the twinkling decorations and the waft of seasonal spices in the air set the perfect scene for seasonal hot beverages, and sparkling Christmas cocktails.

But the true star of the lounge experience is the Luxurious Christmas Afternoon Tea, a celebration of tradition, elegantly plated.

The perfect place to relax, surrounded by the magic of Christmas.

Christmas Afternoon Tea

Daily, Nov 23-Jan 1, 2.30-6pm

RMB588/2 persons

RMB688/2 persons, including 2 glasses of Champagne

YISEA

For those seeking a departure from the standard festive turkey dinner, take a trip to the shores of Japan by stepping into YISEA.

For Christmas they are presenting a Japanese seven-course kaiseki set menu.

Snow crab, abalone, a delicate dish of scallop and monkfish liver start the show, complemented by chef’s own handmade tofu, silken and creamy.

Next up, you’re treated to an exquisite Sashimi platter featuring the delicate sweetness of salmon, toro and sea bream.

M9 Wagyu steak is served teppanyaki style, table side.

Follow that up with a snow crab and udon noodle hotpot to banish the winter chills, this is the ultimate alternative to traditional Christmas dinner.

7-Course Japanese Kaiseki

Dec 24, 25, 26, 31, & Jan 1, 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30-10pm

Deluxe Set RMB388 per person

Premium Set RMB588 per person

Luxury Set RMB988 per person

YICAFE

A buffet like no other awaits at YICAFE, a global culinary extravaganza where chefs from Europe, the Middle East, India, South East Asia and diverse regions of China combine to showcase their passions for the flavors of their homelands.

Authenticity rules supreme, with Middle Eastern shawarma and mezze, as well as Indian curries...

... satay and rendang from Malaysia; bountiful dishes from every part of China; Japanese sushi, sashimi and street food offerings...

... as well as a fine array of seafood...

... and carved meats.

The list goes on and on, but in the Christmas and New Year buffets there’s even more to sample.



Delicious turkey, brined overnight to guarantee the most succulent of textures is served with a medley of seasonal trimmings.

There will be an elaborate whole tuna centerpiece expertly prepared by chefs, and slow roasted bone in beef rib.

With a plentiful supply of drinks, including gluhwein, there’s surely no better place to for festive feasting and family gathering.

It is a joyful blending of flavors — a symphony that resonates perfectly with the season, a place to come together to celebrate, share, and indulge.

Festive Buffet

Daily until Dec 30 (except 22, 24, 25)

Lunch 11.30am-2.30pm, Dinner 5.30-9.30pm

Weekday Lunch RMB324 per person net

Weekend Brunch RMB487 per person net

Christmas Brunch, Dec 22 & 25 RMB588 per person net

Christmas Dinner, Dec 22 & 25 RMB688 per person net

New Year Brunch, Jan 1, RMB688 per person net

New Year Dinner, Dec 31 & Jan 1, RMB688 per person net

Includes free flow house wine and beer

Jade On 36 Restaurant

At the top of the hotel, Jade On 36 Restaurant beckons with its promise of exceptional flavors paired with breathtaking views of the city.

Created by French maestro, Executive Chef Olivier Pistre, the Festive Dinner Experience is a veritable feast of culinary artistry.

The seven-course menu captures the essence of Christmas dining, transforming each dish into an event unto itself.

Imagine duck foie gras terrine paired with duck leg confit and served with miniature pickles bejeweling the plate.

There’s a gratinated crab, meat served in the shell with capers that cut through the richness of the hollandaise and amoricaine sauce.

Quality ingredients are expertly elevated with innovative touches in the venison loin, accompanied by an indulgent celeriac remoulade.

And amongst the deserts there’s a playful take on texture and flavor in the chocolate tart served two ways, one hot, one cold, and with just a hint of Chinese rice wine.

Throughout December there’s also a new weekend semi-buffet brunch offering, with two courses served a la carte along with an overwhelming buffet station of appetizers, oysters, Iberian jamon, and desserts.

It’s food expertly conceived and prepared, and a festive treat not to be missed.

Christmas 7-Course Set Dinner

Dec 24-26, 5.30-10.30pm

RMB988 per person

New Year 7-Course Set Dinner



Dec 31 & Jan 1, 5.30-10.30pm

RMB1,288 per person

Festive Semi-Buffet Brunch

Every Weekend and Jan 1, 11am-3pm

RMB488 per person

Jade On 36 Enchanted Bar

Head on over to Jade On 36 Enchanted Bar to sample some specially crafted Christmas cocktails.

The Shangri-La Glühwein will bring in the festive cheer with Bordeaux, port, Grand Marnier, and cherry brandy warming the cockles of the cold winter nights.

An Apple Toddy, sharp, smooth and delicately sweetened with honey makes for the perfect aperitif.

And as you sit watching the lights of the Bund twinkling across the river there’s surely no better spot for a festive tipple.

The bar will be hosting special events over Christmas and New Year, with Santa Parties planned before Christmas and an epic Swing Out Party to ring in the New Year.

Jade On 36 Enchanted Bar

Open daily, 5pm-1am

Santa Party

December 21 & 24, 9pm-1am

Swing Out Party

Dec 31, 9pm-1am

RMB298 per person, including entry and a glass of Champagne

If you’re on the hunt for a holiday experience that makes a lasting impression on both your heart and your taste buds, the Pudong Shangri-La is your ultimate Shanghai destination.

[All images by That's]

