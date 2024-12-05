  1. home
Enchanted Wonders at the Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

By Mike Norton, December 5, 2024

There’s no shortage of festive enchantment before you even reach the door of the Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai.

DSCF5316.jpg

DSCF5063.jpg

DSCF5066.jpg

Nutcracker soldiers stand sentry, a sweep of twinkling lights guiding you into the lobby where the red carpet is rolled out, ready to welcome you into their realm of festive luxury.

DSCF5072.jpg

DSCF5065.jpg

DSCF5076.jpg

Magical Lounge

DSCF4570.jpg

Start your journey aboard the Shangri-La Airship, an airborne emporium of hampers, cookies and all manner of handcrafted Christmas treats.

DSCF4645.jpg

DSCF4566.jpg

DSCF4560.jpg

DSCF4555.jpg

DSCF4564.jpg

Walk through the Festive Post Office, where you can send your Christmas wishes to Santa, and enter the Magical Lounge.

DSCF4579.jpg

DSCF4532.jpg

DSCF4531.jpg

DSCF4583.jpg

Sit by the twinkling decorations and the waft of seasonal spices in the air set the perfect scene for seasonal hot beverages, and sparkling Christmas cocktails.

DSCF4588.jpg

DSCF4660.jpg

DSCF4490.jpg

DSCF4507.jpg

DSCF4501.jpg

DSCF4504.jpg

But the true star of the lounge experience is the Luxurious Christmas Afternoon Tea, a celebration of tradition, elegantly plated.

DSCF4597.jpg

DSCF4591.jpg

DSCF4617.jpg

DSCF4783.jpg

DSCF4793.jpg

DSCF4777.jpg

DSCF4669.jpg

DSCF4552.jpg

The perfect place to relax, surrounded by the magic of Christmas.

DSCF4549.jpg

DSCF4605.jpg

DSCF4601.jpg

Christmas Afternoon Tea

  • Daily, Nov 23-Jan 1, 2.30-6pm

  • RMB588/2 persons 

  • RMB688/2 persons, including 2 glasses of Champagne

YISEA

DSCF4730.jpg

For those seeking a departure from the standard festive turkey dinner, take a trip to the shores of Japan by stepping into YISEA.

DSCF4749.jpg

DSCF4736.jpg

DSCF4748.jpg

DSCF4744.jpg

For Christmas they are presenting a Japanese seven-course kaiseki set menu.

DSCF4700.jpg

Snow crab, abalone, a delicate dish of scallop and monkfish liver start the show, complemented by chef’s own handmade tofu, silken and creamy.

DSCF4686.jpg

Next up, you’re treated to an exquisite Sashimi platter featuring the delicate sweetness of salmon, toro and sea bream.

DSCF4697.jpg

M9 Wagyu steak is served teppanyaki style, table side.

DSCF4710.jpg

Follow that up with a snow crab and udon noodle hotpot to banish the winter chills, this is the ultimate alternative to traditional Christmas dinner.

DSCF4687.jpg

7-Course Japanese Kaiseki

  • Dec 24, 25, 26, 31, & Jan 1, 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30-10pm

  • Deluxe Set RMB388 per person 

  • Premium Set RMB588 per person 

  • Luxury Set RMB988 per person 

YICAFE

DSCF4990.jpg

A buffet like no other awaits at YICAFE, a global culinary extravaganza where chefs from Europe, the Middle East, India, South East Asia and diverse regions of China combine to showcase their passions for the flavors of their homelands.

DSCF4864.jpg

DSCF4936.jpg

DSCF5016.jpg

Authenticity rules supreme, with Middle Eastern shawarma and mezze, as well as Indian curries...

DSCF4927.jpg

DSCF4938.jpg

DSCF4814.jpg

DSCF4944.jpg... satay and rendang from Malaysia; bountiful dishes from every part of China; Japanese sushi, sashimi and street food offerings...

DSCF4978.jpg

DSCF4904.jpg

DSCF4950.jpg

DSCF4949.jpg

DSCF4812.jpg

DSCF4953.jpg

... as well as a fine array of seafood...

DSCF4989.jpg

DSCF4982.jpg

DSCF4992.jpg

DSCF4901.jpg

... and carved meats.

DSCF4966.jpg

DSCF4908.jpg

DSCF4962.jpg

The list goes on and on, but in the Christmas and New Year buffets there’s even more to sample.

DSCF4805.jpg

Delicious turkey, brined overnight to guarantee the most succulent of textures is served with a medley of seasonal trimmings.

DSCF4815.jpg

There will be an elaborate whole tuna centerpiece expertly prepared by chefs, and slow roasted bone in beef rib.

DSCF4843.jpg

With a plentiful supply of drinks, including gluhwein, there’s surely no better place to for festive feasting and family gathering.

DSCF4808.jpg

It is a joyful blending of flavors — a symphony that resonates perfectly with the season, a place to come together to celebrate, share, and indulge.

DSCF4816.jpg

DSCF5006.jpg

DSCF5009.jpg

DSCF5010.jpg

DSCF5002.jpg

Festive Buffet

  • Daily until Dec 30 (except 22, 24, 25)

  • Lunch 11.30am-2.30pm, Dinner 5.30-9.30pm

  • Weekday Lunch RMB324 per person net

  • Weekend Brunch RMB487 per person net

  • Christmas Brunch, Dec 22 & 25 RMB588 per person net

  • Christmas Dinner, Dec 22 & 25 RMB688 per person net

  • New Year Brunch, Jan 1, RMB688 per person net

  • New Year Dinner, Dec 31 & Jan 1, RMB688 per person net

  • Includes free flow house wine and beer

Jade On 36 Restaurant

DSCF5137.jpg

At the top of the hotel, Jade On 36 Restaurant beckons with its promise of exceptional flavors paired with breathtaking views of the city.

DSCF5111.jpg

Created by French maestro, Executive Chef Olivier Pistre, the Festive Dinner Experience is a veritable feast of culinary artistry.

DSCF5123.jpg

The seven-course menu captures the essence of Christmas dining, transforming each dish into an event unto itself.

DSCF5115.jpg

Imagine duck foie gras terrine paired with duck leg confit and served with miniature pickles bejeweling the plate.

DSCF5128.jpg

There’s a gratinated crab, meat served in the shell with capers that cut through the richness of the hollandaise and amoricaine sauce.

DSCF5107.jpg

Quality ingredients are expertly elevated with innovative touches in the venison loin, accompanied by an indulgent celeriac remoulade.

DSCF5105.jpg

And amongst the deserts there’s a playful take on texture and flavor in the chocolate tart served two ways, one hot, one cold, and with just a hint of Chinese rice wine.

DSCF5181.jpg

Throughout December there’s also a new weekend semi-buffet brunch offering, with two courses served a la carte along with an overwhelming buffet station of appetizers, oysters, Iberian jamon, and desserts.

DSCF5131.jpg

It’s food expertly conceived and prepared, and a festive treat not to be missed.

DSCF5169.jpg

Christmas 7-Course Set Dinner

  • Dec 24-26, 5.30-10.30pm

  • RMB988 per person

New Year 7-Course Set Dinner

  • Dec 31 & Jan 1, 5.30-10.30pm

  • RMB1,288 per person

Festive Semi-Buffet Brunch

  • Every Weekend and Jan 1, 11am-3pm

  • RMB488 per person

Jade On 36 Enchanted Bar

DSCF5283.jpg

Head on over to Jade On 36 Enchanted Bar to sample some specially crafted Christmas cocktails.

DSCF5209.jpg

The Shangri-La Glühwein will bring in the festive cheer with Bordeaux, port, Grand Marnier, and cherry brandy warming the cockles of the cold winter nights.

DSCF5229.jpg

An Apple Toddy, sharp, smooth and delicately sweetened with honey makes for the perfect aperitif.

DSCF5184.jpg

And as you sit watching the lights of the Bund twinkling across the river there’s surely no better spot for a festive tipple.

DSCF5245.jpg

The bar will be hosting special events over Christmas and New Year, with Santa Parties planned before Christmas and an epic Swing Out Party to ring in the New Year.

DSCF5272.jpg

DSCF5281.jpg

DSCF5297.jpg

DSCF5195.jpg

DSCF5204.jpg

DSCF5220.jpg

DSCF5222.jpg

DSCF5304.jpg

Jade On 36 Enchanted Bar

  • Open daily, 5pm-1am

Santa Party

  • December 21 & 24, 9pm-1am

Swing Out Party

  • Dec 31, 9pm-1am

  • RMB298 per person, including entry and a glass of Champagne

DSCF5287.jpg

If you’re on the hunt for a holiday experience that makes a lasting impression on both your heart and your taste buds, the Pudong Shangri-La is your ultimate Shanghai destination.

[All images by That's]

