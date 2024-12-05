EVEN Hotel Zhongshan City Center Explores Sustainable Dining

EVEN Hotel Zhongshan City Center recently held a sustainable diet event focusing on sustainable dining and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives.

The event promoted green lifestyle choices and the concept of a sustainable diet proposed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

EVEN Table integrated the ESG concept into all aspects of ingredient procurement, cooking, and catering services, giving priority to sourcing local seasonal ingredients to reduce carbon emissions from transport, employing energy-saving equipment to reduce energy consumption, and providing degradable tableware to lower the use of disposables.

Guests traveled to Flow (ecological farm) by green transportation, experienced picking and planting, and gained insight into the sustainable development 'From Farm to Table.'

They then created a vibrant 'rainbow dinner' using their freshly harvested produce, demonstrating how sustainable dining can be both colorful and flavorful.

This event not only showcased the hotel's commitment to sustainable dining and ESG practices but also highlighted the importance of environmental responsibility to guests.

By choosing sustainable dining options and supporting green consumption, everyone can contribute to the Earth's future. In the future, EVEN Hotel Zhongshan City Center will continue to uphold the ESG concept and explore a new model of sustainable diet.

The hotel will actively seek cooperation and promote the popularization of the sustainable diet and ESG awareness, contributing to a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future.

Together, let's create a sustainable future for a better Earth!