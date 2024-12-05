  1. home
  2. Articles

EVEN Hotel Zhongshan City Center Explores Sustainable Dining

By Sponsored, December 5, 2024

0 0

EVEN Hotel Zhongshan City Center recently held a sustainable diet event focusing on sustainable dining and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives. 

The event promoted green lifestyle choices and the concept of a sustainable diet proposed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). 

EVEN Table integrated the ESG concept into all aspects of ingredient procurement, cooking, and catering services, giving priority to sourcing local seasonal ingredients to reduce carbon emissions from transport, employing energy-saving equipment to reduce energy consumption, and providing degradable tableware to lower the use of disposables. 

DSC07281.jpgDSC06817.jpgDSC07623.jpgGuests traveled to Flow (ecological farm) by green transportation, experienced picking and planting, and gained insight into the sustainable development 'From Farm to Table.' 

They then created a vibrant 'rainbow dinner' using their freshly harvested produce, demonstrating how sustainable dining can be both colorful and flavorful. 

This event not only showcased the hotel's commitment to sustainable dining and ESG practices but also highlighted the importance of environmental responsibility to guests. 

By choosing sustainable dining options and supporting green consumption, everyone can contribute to the Earth's future. DSC07398.jpgDSC07292.jpgIn the future, EVEN Hotel Zhongshan City Center will continue to uphold the ESG concept and explore a new model of sustainable diet. 

The hotel will actively seek cooperation and promote the popularization of the sustainable diet and ESG awareness, contributing to a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future.

Together, let's create a sustainable future for a better Earth! DSC07495.jpg

DSC07593.jpg

Hotel News Zhongshan EVEN Hotel IHG

more news

Turkey Legacy at Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

Turkey Legacy at Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

Thanksgiving, Christmas & New Year's

Festive Season at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Festive Season at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Deck the halls and let the mulled wine simmer!

Yuletide at the Legendary Fairmont Peace Hotel

Yuletide at the Legendary Fairmont Peace Hotel

Festive feelings at an iconic Shanghai landmark

Hotel Nikko Chengdu Yixin Lake Presents Brand Event with Cultural Flair

A global culinary and cultural journey from Japan to Italy and to Chengdu...

The Ultimate Canton Fair Escape at LN Garden Hotel

Make the most of your Canton Fair experience!

Enchanted Wonders at the Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

A realm of festive luxury

39 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

Parkway Jinqiao Medical & Dental Center Undergoes Transformation

Empowering Community Health & Wellness

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

8 Amazing Winter Trips Around China

WIN! National Symphony Orchestra New Year's Concert

New Social Security Card System: What You Need to Know

16 Christmas Markets to Fill You with Festive Cheer

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Be a Hero! Help Harbin SHS Animal Rescue

Be a Hero! Help Harbin SHS Animal Rescue

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in the GBA

20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in the GBA

12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Enchanted Wonders at the Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

Enchanted Wonders at the Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives