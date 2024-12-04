  1. home
Celebration on Time at the InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

By That's Beijing, December 4, 2024

As winter sets in, Beijing is enveloped in the warm embrace of the year-end season. InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun extends a warm invitation to you to join them in kindling this splendid festival season.

Celebration at the Florist

hitea.jpg

In collaboration with CONDENSE and eifini, the hotel is presenting the Celebration Icon-Hi-Tea. There, you can relish in the Celebration Hamper (RMB1,788) – a festive gift basket filled with delightful surprises.

gingerbread.jpg

In addition, there are numerous delicacies on offer, including a diverse range of festive desserts such as the Celebration Santa Hat Cake (RMB88) available in coffee and vanilla, the Celebration Gingerbread House (RMB138), the Celebration Log Cake (RMB388), as well as the Celebration Chocolate (RMB28/piece) in blueberry, pistachio, matcha, casis, vanilla, and coffee.

hotdrinks.jpg

They also have Celebration Special Hot Drinks (RMB58/glass) such as Cedar pine Americano, Yunnan Litsea Latte, and Cinnamon Hot Chocolate. Don’t miss these delicious treats available this December at the Florist!

December 1-31

Tel: 010 - 8516 0062

The Florist

Celebration at CHAR Bar & Grill

food.jpg

The renowned steakhouse has prepared a six-course dinner, including a trio of Christmas appetizers, a seafood treasure trove, and a cold cut & cheese plate, as well as the highlight of the menu – the main course: apple wood-grilled Australian M3+ tomahawk. The dessert features French Norwegian crepes with strawberries.

December 24 & 25, 5.30-9.30pm

RMB2,025/2 persons

Tel: 010 - 8516 0065

CHAR Bar & Grill

Celebration at Ying

ying.jpg

The stunning restaurant presents a buffet of Chinese delicacies, such as heritage free-range turkey, honey-roasted Christmas ham, beef Wellington, and Peking roast duck. The dessert section is also an amazing standout you won’t want to miss.

December 24, 5.30-9pm

RMB398/person

Tel: 010 – 8516 0066

Ying Chinese

Celebration Tapas Cocktails

drinks.jpg

The Spanish-themed bar Top Tapas offers unique beverages (RMB118/glass), including the Winter Queen – a hot white wine, Warm Me – a beautiful rose cocktail, and Cozy Evening – a fragrant mulled wine.

December 1-31, 6-10pm

Tel: 010 – 8516 0067

Top Tapas

InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun stirs the festive season to life, meticulously crafting an extraordinary Christmas journey with heartfelt sincerity. Don’t miss all these holiday treats to share with your family and friends!

InterContinental Beijing Sanilitun, No.1 Sanlitun Nanlu, Chaoyang


