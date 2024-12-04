39 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Event

Christmas Latin Party @ Azul SKL

Looking for a Christmas party full of family fun, with a side of Latin flair? Well look no further – Azul SKL has you covered.

And in keeping with an Azul fiesta, it all kicks off from 11am and runs until late – making for a morning, afternoon and evening to remember!

Head along and enjoy...

DJs Naz, White, Tuto & Papa

Outdoor BBQ



Special Xmas Food

Bouncy Castle

Kid's Area



A Whole Load More Entertainment for Young & Old!

Tickets are just RMB100, which gets you five RMB20 food and drink tickets.

Better still, get yours through T+ ahead of time and enjoy the discount price of RMB90.

It's gonna be a great day out for all the family!

Sat Dec 7, 11am-Late; RMB90 Presale, RMB100 Door

Azul SKL, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场

Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



The Sound of Magic is a live symphonic journey through Disney’s most cherished songs and scenes, reimagined for an unforgettable night at New Bund 31.

With the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra on stage, this concert combines beloved Disney animation with new arrangements, creating a cinematic experience that takes fans through classics like Snow White, The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen, and Moana.

Expect a fresh medley of Disney’s greatest hits, weaving iconic moments and music into an immersive ride down memory lane and beyond. It’s a blend of nostalgia and discovery, capturing a century of Disney magic in a single, captivating evening.

Tue & Wed Dec 24 & 25, 7:30pm; RMB180-680

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 666 Haiyang Xi Lu, by Dongyu Lu, Pudong District 海阳西路666号, 近东育路

Wednesday

Home Cook: Marry Me Chicken & Rice @ RIINK



RIINK wants to bring a taste of home to you. Each week, they feature an affordable, unique, and delicious home-style meal created by their talented team or a friend.

This week it is the debut dish of RIINK's very own Chef Rommel and his personal favorite, Marry Me Chicken!

Hailing from the Philippines, woking as a chef for over five years, and recently moving to Shanghai, Rommel has a passion for cooking, and misses his girlfriend A LOT. He is excited to share the dish that makes him think of home.

Marry Me Chicken is a mouth watering dish with chicken, garlic, thyme, crushed red pepper flakes, rice, and cooked with sun-dried tomatoes, and yummy parmesan.

Whether you're dining with loved ones or flying solo, you're invited to RIINK's cozy communal table. Don’t miss this unique culinary experience!

Wed Dec 4, from 6pm; RMB50

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Wine Wednesday Tasting @ Mars Wine Bar



Head along to Mars Wine Bar for a wine tasting hosted by Provence wine producer Lionel Boillot.

Wed Dec 4, 6.30pm

Mars Wine Bar, 1/F, Nepali Kitchen, 819 Julu Lu, by Fumin Lu 巨鹿路819弄4号,近富民路

Diamond Divas @ The Pearl



An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Wed Dec 4, 8.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Cotton Blues @ JZ Club



The legendary Cotton Club Band play the blues at JZ Club.

Wed Dec 4, 9pm; RMB168

JZ Club, Watertower Plaza, 8 Hengshan Lu, by Wulumuqi Nan Lu, Xuhui District 衡山路8号水塔广场

Wednesday-Sunday



German Christkindlmarkt @ Yuanmingyuan Lu

The famous German Christmas Market returns to the Bund this year, bringing the festive spirit of a traditional German market to the charming Yuanmingyuan Road and Square, nestled beside the Rockbund and the Peninsula Hotel.



This picturesque location, set between the historic Union Church and the stunning Shanghai skyline, is the perfect backdrop for our enchanting Christmas market.

This year, they have many exciting new features and stunning decorations waiting for you. Don’t miss out on a magical holiday experience!

READ MORE: German Christkindlmarkt is Back!

Wed-Fri, 3-10pm

Sat & Sun, 12-10pm

Presale RMB30, Door RMB40

Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu, Huangpu District 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间

Thursday



Winter Magic @ SSIS

The most magical time of the year is just around the corner, and Shanghai Singapore International School (SSIS) is excited to invite you to their Winter Magic celebration!

Head along for a delightful afternoon filled with festive cheer, exciting performances, and holiday traditions.

The event is open to the public, so bring your family and friends to enjoy the festivities!

Thu Dec 5, 3.45-6.30pm; Free Entry

Shanghai Singapore International School, 301 Zhujian Road, Minhang District 市闵行区朱建路301号

James Blunt Who We Used To Be Tour @ Mercedes-Benz Arena



British singer-songwriter James Blunt, lovingly known as the 'Captain Poet' by his fans, is set to grace the stage at Mercedes-Benz Arena on December 5, with his Who We Used to Be World Tour.

Having released his latest album Who We Used to Be in 2023, featuring soul-stirring tracks such as 'Saving A Life,' 'Some Kind of Beautiful' and 'Beside You,' Blunt continues to captivate audiences with heartfelt lyrics and emotive melodies.

And now the pop music superstar returns to Shanghai with his unique blend of pop, rock and folk.

Thu Dec 5, 7.30pm; RMB380-1,280

Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1200 Shibo Da Dao, by Shangnan Lu, Pudong District 梅赛德斯-奔驰文化中心, 世博大道1200号, 近上南路

Bingo Night @ Cages



Get ready for another exciting night of bingo with awesome prizes, seasonal drink specials, and delicious food.

Don’t miss your chance to take home the best prizes of the night; this Thursday features an air fryer and a giant LED TV!

Book early and enjoy the fun!

Thu Dec 5, 8pm

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

America Rocks @ The Pearl



The best of American rock, featuring music by Smashing Pumpkins, Bon Jovi, Imagine Dragons, Kiss, Green Day, Linkin Park, Metallica, Motley Crue, RHCP, Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses and more!

Thu Dec 5, 8.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Thursday & Friday



Dance for Life: Paul Taylor Dance Company Night of Eras @ AIA Grand Theater

The Paul Taylor Dance Company is one of the world's most highly respected and sought-after ensembles; since its first European tour in 1960, they have performed in over 600 cities across 64 countries.

One of the pioneers of modern dance, Paul Taylor first presented his choreography with five other dancers in Manhattan in 1954, starting off more than 60 years of unrivaled creativity that saw him present a total of 147 works, renowned for their elegant and powerful expression, as well as their whimsical yet clear style.

The Paul Taylor Dance Company is dedicated to sharing modern dance with the widest possible audience, and their two-night Shanghai residency will showcase selected pieces from Taylor's illustrious career, including 'Dust,' 'Promethium Fire,' 'Arden Court' and more.

This is your chance to see live performances of the works of a cultural icon, one of history's most celebrated artists, hailed as part of the pantheon that created American modern dance.

READ MORE: Modern Dance Icon Paul Taylor's 'Night of Eras'

Thu & Fri Dec 5 & 6, 7.30pm; RMB180-680

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

Friday



Christmas Fair @ NAIS

NAIS Pudong will hold their annual Christmas Fair, and the event is open to the entire Shanghai community and completely free.

Alongside a massive range of vendors, food and drinks options, festive music (including carol singing and Christmas performances), arts and crafts, games, bouncy castle, and photo opportunities with Santa, there’ll be fun for the whole family.

This year’s event is mostly indoors, without outdoor seating options (with heaters) available for those who prefer it.

It’s sure to be a great family event as always, so head along and get ready to celebrate the festivities!

Fri Dec 6, 3-8pm; Free Entry

Nord Anglia International School (NAIS) Shanghai, Pudong, 2888 Junmin Gong Lu, by Henghe Zhong Lu, Pudong District 军民公路2888号，近恒和中路

Doctor Midnight Irish Live Music @ BNC



Doctor Midnight will be playing live Irish music at BNC to accompany their Christmas-themed Chip Shop Friday, where you choose one below, along with a mixed drink, for RMB88:

1. Fish and Chips with Beans or Mushy Pees

2. 'Christmas Chips' Battered Turkey, Sage, & Onion Sausages, Stuffing, Chopped Honey Ham, Turkey Gravy, Chips

3. 'Christmas Pie & Chips' Creamy Turkey, Honey Ham, Sage & Onion Pie, Chips, Turkey Gravy, Beans or Mushy Peas

Fri Dec 6, 7.30pm; Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号, 近昌平路

SILVERWINGKILLER @ Specters

Making their Shanghai debut is Manchester two-piece SILVERWINGKILLER. Fusing world music with analogue arpeggiators, aggressive bass, live breakbeats and vocals in English, Mandarin and Shanghainese.

Inspired by human culture, science fiction and all the video games you’ve never heard of. They’re joined on the bill with local post-punk, agotech, and industrial DJs Compact Dicks, katweasel, and Twitch.

Fri Dec 6, Doors 8pm, Band 11pm; RMB60

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

Friday & Saturday

Sweet Beats Disko! @ RIINK



Get ready for an unforgettable weekend with Sweet Beats Disko at RIINK!

Starting with a huge splash on Friday night is DJ Big Wave. With his passion for music all who come are in for an unforgettable time.

BUT the fun isn’t over yet! Haunting the music scene of Shanghai since 2012 we have the long-awaited debut of DJ White Ghost on Saturday night.

So whether you’re coming to quench your thirst with a tasty cocktail, wanna grab a bite, or are here to skate, one things for sure, RIINK is THE PLACE to be this weekend!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Dec 6 & 7, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Candy Palace @ La Suite



This weekend, La Suite will be metamorphosed into a resplendent Candy Palace, featuring colorful candies, sweet scents, and boundless joy and surprise. You'll embark on a distinctive candy adventure and relish the moment of revelry.

Fri & Sat Dec 6 & 7, 10pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11:30pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Rd., by Yanping Rd. 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday



Winter Wonderland @ Britannica



Head along to Britannica International School Shanghai for a magical experience at their annual Winter Wonderland event!

Bring your children, family and friends and immerse yourself in the festive spirit with Santa's Grotto, exciting games, engaging activities, delicious seasonal treats, and live music.

Scan the code to secure your tickets and be part of this festive occasion. All proceeds from this event will go towards supporting school charities.

Don't miss out on this enchanting celebration that promises fun for all ages!

Sat Dec 7, 9am-12 noon; RMB50

Britannica International School Shanghai, 1988 Gubei Nan Lu, by Wuzhong Lu 古北南路1988号, 近吴中路

The Pet Show @ Fotografiska Shanghai







'The Pet Show,' which will open soon on December 7, will showcase works by 24 artists that have all chosen to portray pets in different ways, the common factor being the great love the artists have for the pets.

With this exhibition, Fotografiska want to celebrate and acknowledge our constant companions, and their presence in art and popular culture. Our mutual dependence leads to the question, “Who owns whom?”

Dec 7-Mar 9, 10.30am-11pm; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Christmas Fair @ BISS



If you listen carefully, you can almost hear the first jingling bell and the laughter of children. You can almost smell the sweet aroma of hot spiced mulled wine and velvety hot chocolate with marshmallows… the BISS Puxi Christmas Fair is nearly here!

Throw on your best Christmas-themed outfit and join us for a festive community event! It promises to be BISS’ biggest event in years, and there will be lots for the whole family, including a special visit from Santa himself!

What to expect? There will be a whole host of activities, from face painting, mini golf and giant Angry Birds, to basketball machines and slime! In between all this, we have a packed stage schedule for you, full of festive student and parent performances. You can also sponge the teachers as part of a fundraising campaign from our students!

Don’t forget the Grand Prize Raffle Draw! Prizes include food and drink vouchers, brand new LEGO, a stay at Naked Retreat, and an Apple Watch!

The event is open to everyone, and entry is FREE!

We have over 80 booths from some of Shanghai's top vendors, offering a variety of refreshments, gifts and games.

Sat Dec 7, 11am-3pm; Free Entry

British International School Shanghai, Puxi (BISS), 111 Jinguang Lu, by Baole Lu, Minhang District 上海闵行区华漕镇金光路111号

Christmas Fair @ Yangpu Eurocampus

To embrace the Christmas spirit, a time for celebration and merriment, the French (LFS) and German (DSS) international schools are excited to join hands for the Yangpu Campus Christmas Market.

There will be a wide array of attractions including music, entertainment shows, games, handicrafts, mulled wine, homemade cakes, barbecue, various foods, and confectionery.

All the booths are set up by school families, sponsors, and charity organizations, with proceeds from sales used to fund educational and social activities for students.

Children from both LFS and DSS will put on Christmas performances. There are plenty of interesting Christmas gifts waiting for parents and children alike.

And the lovely Santa Claus will be distributing Christmas candies to the sweet children!

Sat Dec 7, 12-7pm; Free Entry

Yangpu Eurocampus, 758 Jiangwancheng Lu, by Yinxing Lu, Yangpu District 江湾城路758号, 近殷行路

SA Wine @ Tacolicious

Head to Tacolicious for an unforgettable evening of exquisite South African wines, brought to you by Bright Design Studio and hosted by a guest speaker from SA Wine Traders, as she takes you on a journey through the rich flavors of South Africa’s finest red and white wines.

Sat Dec 7, 4-6pm; RMB168-200

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Xmas Jazz Wonderland @ Cotton's



The enchanting Julia Jive will bring her smooth vocals and irresistible swing to the Cotton's stage, accompanied by gypsy jazz virtuosos Etienne Jeanne and Marc de Viviés.

Together, they’ll fill the evening with holiday classics and vibrant swing, setting the perfect mood to kick off the Christmas season.

Don’t miss this magical blend of festive cheer and sensational jazz — head along for an evening of joy, music, and holiday spirit!

Sat Dec 7, 6-9pm; Free Entry

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Maksim Segmenti World Tour @ Mercedes-Benz Arena



After two years and over 100 performances of the The Collection world tour, Maksim will kick off a new tour right here in China titled Segmenti (Boundaries), featuring selections from his upcoming album.

This new album, which has been meticulously prepared over three years, will once again awaken fans' anticipation of Maksim’s signature style, and includes ABBA and Queen’s biggest hits as well as timeless classical pieces by Chopin, Prokofiev, and Tchaikovsky.

Meanwhile, Maksim’s most well-known classics, including Exodus, Game of Thrones, Croatian Rhapsody, Pirates of the Caribbean, and New Silk Road, which carry the emotional weight of time, will remain on the concert setlist.

Sat Dec 7, 7.30pm; RMB380-980

Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1200 Shibo Da Dao, by Shangnan Lu, Pudong District 梅赛德斯-奔驰文化中心, 世博大道1200号, 近上南路

Frank Sinatra Night @ Zeitgeist Bites

The spirit of Ol' Blue Eyes will be channeled by Frank Bray, with 20% off on whisky all night.

Sat Dec 7, 8pm-Late; Free Entry

Zeitgeist Bites, Lidoway, C2-158 1361, Xiewei Lu 徐泾镇 谢卫路1361号1层 C2-158

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits.

There will also be a warm up show by Aussie bluesman Dave Stone from 7.30pm.

This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Sat Dec 7, Pre Shows from 8pm, Queen from 10pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Winter Wonderland Gala @ St. Regis Jing'an

Step into a magical celebration at the St. Regis Hotel, where Christmas cheer meets unmatched elegance.

The Winter Wonderland Gala promises an unforgettable evening, combining festive charm with electrifying nightlife.

Set in one of Shanghai's most iconic venues, this event features dazzling décor, festive lighting, and the city’s top DJs spinning an irresistible mix of house, electronic, and party anthems.

Dance the night away in a vibrant winter-themed atmosphere surrounded by an amazing crowd that blends sophistication with holiday spirit.

Toast to the season, soak in the glamour, and create unforgettable memories at this must-attend festive soirée. Don’t miss this unforgettable night!

Sat Dec 7, 9pm-2am; RMB118-168

The St. Regis Shanghai Jing'an, 1008 Beijing Xi Lu, by Jiangning Lu, Jing'an District 北京西路1008号, 近江宁路

Saturday & Sunday



Christmas Market @ Xinhua Lane

Christmas on Xinhua Lane will awaken the child-like Wonder of Christmas in you.

There’ll be lots of activities for kids of all ages. Team up with Elf Andie on her quest to save the magic of Christmas. Remind Father Christmas how hard you tried to be good all year (leave nothing to chance).

Ring in the season caroling with the Accidental Carolers. Pick out a wreath of fresh greens from the scouts on Saturday. Get your face painted. The kids will find challenges and quiet activities at Coach 23 while you cast your eyes on all the goods on display.

The market will dazzle you with wondrous crafts and splendid fashions, a buffet of street foods and stimulating beverages, all while DJ BO and Rick Zo and Friends keep your toes tapping to the irresistible tunes of the season.

Located in the elegant Xinhua Road neighborhood at the end of peaceful Lane 345, Xinhua Lane Christmas Market will banish the humbug and bring back the true spirit of Christmas.

Admission is free; pets welcome.

Sat & Sun Dec 7 & 8, 11am-6pm; Free Entry

Lane 345, Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路345 号, 近番禺路

Sunday



UFC310 @ Cages



UFC310 sees 'Cannibal' Alexander Pantoja face off against Kai Asakura (in his UFC debut) in a flyweight championship fight, get ready for this five-round battle fight fans!

Head to Cages for all the action, with their massive LED screens and an intense viewing atmosphere.

Jing'an will start serving a full brunch buffet at 11am, and Huangpu will also offer à la carte brunch menu starting at 11am.

For the kids, the bouncy castle at Jing'an will be open from 11am to 1.45pm, ensuring plenty of fun during brunch.

Sun Dec 8, 9am

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Sun Dec 8, 10am

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路

Film Screening: Flow

Flow (2024) is a cute little movie without dialogue for kids ranging from 5 to 99+. Profits will go to charity, discount for family with kids!

Sun Dec 8, 10am; RMB80

Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun Dec 8, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12-2pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Tuesday



We Love Geography Quiz @ BNC



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love Geography. Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

Tue Dec 10, 7.30pm; Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号, 近昌平路

RuPaul & Divas Trivia Night @ RIINK



This week is RuPaul and Divas!

Every Tuesday starting at 8pm, Trivia Night at RIINK, simple trivia to tease your brain. Six catagories of fun trivia, RMB300 bar tab for first, RMB200 bar tab for second, and shots for third!

With a different theme each week bring your friends, form a team, food and drinks served till late, participants enjoy happy hour all night long!

Tue Dec 10, 8-10pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Blue Man Group @ ROJO Art Space

Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises.

Operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication.

Featuring a diverse mix of percussion instruments made of atypical objects, such as drums with paint sprays and an organ made of PVC pipes, expect a unique blend of music, technology, and humor.

Until Dec 22, 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280-1,089

ROJO Art Space – Art Center Hall, 570 Huaihai West Road, Changning District 上海市长宁区淮海西路570号

ALLSTAR Christmas Fight Night @ DEFGROUP Minhang

Every December, ALLSTAR Boxing host their final event of year! Celebrate Christmas with the most exciting white collar boxing party in Shanghai. Twenty bouts amazing shows from beginners to experienced amateur boxers, with fighters coming from local communities, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the US, UK, Russia and Ukraine. DJ, beers, cocktails, refreshments and raffles gifts available!

Sat Dec 14, 3.30-8.30pm; RMB128-298, includes one drink

DEFGROUP, 1/F, Building A, 1855 Qixin Lu, by Baoming Lu, Minhang District 七莘路1855号A座1层, 近宝铭路

Silent Disco Winter Wonderland @ BFC

After successful runs this summer at Shanghai's Rock Bund Historical Building District, EKA Tianwu, and Columbia Circle, the Silent Adventures team are getting festive!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled Silent Disco tour of BFC's Winter Wonderland.

The new dance route and Christmas-themed music will immerse participants in the festive atmosphere, allowing them to lose themselves in a winter fairy tale as soon as they put on their headphones.

Take a journey between winter fairy tales and magical worlds, dancing amidst the scent of mulled wine at the Christmas market; passing by the roller skating rink in search of wizards from Hogwarts’ Great Hall; perhaps even encountering Santa Claus or sharing a laugh with Muggles in front of the Christmas tree.

Whether you’re a seasoned Harry Potter fan or a new participant, put on your Christmas gear and magical accessories to experience this winter’s exclusive surprises!

Dec 14-Jan 5, 4.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280

BFC, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路

Immortal Fighting Spirit: INFIN Wrestling Live Show @ Modern Sky Lab



Experience history in the making as New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) arrives in China for the very first time!

On December 14, Shanghai will host the Antonio Inoki Memorial Event, uniting INFIN Pro Wrestling, NJPW, the Inoki Genome Federation (IGF), Dragon Fighting Wrestling (DFW), and the Hong Kong Wrestling Federation (HKWF) for a night honoring the legendary Antonio Inoki.

Don’t miss this unprecedented showcase of global talent, where wrestling giants and rising stars collide in a tribute to Inoki’s enduring legacy and indomitable spirit.

Be there for a thrilling night of action and witness wrestling history firsthand!

Sat Dec 14, 7pm; RMB158-588

Modern Sky Lab, 3/F, Ruihong Tiandi, 188 Ruihong Lu, by Tianhong Lu 瑞虹路188号3楼, 近天虹路

The Nutcracker @ Shanghai International Dance Center







Co-produced by Shanghai Ballet and Shanghai Grand Theatre, The Nutcracker is based on the original story, with Victorian scenery, fantasy magic and folk dance, but with Chinese elements to give the audience a new and fresh angle at this classic Christmas ballet.

Expect an immersive experience, with innovative costumes, lavish sets, stunning multimedia effects, and a few surprises in this romantic winter wonderland, all backed by a performance history that highlights Shanghai’s rising influence in the ballet world.

Perfect for lovers of ballet, families, and anyone up for a new take on this Yuletide classic.

Tue-Sat Dec 24-28, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,734

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Digital Jester @ Fotografiska Shanghai



Digital Jester: A Grotesque Carnival in Binary Code is the latest solo exhibition by Italian artist Pietro Privitera, showcasing his innovative digital assemblages.

The exhibition explores our emotional connections with technology while playfully confronting irrational fears surrounding artificial intelligence.

With Academic Advisor Andrea L. Baldini and Coordinator and Design Advisor Monica Bonini, the exhibition presents a rich tapestry of the grotesque, where humor intersects with the uncanny, reflecting the absurdity of our anxieties in the digital age.

Until Jan 5, 10.30am-11pm; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska Shanghai

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路